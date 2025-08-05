Genshin Impact Traces of Chroma World Quest Guide

Traces of Chroma is a brand-new World Quest introduced in Genshin Impact’s 5.8 update. It is a simple quest that you can start at the Easybreeze Market, and it requires you to indwell an Asha and paint a few shops, followed by a bit of investigating. By completing this mission, you can obtain two Exquisite Chests, one Precious Chest, along with Primogems and some other rewards. Considering some players may have trouble completing all the objectives of this quest, this article explains how you can easily complete the Traces of Chroma World Quest in Genshin Impact 5.8.

Genshin Impact Traces of Chroma Quest Location and How to Start

To begin the Traces of Chroma World Quest in Genshin Impact, you must teleport to the Teleport Waypoint located at the Easybreeze Market in the Easybreeze Holiday Resort region, added to the title in version 5.8. Once you’re there, tread towards south until you come across an NPC named “???” staring at a wall. There will also be a “No Vandalization…” speech bubble over him, which can help you identify the NPC.

Get close and interact with the character first, and then indwell an Asha, found beside the building’s entrance, and paint the wall the NPC is staring at. This will trigger a cutscene where the NPC will introduce him as Cozatl, thus beginning the quest.

Genshin Impact Traces of Chroma Quest Objectives

Go to the Cafe and Paint It

Once the cutscene ends, you will have to go to a cafe just opposite the location where you met Cozatl. Here you will come across two other NPCs, named Zolin and Alvo. The former is a student of Cozatl, and you must help him paint the cafe according to his instructions. Once the interaction with the two NPCs ends, you will automatically be transformed into an Asha and can begin painting the areas marked by the dotted pattern.

There are two instructions that you must be careful about the clear this objective:

You must use the Yellow color to paint the cafe’s walls .

to paint the . You can use any color to paint the awnings and parasols.

Successfully painting the cafe will clear the objective and trigger a cutscene. Just go through it to progress forward with it to receive an Exquisite Chest and continue with the Traces of Chroma quest.

Paint the Sports Supplies and Instrument Store

After completing the previous objective, you must wait until the next day and visit the quest location between 8 AM and 12 PM. You can just change the in-game time to continue ahead. Then go to the quest location and interact with Cozatl. Then proceed towards the Sports Supplies Shop to paint some supplies. Here are the instructions for painting this time around:

You must use the Blue color to paint the Surfboard .

to paint the . You must use the Red color to paint the Beach Ball .

to paint the . You must use the Yellow color to paint the Swim Ring.

Once the sports supplies are painted, proceed towards the Instrument Store. Let’s look at what colors to use for this area:

You can use the Yellow or Orange color to paint the Instrument Store.

Once the store is painted, another cutscene will be triggered, at the end of which, you will receive your second Exquisite Chest.

Also Read:

Catch Up with Cozatl and Investigate the Cavern

You will first be tasked with catching up with Cozatl, and he can be found inside a cavern south of Wavey Bay. Just teleport to the Wavey Bay Teleport Waypoint to reach the location quickly. Once there, go through the cutscene and then begin examining the surroundings for clues. Afterward, go to Alvo to announce the investigation results. Here, you must go through all the clues and submit a conclusion. You can provide the correct conclusion by following these steps:

Interpret Alvo’s analysis and associate it with Zolton’s behavior. This will provide insight regarding Zolton’s relationship with colors.

Interpret The Relationship Between Zolton and Colors, and submit it as a conclusion.

Interpret Memories of Those Around Me. This will bring out the The Source of Emotions and Memories option.

Interpret The Source of Emotions and Memories and submit it as a conclusion.

Interpret Missing Emotions and Missing Memories, and submit the latter as a conclusion.

Interpret Zolton’s Special Talent and associate it with Alu’s Secret Arts. Doing so will unlock The Origins of” Chroma” option.

Interpret The Origins of “Chroma” option and submit it as a conclusion.

Once you have submitted the final conclusion during the Traces of Chroma quest, a cutscene will trigger, after which you must fight off some Saurian Warriors. Defeat them, and you will unlock the Purple color for Asha.

Paint the Studio

After the previous objective is completed, visit the location where you first meet Cozatl between 8 AM to 12 PM two days later. Engage in a small cutscene with Cozatl and then help Zolin paint the entire building. Once that is done, the World Quests will be completed, and you will receive a Precious Chest and some other rewards.

Genshin Impact Traces of Chroma Quest Rewards

Upon completing the Traces of Chroma quest in Genshin Impact, you will receive the following rewards:

2 x Exquisite Chest

1 x Precious Chest

1 x Achievement worth five Primogems

40 x Primogems

1 x Easybreeze Badge

4 x Hero’s Wit

3 x Mystic Enhancement Ore

33,500 x Mora

That is all for this quest guide, folks.