Genshin Impact UGC Mode – What Developer Notes Reveal About Gameplay and Release

HoYoverse officially announces the upcoming Genshin Impact UGC mode.

The UGC mode will provide significant flexibility to players so they can create various mini-games to enjoy with other players.

The new game mode is confirmed to be released before 2025 ends.

Genshin Impact first teased the upcoming UGC mode way back in the version 5.3 livestream. Since then, many new leaks about this game mode surfaced on the internet, but the developer has not revealed anything. However, that has now changed. HoYoverse has now officially announced the upcoming Miliastra Wonderland UGC mode in a recent HoYoLAB post, providing some crucial details about its gameplay. Read on to learn more about this forthcoming gameplay mode.

Genshin Impact Reveals Developer Notes on UGC Gameplay System

Before the Dream Begins — Developer Notes on the UGC Gameplay System#GenshinImpact



Hello, Traveler! It's been a while since we've reached out in this way.

Not long ago, we mentioned that a major new gameplay module was in the works. While it'll still be some time before it… pic.twitter.com/5BiBDr2Xof — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 13, 2025

What Is the New Genshin Impact UGC Mode?

The upcoming UGC mode refers to a user-generated content module that allows you to create interactive environments by using assets from the RPG. Think of it as a Roblox-like sandbox that uses the graphics and visuals of Genshin Impact. It will provide you with the tools and a lot of creative freedom to design and create your own mini-games, ranging from simulation games and survival challenges, all the way to action adventures.

HoYoverse mentions that the new UGC mode will be highly customizable and will be a lot more ambitious than Divine Ingenuity or Serinitea Pot. It will let you explore and adjust all the core elements associated with making a game. Furthermore, it will let you invite other players to engage in your creation as well, while also allowing you to explore theirs.

How to Play Together With Others in UGC Mode

The developer has announced that the UGC mode will feature different shared spaces in the form of a lobby. Here, you will have the chance to meet new players and interact with them. From here, you will have the opportunity to begin your adventures in either Solo or Co-Op mode.

Since the creators have seen many friendships foster within the world of Teyvat, they want these lobbies to serve as places where more and more players can interact and become friends while playing games together.

When Will UGC Mode Release in Genshin Impact?

In the announcement post, HoYoverse mentioned that the UGC mode is not ready yet, and before its release, they will conduct playtests to improve and refine the system. However, the developer did confirm that the gameplay mode will come out before 2025 ends. Considering version 6.2 would be the final version to release in 2025, as per the expected Nod-Krai schedule, the Miliastra mode may come out in either the 6.0, 6.1, or 6.2 update.