Genshin Impact UGC Mode ‘Spoiler’ Leaks: Modes and Tags Revealed

Several leaks regarding Genshin Impact’s upcoming Roblox-like UGC (user-generated content) mode have surfaced on the internet, providing new details about it. The latest information suggests that this new game mode may officially be called Miliastra Wonderland and will let you create multiple different types of games. Moreover, additional leaks have hinted at the maximum number of players who can participate in any user-generated game and shared the default appearance of this new mode’s MCs. Let’s look at all the latest details about Miliastra Wonderland in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Miliastra Wonderland All Game Modes, Tags, and More

The prominent Genshin Impact leaker, Dimbreath, recently shared several details about the upcoming Miliastra Wonderland game mode. It is speculated to be a UGC sandbox similar to Roblox, where you can create mini-games and experience them with multiple players together. You will be able to use assets from the RPG to design anything you want and use a customized character to explore it. According to the leaker, you will be able to create games of the following genres in Miliastra Wonderland:

Action Adventure

Battle Royale

First-Person Shooter

Third-Person Shooter

Management Simulation

Competitive Multiplayer

Roguelike

Asymmetric Battle Arena

Brawl-Style

Co-Op Battle

Party

Collaboration

As mentioned, the possibilities for the games you create in the UGC mode are highly diverse, ranging from first-person and third-person shooter games, all the way to roguelikes and simulators. You will be able to enjoy the creation either in solo or co-op mode, which has been leaked to include a maximum of eight players at a time.

Aside from the info about game types, Dimbreath has also shared the tags that will apply to the creations, allowing you to segregate them. Here are the various tags as per leaks:

First-Person

Third-Person

Bird’s Eye View

Fixed Camera

Over-the-shoulder Shot

Casual

Moderate

Hard

Hardcore

Dynamic

It appears the game modes in Miliastra Wonderland will be differentiated by the camera view of the game or its difficulty. Moreover, it is likely the creations will also include time limits, ranging from two minutes to up to 10 minutes. Additionally, there may also be a custom time limit option to continue gameplay for a desired period of time.

Dimbreath has also disclosed that the UGC mode will feature a recommended section showcasing popular creations to all players. It may have the following criteria:

Don’t miss out

Recommended experience

Mostly positive reviews

Niche interest

By selecting any of these criteria, you will be able to look for games created by other users based on review positivity and more.

Other Relevant Leaks About Miliastra Wonderland

Apart from the details shared by Dimbreath, some other leakers have also disclosed information about Miliastra Wonderland in Genshin Impact. Most recently, Firefly News disclosed the appearance of the male and female leads of the UGC mode. You can see them in the above tweet. However, you should note that these are the default appearances and will be customizable as per individual preferences.

It is important to realize that the above-mentioned information is based on leaks and is subject to change. Take them with a grain of salt.