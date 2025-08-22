Home » Gaming » Genshin Impact Venti Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Genshin Impact Venti Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Venti is the Anemo Archon in Genshin Impact and the first character you encounter after Paimon when beginning your journey. He is a 5-star Bow user who excels at crowd control. He can group enemies together and deal significant Swirl damage to them. This makes him an amazing choice to face off mobs, especially on some Spiral Abyss floors. Here’s how your Venti build guide in Genshin Impact with her weapons, stats, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Venti Best Build Guide

TypeDetails
Rarity5-star
ElementAnemo
Weapon TypeBow
RoleSub-DPS
Base ATK (Level 90)263
Base DEF (Level 90)669
Base HP (Level 90)10531
Ascension Stat (Level 90)132% Energy Recharge
Voice ActorsEN: Erika Harlacher
JP: Murase Ayumu
CN: Miaojiang
KR: Jung Yoo-jung
Strengths・Elemental Burst summons a void to pull lighter enemies.
・Can Swirl elements.
・Able to recover a lot of Energy.
・Summons a Wind Current for exploration.
Weaknesses・Elemental Burst does not affect heavier enemies.
Venti is a 5-star Anemo character from Mondstadt in Genshin Impact. He is a ranged character who uses a Bow and deals decent damage from a distance. His Elemental Skill is also quite unique as it generates a wind current in front of him, dealing Anemo DMG. However, the most important aspect of his gameplay is his Elemental Burst. Upon casting it, Venti summons a huge void that pulls all the lighter enemies towards it and deals a lot of Anemo DMG. This lets you group up all the foes in one place so your Main DPS can have an easier time fighting them.

How to Play Venti

Here’s how to optimally use Venti within a rotation:

  1. Switch to Venti after applying either Hydro, Pyro, Electro, or Cryo element on the enemy.
  2. Cast his Elemental Burst to pull all enemies towards it and swirl the applied element.
  3. Use his Elemental Skill to generate Energy and switch to your Main DPS for action.

Should you pull Venti?

Yes, Venti is worth summoning if your account lacks a dedicated crowd control unit and you struggle against mobs. However, it is worth noting that he isn’t useful against heavier enemies as they cannot be pulled by his Elemental Burst.

Best Weapons for Venti in Genshin Impact

Venti’s BiS (best-in-slot) weapon is the Elegy for the End, and it is recommended to use it on him for the best results. Apart from them, you can also opt for any of the following options:

WeaponRarity and How to GetAdvantages

Elegy for the End		5-star; Gacha• Provides Crit DMG.
• Increases HP and buffs DMG.
The Stringless		4-star; Gacha• Provides EM.
• Increases Elemental Skill and Burst DMG.
Fading Twilight		4-star; v2.7 Event• Provides ER.
• Increases DMG dealt.
Favonius Warbow		4-star; Gacha• Provides ER.
• Recovers Energy for all characters.

Best Artifacts for Venti in Genshin Impact

As of now, there is only one suitable artifact for Venti in the game: Viridescent Venerer. Therefore, you will have to farm it to make the most out of this character’s abilities.

Artifact SetHow to GetEffect
Viridescent Venerer		Valley of Remembrance Domain, Mondstadt• 2-Piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%.
• 4-Piece: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent’s Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Main Stats Priority

  • Sands: EM
  • Goblet: EM
  • Circlet: EM

Sub-Stats Priority

  • EM
  • ER
  • ATK%
  • Crit Rate
  • Crit DMG

Best Team Comps for Venti in Genshin Impact

Venti is a versatile character that can fit into the role of an Anemo Swirl Sub-DPS in any team composition, providing you with a lot of flexibility when it comes to team building. Here are some examples of his best teams in the current meta:

Permafreeze Team

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Kamisato Ayaka		genshin impact characters
Venti		genshin impact characters
Shenhe		genshin impact characters
Sangonomiya Kokomi

Electro-Charged Teams

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Neuvillette		genshin impact characters
Venti		genshin impact characters
Ineffa		genshin impact characters
Furina

Hyperbloom Team

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Raiden Shogun		genshin impact characters
Venti		genshin impact characters
Nahida		genshin impact characters
Sangonomiya Kokomi

Venti Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Venti’s abilities and talents in Genshin Impact, including info on which ones to prioritize:

TalentEffectPriority
Normal AttacksNormal: Performs up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow.
Charged: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, flowing water will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged torrential arrow will deal Hydro DMG.		Low
Elemental Skill (Skyward Sonnet)Tap: Summons a Wind Domain at the enemy’s location, dealing AoE Anemo DMG and launching enemies into the air.
Hold: Summons an even larger Wind Domain with Venti as the epicenter, dealing AoE Anemo DMG and launching affected enemies into the air.
After unleashing the Hold version of this ability, Venti rides the wind into the air.
Enemies hit by Skyward Sonnet will fall to the ground slowly.		Medium
Elemental Burst (Wind’s Grand Ode)Fires off an arrow made of countless coalesced winds, creating a huge Stormeye that sucks in objects and enemies along its path, dealing continuous Anemo DMG.
If the Stormeye comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, it will deal additional DMG of that type.
Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.		High
Passive Talent 1 (Embrace of Winds)Holding Skyward Sonnet creates an upcurrent that lasts for 20s.NA
Passive Talent 2 (Stormeye)Regenerates 15 Energy for Venti after the effects of Wind’s Grand Ode end. If an Elemental Absorption occurred, this also restores 15 Energy to all characters of that corresponding element in the party.NA
Passive Talent 3 (Windrider)Decreases the gliding Stamina Consumption of your characters in the party by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.NA

Best Venti Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Venti’s Constellations and their pull value to provide you with an idea of which ones to prioritize:

ConstellationEffectValue
C1 (Splitting Gales)Fires 2 additional arrows per Aimed Shot, each dealing 33% of the original arrow’s DMG.Low
C2 (Breeze of Reminiscence)Skyward Sonnet decreases enemy Anemo RES by 12% for 10s.
Enemies launched by Skyward Sonnet suffer an additional 12% Anemo RES and Physical RES decrease while airborne.		Medium
C3 (Ode to Thousand Winds)Increases the Level of Wind’s Grand Ode by 3.
Maximum upgrade level is 15.		Medium
C4 (Hurricane of Freedom)When Venti picks up an Elemental Orb or Particle, he receives a 25% Anemo DMG Bonus for 10s.Low
C5 (Concerto dal Cielo)Increases the Level of Skyward Sonnet by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Low
C6 (Storm of Defiance)Targets who take DMG from Wind’s Grand Ode have their Anemo RES decreased by 20%.
If an Elemental Absorption occurred, then their RES towards the corresponding Element is also decreased by 20%.		High

How and When Can You Get Venti in Genshin Impact?

genshin impact venti

Venti last appeared on the gacha banners during the version 5.5 update on April 15, 2025. As of now, there is no official information about when he may return to the title next.

Banner History

Banner VersionDates
5.5Apr 15, 2025, to May 16, 2025
4.1Oct 17, 2023, to Nov 7, 2023
3.1Sep 28, 2022, to Oct 14, 2022
2.6Mar 13, 2022, to Apr 19, 2022
1.4Mar 17, 2021, to Apr 6, 2021
1.0Sep 28, 2020, to Oct 18, 2020

More information about Venti’s eventual return will be updated when HoYoverse announces it.

Virat is a Gacha Games and Pokémon writer at Techwiser. Originally trained as an architect, he transitioned into journalism to pursue his passion for gaming and technology. He has also previously worked at Sportskeeda as a writer and editor, where his articles garnered over 4 million views.

