Genshin Impact Wanderer Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Wanderer, also known as Scaramouche, is a 5-star Anemo Main DPS in Genshin Impact. He is a Catalyst user who specializes in dealing significant Anemo DMG with his Normal Attacks. Moreover, he can also fly around with his Elemental Skill, which protects him from incoming melee attacks and provides him with a lot of mobility. This also makes him a great character for overworld exploration. Here is your Genshin Impact Wanderer build guide explaining how to play him with information about his best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Wanderer Build Guide

Wanderer Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Anemo Weapon Type Catalyst Role Main DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 328 Base DEF (Level 90) 607 Base HP (Level 90) 10164 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24.2% Crit Rate Voice Actors EN: Patrick Pedraza

JP: Kakihara Tetsuya

CN: Luyin

KR: Min Seung-woo Strengths • Ability to fly, which is useful in combat and exploration.

• Attacks have a wide AoE. Weaknesses • Low damage output compared to top-tier DPS units.

• Kit doesn’t have much resistance to interruption.

• Quite vulnerable to ranged attacks when mid-air.

The Wanderer, or Scaramouche, is one of the central characters of the Sumeru arc of the game. He was previously a Fatui Harbinger who switched sides after being defeated by Nahida and Traveler during the Archon Quest. In his playable form, he is a formidable Main DPS character in Genshin Impact. You can use him to hover around the map and deal significant AoE Anemo DMG to enemies while mid-air. While the Wanderer’s damage output may seem lackluster by today’s standards, he is still quite fun to play with and can complete most endgame challenges when paired with proper teammates.

How to Play Wanderer

Here’s how to efficiently use Wanderer in the games:

Use the abilities of all your Sub-DPS and Support characters, and then switch to Wanderer. Cast the Elemental Skill to hover mid-air and gain Kuugoryoku Points. Begin attacking the enemies with Normal and Charged Attacks. When the Kuugoryoku Points are about to run out, ending your flight, use Elemental Burst to deal significant AoE DMG.

Should you pull Wanderer?

Yes, Wanderer is definitely an amazing character to have, especially for exploration. He will let you easily traverse the terrain of Teyvat, flying over tricky areas. Moreover, his personal damage is also quite decent. If you aren’t too meta-oriented and are looking for a fun Anemo DPS to play with, Scaramouch is the way to go.

Best Weapons for Wanderer Build in Genshin Impact

For the best Wanderer build, it is recommended that you use his signature 5-star weapon, Tulaytullah’s Remembrance. It synergizes well with his kit and provides the best damage output. Other than that, there are also many other Catalysts that you can use:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Normal Attack SPD and DMG.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs movement SPD.

• Gives Elemental DMG Bonus.

Kagura’s Verity 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Buffs Elemental Skill DMG.

• Offers Elemental DMG Bonus.

Cashflow Supervision 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Increases ATK and ATK SPD.

• Buffs Normal and Charged Attacks when HP increases or decreases.

Skyward Atlas 5-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Gives Elemental DMG Bonus.

• Deals additional DMG scaling off ATK.

The Widsith 4-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Buffs ATK, Elemental DMG, or EM.

Ballad of the Boundless Blue 4-star; Event • Provides ER.

• Buffs Normal and Charged Attacks.

Best Artifacts for Wanderer Build in Genshin Impact

The Desert Pavilion Chronicle will definitely be the best artifact set for your Wanderer build, as it is his BiS option. Apart from that, you can also choose the Shimenawa’s Reminiscence set for him.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Desert Pavilion Chronicle City of Gold Domain, Sumeru • 2-Piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: When Charged Attacks hit opponents, the equipping character’s Normal Attack speed will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 40% for 15s.

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence Momiji-Dyed Court Domain, Inazuma • 2-Piece: ATK +18%.

• 4-Piece: When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy, and Normal/Charge/Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s. This effect will not trigger again during that duration.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Anemo DMG Bonus

: Anemo DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

ER

Similar to most ATK-scaling DPS characters, Scaramouche requires a lot of ATK along with decent Crit to deal proper damage. You can also invest in some Energy Recharge to use his Elemental Burst more often.

Best Team Comps for Wanderer Build in Genshin Impact

When it comes to building a strong Wanderer team, two 4-star characters are essential: Faruzan and Bennett. While the former is the premier support for Anemo characters and can considerably increase their damage output, the latter is an excellent healer and ATK stat buffer. Apart from these two, you have several options for the fourth slot. Let’s take a look at the best candidates for the role in the current meta:

Wanderer Mono Pyro Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wanderer

Faruzan

Xiangling

Bennett

Xiangling is an amazing 4-star Pyro character you can use with Wanderer. Not only does she deal a lot of damage off-field, but she can also activate the Pyro Resonance with Bennett to further increase the team’s ATK.

Wanderer Hypercarry Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wanderer

Faruzan

Furina

Bennett

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wanderer

Faruzan

Jean (C4)

Bennett

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wanderer

Faruzan

Yun Jin

Bennett

You can also build strong Wanderer teams by adding other damage buffing characters like Furina, Jean, and Yun Jin in the fourth slot. Overall, your aim should be to include characters in the party that can improve the overall damage output.

Wanderer Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s take a look at all of Wanderer’s abilities in the game and their level-up priority:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Performs up to three wind blades, dealing Anemo DMG.

Charge Attack: Consumes stamina to unleash a build-up of high wind pressure, dealing Anemo DMG.

Plunge Attack: Calling upon the power of Anemo, the Wanderer plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in his path. Deals AoE Anemo DMG upon impact with the ground. Highest Elemental Skill (Hanega: Song of the Wind) Deals Anemo DMG momentarily, after which the Wanderer hovers midair. He then enters Windfavored state, converting his normal and charged attacks to Kuugo: Fushoudan and Toufukai, respectively. High Elemental Burst (Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays) Compresses a vacuum of an Anemo ball that deals multiple instances of Anemo upon contact. If Wanderer uses his burst while in the Windfavored state, Windfavored will end immediately. High Passive Talent 1 (Jade-Claimed Flower) Hanega: Song of the Wind will gain different buffs depending on the element it Swirled. This buff can occur two times simultaneously. NA Passive Talent 2 (Gales of Reverie) During his Windfavored state, the Wanderer has a chance to gain another buff effect. NA Passive Talent 3 (Strum the Swirling Winds) The Wanderer can decrease the Mora required when ascending Bows and Catalysts by 50%. NA

Best Wanderer Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Scaramouche’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Shoban: Ostentatious Plumage) When in the Windfavored state, the Attack SPD of the Wanderer’s Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai is increased by 10%.

Additionally, the wind arrows fired by the Passive Talent ”Gales of Reverie” will deal an additional 25% of his ATK as DMG. You must unlock the Passive Talent ”Gales of Reverie” first. Medium C2 (Niban: Isle Amidst White Waves) When in the Windfavored state, Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays will see its DMG increased by 4% per point of difference between the max amount of Kuugoryoku Points contrasted with Kuugoryoku’s present capacity when using this skill. Through this method, you can increase Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays’’ DMG by a maximum of 200%. Medium C3 (Sanban: Moonflower Kusemai) Increases the Level of Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Yonban: Set Adrift into Spring) When casting Hanega: Song of the Wind, should the Passive Talent ”Jade-Claimed Flower” be triggered, the character will gain buffs in correspondence to the contacted Elemental Type(s), and also obtain a random untriggered buff. A maximum of 3 such corresponding elemental buffs can exist simultaneously. You must unlock the Passive Talent ”Jade-Claimed Flower” first. High C5 (Matsuban: Ancient Illuminator From Abroad) Increases the Level of Hanega: Song of the Wind by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C1 (Shugen: The Curtains’ Melancholic Sway) When the Wanderer actively hits an opponent with Kuugo: Fushoudan while in the Windfavored state, the following effects will occur:

• Deals an additional instance of Kuugo: Fushoudan at the position hit, dealing 40% of the attack’s original DMG. This DMG will be considered Normal Attack DMG.

• When the Wanderer falls below 40 Kuugoryoku Points, restores 4 Points to him. Kuugoryoku Points can be restored in this manner once every 0.2s. This restoration can occur up to 5 times within one Windfavored duration. Highest

How and When Can You Get Wanderer in Genshin Impact?

Wanderer will soon return to the gacha banners of the version 6.0 Luna 1 update on September 10, 2025. He will be one of six offerings of the Sumeru-themed Chronicled Wish banner. You will have the chance to obtain him and his signature weapon during the banner period.

Banner History

Banner Version Dates 4.6 May 14, 2024, to June 4, 2024 3.8 July 25, 2023, to August 15, 2023 3.3 Dec 7, 2022, to Dec 27, 2022

Scaramouche has appeared on the gacha banners three times previously since his debut in version 3.3. If you follow all the build details provided above, he is sure to serve you well in dealing with in-game enemies.