Genshin Impact Wriothesley Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Wriothesley is an amazing 5-star Cryo character from Fontaine in Genshin Impact. He is a Main DPS who uses a Catalyst and punches enemies to deal a majority of his damage. He has a significant damage output, and when paired with suitable characters, he can clear any in-game challenges that you may struggle against. To help you make the most out of this Cryo character, we have prepared a detailed Genshin Impact Wriothesley build guide, which explains how to play him and provides information about his best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Wriothesley Build Guide

Wriothesley Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Cryo Weapon Type Catalyst Role Main DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 311 Base DEF (Level 90) 763 Base HP (Level 90) 13593 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 88.4% Crit DMG Voice Actors EN: Joe Zieja

JP: Ono Daisuke

CN: Liu Beichen

KR: Kwon Chang-wook Strengths • As a Catalyst user, Wriothesley can apply Cryo constantly.

• Uses Normal Attacks to deal most of the damage.

• Can heal himself to ensure survival. Weaknesses • Small AoE of punches.

• Struggles against mobs without crowd control teammates.

Wriothesley is a really fun character in Genshin Impact. You can use him to punch and defeat any enemies that come your way. While he performs jabs with his Normal Attacks, his Charged Attacks let him perform an uppercut. Furthermore, when Wriothesley’s HP is below 60%, his Charged Attacks can also recover his HP. This ensures he can survive long encounters without running out of health.

Wriothesley’s Elemental Skill is also an integral part of her gameplay. Not only does it buff his Normal Attack damage, but it also increases his resistance to interruption. Lastly, his Elemental Burst deals significant Cryo damage within a wide AoE upon casting.

How to Play Wriothesley

Here’s Wriothesley’s optimal rotation in the game:

After casting the abilities of other characters, switch to Wriothesley and use his Elemental Skill. This will provide you with resistance to interruption and buffed attacks. Begin punching enemies with your Normal Attacks while losing HP. When your HP falls below 60%, a red aura will appear around the character. Use a Charged Attack at this point to recover HP. Repeat this process until you win.

As fr Wriothesley’s Elemental Burst, it provides nice extra damage, and you can use it within your rotations whenever you get the chance.

Should you pull Wriothesley?

Yes, Wriothesley is an amazing damage dealer to pull for if your account lacks a reliable Cryo Main DPS. He can be a great choice in plenty of challenges, like against the Hydro Tulpa or The Game Before the Gate Trounce Domain.

Best Weapons for Wriothesley Build in Genshin Impact

For the best Wriothesley build, you should use his signature Catalyst, Cashflow Supervision. It synergizes well with him and provides the best results. Apart from that, there are a few other suitable weapons that you may consider:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Cashflow Supervision 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Increases ATK and ATK SPD.

• Buffs Normal and Charged Attacks when HP increases or decreases.

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Normal Attack SPD and DMG.

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs movement SPD.

• Gives Elemental DMG Bonus.

Skyward Atlas 5-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Gives Elemental DMG Bonus.

• Deals additional DMG scaling off ATK.

The Widsith 4-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Buffs ATK, Elemental DMG, or EM.

Ballad of the Boundless Blue 4-star; v4.1 Event • Provides ER.

• Buffs Normal and Charged Attacks.

Best Artifacts for Wriothesley Build in Genshin Impact

The Marechaussee Hunter artifact set will be the best set for your Wriothesley build. Not only does it buff his Normal and Charged Attacks, but it also provides significant Crit Rate. In case you do not have it, Blizzard Strayer can also be a strong alternative.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Marechaussee Hunter Denouement of Sin Domain, Fontaine • 2-Piece: Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15%.

• 4-Piece: When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12% for 5s. Max 3 stacks.

Blizzard Strayer Peak of Vindagnyr Domain, Dragonspine • 2-Piece: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: When a character attacks an enemy affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK%

: ATK% Goblet : Cryo DMG Bonus

: Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

EM

ER

Best Team Comps for Wriothesley Build in Genshin Impact

As a Cryo character, Wriothesley is best used in team compositions built around the Melt and Freeze reactions. Here are some examples of his best teams for both reactions in Genshin’s current meta:

Melt Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wriothesley

Shenhe

Furina

Escoffier

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wriothesley

Kaedehara Kazuha

Furina

Charlotte

Melt Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wriothesley

Xiangling

Bennett

Xilonen

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wriothesley

Xiangling

Bennett

Emilie

Other than the teams shown above, you can build several others by using any of the characters you currently have. As long as you trigger reactions, Wriothesley’s damage output will be good enough.

Wriothesley Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s take a look at all of Wriothesley’s talents and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Coalescing frost about his fist, Wriothesley will unleash powerful Repelling Fists, performing up to 5 rapid attacks that deal Cryo DMG. Apart from this, the Normal Attack combo count will not reset for a short time after using Icefang Rush or sprinting.

Charged Attack: Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina to leap and unleash a Vaulting Fist, dealing AoE Cryo DMG. Highest Elemental Skill (Icefang Rush) Adjusting his breathing, rhythm, and pace, Wriothesley sprints forward a short distance, entering the Chilling Penalty state and unleashing more powerful attacks than before.

Chilling Penalty:

• Increases Wriothesley’s interruption resistance.

• When his HP is above 50%, it will enhance the Repelling Fists of Normal Attack: Forceful Fists of Frost and increase its DMG. When such an attack hits, it will consume a fixed amount of Wriothesley’s HP. HP can be lost this way once every 0.1s.

This effect will be canceled should Wriothesley leave the field. High Elemental Burst (Darkgold Wolfbite) Activating his boxing gloves, Wriothesley strikes out with an icy straight, then uses Icicle Impact to cause multiple instances of AoE Cryo DMG in a frontal area.

Arkhe: Ousia: After Icicle Impact ends, a Surging Blade will descend upon the opponent’s position, dealing Ousia-aligned Cryo DMG. High Passive Talent 1 (There Shall Be a Plea for Justice) When Wriothesley’s HP is less than 60%, he will obtain a Gracious Rebuke. The next Charged Attack of his Normal Attack: Forceful Fists of Frost will be enhanced to become Rebuke: Vaulting Fist. It will not consume Stamina, will deal 50% increased DMG, and after hitting, will restore HP for Wriothesley equal to 30% of his Max HP. You can gain a Gracious Rebuke this way once every 5s. NA Passive Talent 2 (There Shall Be a Reckoning for Sin) When Wriothesley’s current HP increases or decreases, if he is in the Chilling Penalty state conferred by Icefang Rush, Chilling Penalty will gain one stack of Prosecution Edict. Max 5 stacks. Each stack will increase Wriothesley’s ATK by 6%. NA Passive Talent 3 (The Duke’s Grace) When Wriothesley crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product. NA

Best Wriothesley Constellations in Genshin Impact

The following section includes all of Wriothesley’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Terror for the Evildoers) The Gracious Rebuke from the Passive Talent “There Shall Be a Plea for Justice” is changed to this:

When Wriothesley’s HP is less than 60% or while he is in the Chilling Penalty state caused by Icefang Rush, when the fifth attack of Repelling Fists hits, it will create a Gracious Rebuke. 1 Gracious Rebuke effect can be obtained every 2.5s.

Additionally, Rebuke: Vaulting Fist will obtain the following enhancement:

• The DMG Bonus gained will be further increased to 200%.

• When it hits while Wriothesley is in the Chilling Penalty state, that state’s duration is extended by 4s. 1 such extension can occur per 1 Chilling Penalty duration.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent “There Shall Be a Plea for Justice.” Highest C2 (Shackles for the Arrogant) When using Darkgold Wolfbite, each Prosecution Edict stack from the Passive Talent “There Shall Be a Reckoning for Sin” will increase said ability’s DMG dealt by 40%.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent “There Shall Be a Reckoning for Sin.” Medium C3 (Punishment for the Frauds) Increases the Level of Normal Attack: Forceful Fists of Frost by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Redemption for the Suffering) The HP restored to Wriothesley through Rebuke: Vaulting Fist will be increased to 50% of his Max HP. You must first unlock the Passive Talent “There Shall Be a Plea for Justice.”

Additionally, when Wriothesley is healed, if the amount of healing overflows, the following effects will occur, depending on whether he is on the field or not. If he is on the field, his ATK SPD will be increased by 20% for 4s. If he is off-field, all of your own party members’ ATK SPD will be increased by 10% for 6s. These two methods of increasing ATK SPD cannot stack. High C5 (Mercy for the Wronged) Increases the Level of Darkgold Wolfbite by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Esteem for the Innocent) The CRIT Rate of Rebuke: Vaulting Fist will be increased by 10%, and its CRIT DMG by 80%. When unleashed, it will also create an additional icicle that deals 100% of Rebuke: Vaulting Fist’s Base DMG as Cryo DMG. DMG dealt this way is regarded as Charged Attack DMG.

You must first unlock the Passive Talent “There Shall Be a Plea for Justice.” Highest

How and When Can You Get Wriothesley in Genshin Impact?

Following his initial release in version 4.1, Wriothesley last returned to the limited-time gacha banners on March 4, 2025, during the 5.4 update. As of now, the developer has not announced when he will return to the title again.

Banner Version

Banner Version Dates 5.4 Mar 4, 2025, to Mar 25, 2025 4.1 Oct 17, 2023, to Nov 7, 2023

More details about Wriothesley’s next rerun banner will soon be added here once HoYoverse announces it officially.