Genshin Impact Xiangling Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

by Virat Fumakia
written by Virat Fumakia

Xiangling is one of the few 4-star characters in Genshin Impact that remains relevant even in the late game. She is a Pyro Sub-DPS who wields a Polearm in combat. You can use her abilities to apply Pyro on enemies from off-field to trigger a variety of elemental reactions. She is extremely reliable and can enable several popular Main DPS characters in the game. To help you make the most out of this 4-star unit, we have prepared a detailed Xiangling build guide for Genshin Impact detailing her abilities and constellations, along with the best weapons, artifacts, and team comps for her.

Genshin Impact Best Xiangling Build Guide

Xiangling Character Stats – Breakdown

TypeDetail
Rarity4-star
ElementPyro
Weapon TypePolearm
RoleSub-DPS
Base ATK (Level 90)225
Base DEF (Level 90)669
Base HP (Level 90)10875
Ascension Stat (Level 90)96 Elemental Mastery
Voice ActorsEN: Jackie Lastra
JP: Ozawa Ari
CN: Xiao N
KR: Yun A-yeong
Strengths• Off-field Pyro application within a huge AoE with Burst.
• Requires minimal field time.
• Provides minor ATK buff with Chili Pepper.
Weaknesses• High Burst cost.
• Difficult to aim Elemental Skill.
xiangling build genshin impact

First released in version 1.0, Xiangling is the title’s earliest Polearm user and Pyro Sub-DPS. This Genshin Impact character has remained relevant in the game for the longest time and is highly reliable in team compositions built around Pyro-related elemental reactions. With her Elemental Skill, Xiangling summons her companion, Guoba, to the field, who deals Pyro DMG to enemies within a small AoE. Furthermore, when leaving the field, Guoba drops a Chili Pepper that any of your characters can absorb. Doing so provides them with a 10% ATK buff.

However, the most important part of Xiangling is her Elemental Burst. It allows her to create a ring of fire around her that constantly revolves around her within a large AoE, applying Pyro on enemies. This is an extremely reliable method to trigger elemental reactions and deal significant damage to enemies.

How to Play Xiangling

Let’s look at Xiangling’s optimal gameplay rotation:

  1. Begin by casting your Elemental Skill to summon Guoba close to enemies.
  2. Immediately follow it up with your Elemental Burst.
  3. Switch to your Main DPS and begin attacking while triggering reactions. When Guoba’s duration ends, pick up the Chili Pepper to further buff your damage dealer.

Should you pull Xiangling?

Yes, Xiangling is definitely worth summoning in Genshin Impact. She is one of the best 4-star characters available in the game and will provide you with immense value even during the late game. You can use her along with any of your Hydro or Cryo characters to build strong teams focusing on the Vaporize and Melt reactions.

Best Weapons for Xiangling Build in Genshin Impact

As of now, there are several suitable weapons that you can use for your Xiangling build. Here are all the recommended options along with information on what they provide:

WeaponRarity and How to GetAdvantages
Engulfing Lightning
Engulfing Lightning		5-star; Gacha• Provides a lot of Energy Recharge via Secondary Stat.
• Offers additional ATK based on Energy Recharge.
• Increases Energy Recharge after using Elemental Burst.
genshin impact ineffa build
Staff of the Scarlet Sands		5-star; Gacha• Provides Crit Rate.
• Buffs ATK based on EM.
genshin impact ineffa build
Calamity Queller		5-star; Gacha
• Provides a lot of ATK via Secondary Stat.
• Buffs ATK after using Elemental Skill. It doubles when she is off-field.
• Offers Elemental DMG Bonus.
The Catch
The Catch		4-star; Inazuma Fishing Association• Provides a lot of Energy Recharge via Secondary Stat.
• Increases Elemental Burst DMG and Crit Rate.
genshin impact ineffa build
Ballad of the Fjords		4-star; Battle Pass• Provides Crit Rate.
• Buffs EM.
xiangling build genshin impact
Wavebreaker’s Fin 		4-star; Gacha• Provides ATK.
• Increased Elemental Burst DMG based on the Energy capacity of the team.
xiangling build genshin impact
Dragon’s Bane		4-star; Gacha• Provides EM.
• Increased damage against enemies affected by Pyro or Hydro.
genshin impact zhongli build
Favonius Lance		4-star; Gacha• Provides ER.
• Recovers Energy for the whole team.

Best Artifacts for Xiangling Build in Genshin Impact

Considering Energy Recharge is a very important stat for a reliable Xiangling build, the Emblem of Severed Fate is the best artifact set for the character. Apart from that, you can also go for the Crimson Witch of Flames set to buff Xiangling’s reaction damage.

Artifact SetHow to GetEffect
Emblem of Severed Fate
Emblem of Severed Fate		Momiji-Dyed Court Domain, Inazuma• 2-Piece: Energy Recharge +20%.
• 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.
xiangling build genshin impact
Crimson Witch of Flames		Hidden Palace of Zhou Formula Domain, Liyue• 2-Piece: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%.
• 4-Piece: Increases Overloaded, Burning, and Burgeon DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

Main Stats Priority

  • Sands: ER / ATK% / EM
  • Goblet: Pyro DMG Bonus
  • Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

  • ER
  • Crit Rate
  • Crit DMG
  • ATK%
  • EM

Due to Xiangling’s high Elemental Burst cost, it is recommended you build around 180 to 200% ER on her. You can do so by smart usage of weapons and artifacts.

Best Team Comps for Xiangling Build in Genshin Impact

As a Sub-DPS character, Xiangling has a lot of flexibility when it comes to team building. You can use her with several popular units to form strong teams capable of clearing most of the endgame content. To help you get an idea, here are some examples of Xiangling teams that are doing well in Genshin’s current meta:

Arlecchino Mono Pyro

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Arlecchino		genshin impact characters
Kaedehara Kazuha		genshin impact characters
Xiangling		genshin impact characters
Bennett

Wriothesley Melt Team

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Wriothesley		genshin impact characters
Furina		genshin impact characters
Xiangling		genshin impact characters
Bennett

Navia Pyro Team

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Navia		yelan in genshin impact
Yelan		genshin impact characters
Xiangling		genshin impact characters
Bennett

Kinich Burning Team

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact emilie build guide
Kinich		genshin impact emilie build guide
Emilie		genshin impact characters
Xiangling		genshin impact characters
Bennett

Tartaglia International Team

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Tartaglia		genshin impact characters
Kaedehara Kazuha		genshin impact characters
Xiangling		genshin impact characters
Bennett

Raiden National Team

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Raiden Shogun		genshin impact characters
Xingqiu		genshin impact characters
Xiangling		genshin impact characters
Bennett

Aside from these teams, you can build various kinds of teams depending on which characters you currently own.

Xiangling Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Xiangling has a very simple and to-the-point kit. Here are all of her talents and their priorities:

TalentEffectPriority
Normal AttacksPerforms up to five consecutive spear strikes.Low
Elemental Skill (Guoba Attack)Summons Guoba the Panda. Guoba continuously breathes fire at the enemy, dealing AoE Pyro DMG.High
Elemental Burst (Pyronado)Displaying her mastery over both fire and polearms, Xiangling sends a Pyronado whirling around her.
The Pyronado will move with your character for so long as the ability persists, dealing Pyro DMG to all enemies in its path.		Highest
Passive Talent 1 (Crossfire)Increases the flame range of Guoba by 20%.NA
Passive Talent 2 (Beware, It’s Super Hot!)When Guoba Attack’s effect ends, Guoba leaves a chili pepper on the spot where it disappeared. Picking up a chili pepper increases ATK by 10% for 10s.NA
Passive Talent 3 (Chef de Cuisine)When Xiangling cooks an ATK-boosting dish perfectly, she has a 12% chance to receive double the product.NA

Best Xiangling Constellations in Genshin Impact

xiangling build genshin impact

Here are all of Xiangling’s Constellations and their pull value:

ConstellationEffectValue
C1 (Crispy Outside, Tender Inside)Enemies hit by Guoba’s attacks have their Pyro RES reduced by 15% for 6s.High
C2 (Oil Meets Fire)The last attack in a Normal Attack sequence applies the Implode status onto the enemy for 2s. An explosion will occur once this duration ends, dealing 75% of Xiangling’s ATK as AoE Pyro DMG.Low
C3 (Deepfry)Increases the Level of  Pyronado on Form by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.High
C4 (Slowbake)Pyronado’s duration is increased by 40%.Highest
C5 (Guoba Mad)Increases the level of Guoba Attack by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Medium
C6 (Condensed Pyronado)For the duration of Pyronado, all party members receive a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus.High

How and When to Get Xiangling in Genshin Impact?

xiangling build

Xiangling is a 4-star character and often gets a rate-up on the limited-time gacha banners. She was recently featured on the version 5.7 banner on July 8, 2025. As of now, it is unknown when she will return next.

However, you should note that you can get one copy of Xiangling for free in the game. Moreover, you stand a random chance of getting her from any of the in-game banners.

Virat is a Gacha Games and Pokémon writer at Techwiser. Originally trained as an architect, he transitioned into journalism to pursue his passion for gaming and technology. He has also previously worked at Sportskeeda as a writer and editor, where his articles garnered over 4 million views.

