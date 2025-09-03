Genshin Impact Xianyun Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Xianyun is an amazing 5-star Anemo Support character in Genshin Impact. She is a Catalyst user who specializes in buffing the Plunge Attack damage of other characters. Not only that, she provides considerable healing and can even enable others to perform Plunge Attacks. All of this makes her an excellent companion for Main DPS characters like Xiao, Varesa, and Gaming. To help you build and use this character effectively, we have created a detailed Genshin Impact Xianyun build guide, which explains how to play her and provides information about her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Xianyun Build Guide

Xianyun Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Anemo Weapon Type Catalyst Role Support Base ATK (Level 90) 335 Base DEF (Level 90) 573 Base HP (Level 90) 10409 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 28.8% ATK Voice Actors EN: Stephanie Panisello

JP: Nakatomi Mana

CN: Qin Ziyi

KR: Kang Si-hyeon Strengths • Enables all characters to jump higher to perform Plunge Attacks.

• Buffs the Plunge Attack DMG and Crit Rate of teammates.

• Provides teamwide healing.

• Suitable for exploration as she can fly over short distances. Weaknesses • High Elemental Burst cost.

Xianyun in Genshin Impact is the human form of the mighty Adeptus, Cloud Retainer, from Liyue. She is an important character in the narrative and the master of Ganyu and Shenhe. As a playable character, she is a strong Anemo Support who can buff the Plunge Attack damage of your Main DPS and heal the entire party. As such, she can fulfil the roles of a buffer and healer at once. Furthermore, equipping Xianyun with an artifact set like the Viridescent Venerer can further increase her utility.

How to Play Xianyun

Here’s how to efficiently use Xianyun within your teams:

Begin by using your Elemental Skill to attack nearby enemies. Thanks to Xianyun’s passive, the number of enemies hit will increase the Plunge Attack Crit Rate of the team. Then immediately cast her Elemental Burst. Doing so will heal the entire party at once and summon the Starwicker. As long as this gadget is on the field, the Plunge Attack DMG of your characters will be buffed, and they will receive healing periodically. Additionally, it will have eight stacks of Adeptal Assistance, and you can consume each one to enable your active character to jump higher and deal additional Anemo DMG upon landing. Afterward, switch to your Plunge Attack-focused Main DPS and begin dealing increased damage.

Should you pull Xianyun?

Yes, Xianyun is definitely worth summoning and a must-have character in Genshin Impact if you use any Plunge Attack-focused DPS. She will significantly buff their damage output while also fulfilling the role of a healer on your team comps. Moreover, if you do not have a character that can fly yet, Xianyun will also be useful in exploration as she can leap over short distances with her Elemental Skill.

Best Weapons for Xianyun Build in Genshin Impact

It is recommended you use the 5-star Catalyst, Crane’s Echoing Call, for the best results with your Xianyun build. It is her signature weapon that further improves her capability of buffing Plunge Attack damage. Apart from that, any Catalyst that offers ATK or Energy Recharge can be a suitable option for her. Here are the best weapon choices for Xianyun:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Crane’s Echoing Call 5-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Buffs Plunge Attack damage of all characters.

• Restores Energy.

Skyward Atlas 5-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Gives Elemental DMG Bonus.

• Deals additional DMG scaling off ATK.

Memory of Dust 5-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Buffs ATK and Shield Strength.

Oathsworn Eye 4-star; v2.5 Event • Provides ATK.

• Increases ER after using Elemental Skill.

Favonius Codex 4-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Recovers Energy for all characters.

Best Artifacts for Xianyun Build in Genshin Impact

The Viridescent Venerer would arguably be the best artifact set for your Xianyun build, as it can shred enemy RES. Apart from that, you can also opt for the Ocean-Hued Clam set if you require more healing.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Viridescent Venerer Valley of Remembrance Domain, Mondstadt • 2-Piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent’s Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Ocean-Hued Clam Slumbering Court Domain, Inazuma • 2-Piece: Healing Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: When the character equipping this artifact set heals a character in the party, a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for 3 seconds, accumulating the amount of HP recovered from healing (including overflow healing). At the end of the duration, the Sea-Dyed Foam will explode, dealing DMG to nearby opponents based on 90% of the accumulated healing. (This DMG is calculated similarly to Reactions such as Electro-Charged and Superconduct, but is not affected by Elemental Mastery, Character Levels, or Reaction DMG Bonuses). Only one Sea-Dyed Foam can be produced every 3.5 seconds. Each Sea-Dyed Foam can accumulate up to 30,000 HP (including overflow healing). There can be no more than one Sea-Dyed Foam active at any given time. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ATK% / ER

: ATK% / ER Goblet : ATK%

: ATK% Circlet: ATK%

Sub-Stats Priority

ATK%

ER

Crit Rate (if Favonius Codex)

Xianyun’s healing and Plunge Attack damage buff both scale off her max ATK. As such, it is important to stack as much ATK on her as possible to maximize her support potential. Apart from that, you should look to build around 200% Energy Recharge on her so you can use her Elemental Burst once per rotation. However, this requirement can be less if other Anemo characters on the team can generate Energy.

Best Team Comps for Xianyun Build in Genshin Impact

As of now, there are only three Plunge Attack-focused Main DPS characters: Xiao, Varesa, and Gaming. As such, all of Xianyun’s best team comps in Genshin’s current meta are built around them. Here are some of her best teams that you can try:

Xiao Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Xiao

Faruzan

Furina

Xianyun

Apart from Xianyun, Xiao’s best team composition includes characters like Faruzan and Furina. While the former is one of the best Anemo damage buffers in the game, the latter is a universal buffer and Sub-DPS from the Hydro element.

Varesa Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Varesa

Iansan

Furina

Xianyun

Varesa’s best team includes Iansan and Furina, along with Xianyun. In this team, Iansan buffs Varesa’s ATK, whereas Furina functions as a buffer and Sub-DPS. Additionally, she can trigger the Electro-Charged reaction in the team as well alongside Varesa.

Gaming Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Gaming

Bennett

Xingqiu

Xianyun

Gaming is the only 4-star Main DPS in the title that relies on Plunge Attacks. As such, if you do not have either Xiao or Varesa, he is your best bet to form an F2P team. You can pair him and Xianyun with other good 4-star units like Bennett and Xingqiu to create a strong Vaporize reaction team.

Xianyun Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Xianyun’s talents and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Summon swirling winds to perform up to 4 attacks, dealing Anemo DMG.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina and launches a Breeze Bolt in a straight line that deals Anemo DMG to opponents along its path.

Plunge Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact. Low Elemental Skill (White Clouds at Dawn) Xianyun enters the Cloud Transmogrification state, in which she will not take Fall DMG, and uses Skyladder once.

In this state, her Plunging Attack will be converted into Driftcloud Wave instead, which deals AoE Anemo DMG and ends the Cloud Transmogrification state. This DMG is considered Plunging Attack DMG. Each use of Skyladder while in this state increases the DMG and AoE of the next Driftcloud Wave used.

Skyladder: It can be used while in mid-air. Xianyun leaps forward, dealing Anemo DMG to targets along her path.

During each Cloud Transmogrification state Xianyun enters, Skyladder may be used up to 3 times, and only 1 instance of Skyladder DMG can be dealt to any one opponent.

If Skyladder is not used again in a short period, the Cloud Transmogrification state will be canceled.

If Xianyun does not use Driftcloud Wave while in this state, the next CD of White Clouds at Dawn will be decreased by 3s. High Elemental Burst (Stars Gather at Dusk) Brings forth a scared breeze that deals AoE Anemo DMG and heals all nearby characters based on Xinayun’s ATK. It will summon the “Starwicker” mechanism.

Starwicker:

• Continuously follows the active character and periodically heals all nearby party members based on Xianyun’s ATK.

• Starts with 8 stacks of Adeptal Assistance. While Adeptal Assistance is active, nearby active characters in the party will have their jump height increased.

• When the active character completes a Plunging Attack, Starwicjer will consume 1 stack of Adeptal Assistance and deal AoE Anemo DMG. Highest Passive Talent 1 (Galefeather Pursuit) Each opponent hit by Driftcloud Waves from White Clouds at Dawn will grant all nearby party members 1 stack of Storm Pinion for 20s. Max 4 stacks. These will cause the characters’ Plunging Attack CRIT Rate to increase by 4%/6%/8%/10% respectively. Each Storm Pinion created by hitting an opponent has an independent duration. NA Passive Talent 2 (Consider, the Adeptus in Her Realm) When the Starwicker created by Stars Gather at Dusk has Adeptal Assistance stacks, nearby active characters’ Plunging Attack shockwave DMG will be increased by 180% of Xianyun’s ATK. The maximum DMG increase that can be achieved this way is 9,000. Each Plunging Attack shockwave DMG instance can only apply this increased DMG effect to a single opponent. Each character can trigger this effect once every 0.4s. NA Passive Talent 3 (Crane Form) Increases gliding SPD for your own party members by 15%. NA

Best Xianyun Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s look at all of Xianyun’s constellations and their pull value in the game:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Purifying Wind) White Clouds at Dawn gains 1 additional charge. High C2 (Aloof From the World) After using a Skyladder from White Clouds at Dawn, Xianyun’s ATK will be increased by 20% for 15s. Additionally, the effects of the Passive Talent “Consider, the Adeptus in Her Realm” will be enhanced: When the Starwicker created by Stars Gather at Dusk has Adeptal Assistance stacks, nearby active characters’ Plunging Attack shockwave DMG will be increased by 400% of Xianyun’s ATK. The maximum DMG increase that can be achieved this way is 18,000. Each Plunging Attack shockwave DMG instance can only apply this increased DMG effect to a single opponent. Each character can trigger this effect once every 0.4s.” Highest C3 (Creations of Star and Moon) Increases the Level of Stars Gather at Dusk by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Mystery Millet Gourmet) After using Skyladder 1/2/3 times during one White Clouds at Dawn Cloud Transmogrification state, when a Driftcloud Wave unleashed during that instance hits an opponent, it will heal all nearby party members for 50%/80%/150% of Xianyun’s ATK. This effect can be triggered once every 5s. Low C5 (Astride Rose-Colored Clouds) Increases the Level of White Clouds at Dawn by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (They Call Her Cloud Retainer) After Xianyun uses 1/2/3 Skyladders within one Cloud Transmogrification caused by White Clouds at Dawn, the CRIT DMG of a Driftcloud Wave created in this instance of Cloud Transmogrification will be increased by 15%/35%/70%. Within 16s after Xianyun has used Stars Gather at Dusk, White Clouds at Dawn will not enter CD. This effect will be canceled once she has used White Clouds at Dawn 8 times. Medium

How and When Can You Get Xianyun in Genshin Impact?

Xianyun was last featured on the limited-time gacha banners of version 5.5 on March 16, 2025. Since then, a few versions have passed, and there is no official confirmation of her return.

Banner Version

Banner Version Dates 5.5 Mar 16, 2025, to Apr 15, 2025 4.4 Jan 31, 2024, to Feb 20, 2024

More information about Xianyun’s return to Genshin Impact will be added here once HoYoverse announces it.