Genshin Impact Xilonen Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Xilonen is among the best 5-star Support characters in Genshin Impact. She is a Geo character from Natlan who wields a Sword in combat. Her main utility lies in healing teammates and shredding enemy RES against certain elements, leading to a significant damage boost for the team. Like other units from the region, her kit also includes a unique Nightsoul’s Blessing ability that lets her skate over horizontal and vertical surfaces alike. Here is Xilonen’s build guide for Genshin Impact detailing her abilities, constellations, best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Best Xilonen Build Guide

Xilonen Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Details Rarity 5-star Element Geo Weapon Type Sword Role Support Base ATK (Level 90) 275 Base DEF (Level 90) 930 Base HP (Level 90) 12405 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 36% DEF Voice Actors EN: Elizabeth Dean

JP: Fairouz Ai

CN: Mi Yang

KR: Kim I-an Strengths ・Reduces enemy RES to Hydro/Cryo/Pyro/Electro.

・Capable of healing the active character.

・Easy to build as a DEF-scaling character.

・Offers great mobility for exploration. Weaknesses ・Healing and RES shred require at least two non-Geo units.

・Single-target healing.

Xilonen is an amazing Support character in Genshin Impact who scales off DEF. You can use her to buff the damage output of her Hydro, Cryo, Pyro, or Electro teammates by shredding enemy RES against these elements via her Elemental Skill. While there are many strong buffers in the game already, the main advantage of Xilonen lies in her Elemental Burst ability, which heals characters. This eliminates the need for two different characters to fill both roles, opening up a spot on the team.

However, it is important to note that both of these benefits of Xilonen only take effect when there are two or more Hydro/Cryo/Pyro/Electro characters on the team.

How to Play Xilonen

Xilonen is quite simple to play as long as you memorize her combo. Here’s how it works:

Upon switching to Xilonen, use her Elemental Burst to deal AoE Geo DMG and begin healing your active characters for a short duration. Then cast her Elemental Skill to gain some Nightsoul points and Source Samplers of Hydro/Cryo/Pyro/Electro elements. They are denoted by colored triangles beside the Nightsoul points. Perform two Normal Attacks to fill your Nightsoul points, triggering the elemental RES shred. Switch to your Main DPS and begin attacking as they enjoy amplified damage while healing themselves.

Should you pull Xilonen?

Yes, Xilonen is arguably the best Support character for Main DPS units belonging to either Hydro, Cryo, Pyro, or Electro elements. Not only will she help you increase your team’s damage, but she will also provide healing. Moreover, her high mobility will also be useful when exploring the open world, especially within the Natlan region. Overall, she can prove to be an amazing investment for your account as she is likely to remain viable for the foreseeable future.

Best Weapons for Xilonen Build in Genshin Impact

For the best Xilonen build, it is recommended to pick her signature 5-star weapon, Peak Patrol Song. Its effects and stats are tailored to her needs. Apart from that, some other Swords are worth considering:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Peak Patrol Song 5-star; Gacha • Provides DEF.

• Offers teamwide Elemental DMG Bonus.

Uraku Misugiri 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increase DEF.

• Buffs Normal Attack and Elemental Skill DMG.

Cinnabar Spindle 4-star; v2.3 Event • Provides DEF.

• Buffs Elemental Skill DMG.

Flute of Ezpitzal 4-star; Craftable • Provides DEF.

• Further increases DEF after Elemental Skill usage.

Favonius Sword 4-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Regenerates Energy for entire team.

Best Artifacts for Xilonen Build in Genshin Impact

If you are aiming for the best Xilonen build, it is highly recommended to opt for the Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City artifact set. It is an extremely powerful set that can help her recover Energy and provide the entire team with an Elemental DMG Bonus buff, further adding to her support capabilities. If you do not have it, the Husk of Opulent Dreams set can serve as a decent alternative.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Scroll of the Hero of Cinder City Sanctum of Rainbow Spirits Domain, Natlan • 2-Piece: When a nearby party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst, the equipping character regenerates 6 Elemental Energy.

• 4-Piece: After the equipping character triggers a reaction, all nearby party members gain a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for the involved Elemental Types for 15s. If the equipping character is in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state when triggering this effect, all party members gain an additional 28% Elemental DMG bonus for the Elemental Types involved in the reaction for 20s.

Husk of Opulent Dreams Slumbering Court Domain, Inazuma • 2-Piece: DEF +30%.

• 4-Piece: A character equipped with this Artifact set will obtain the Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, the character gains 1 stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3s. When off the field, the character gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ER / DEF%

: ER / DEF% Goblet : DEF%

: DEF% Circlet: DEF%

Sub-Stats Priority

DEF%

ER

Crit Rate (if using Favonius Sword)

Best Team Comps for Xilonen Build in Genshin Impact

Considering Xilonen is a universal buffer for characters belonging to Hydro, Cryo, Pyro, and Electro elements, there are endless possibilities for her team comps. However, the following ones are currently doing extremely well in Genshin Impact’s meta:

Neuvillette Hypercarry Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Furina

Kaedehara Kazuha

Xilonen

Mavuika Melt Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Mavuika

Furina

Citlali

Xilonen

Arlecchino Vaporize Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arlecchino

Furina

Bennett

Xilonen

Mualani Vaporize Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Mualani

Mavuika

Bennett

Xilonen

Apart from the aforementioned examples, you can try to form many different types of teams depending on the characters you own.

Xilonen Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Xilonen’s abilities and passive talents, along with their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal: Performs up to 3 rapid strikes.

Charged: Consumes a fixed amount of Stamina and performs a forward kick.

Nightsoul’s Blessing: Blade Roller: When in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, Xilonen will enter the Blade Roller mode. While in this mode, Xilonen’s Normal Attacks will allow her to perform up to 4 kicks using her roller blades, and she will be unable to use Charged Attacks.

When her Normal and Plunging Attacks are used in this mode, they will switch to being based on her DEF, and Xilonen will deal Nightsoul-aligned Geo DMG that cannot be overridden. Low Elemental Skill (Yohual’s Scratch) Let the rhythms of passion resound throughout the land! Xilonen switches to high-speed combat blading gear and rushes forward a certain distance before dealing Nightsoul-aligned Geo DMG based on her DEF.

After using this, Xilonen will gain 45 Nightsoul points and enter the Nightsoul’s Blessing state. In this state, she will shift to the Blade Roller mode. Source Samples

Xilonen has 3 Samplers with her that can generate different Soundscapes based on her other party members’ Elemental Types, decreasing nearby opponents’ corresponding Elemental RES while active.

The initial recorded Source Sample within each Sampler will be Geo, and for each party member who is Pyro/Hydro/Cryo/Electro, 1 Geo Sample will change to that corresponding Element.

While Xilonen is in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, the Geo Source Sample she carries will always be active. After unlocking her Passive Talent, “Netotiliztli’s Echoes,” Xilonen can trigger said Passive Talent’s effects to regenerate Nightsoul points for herself. When her Nightsoul points hit the maximum, she will consume all her Nightsoul points and activate the 3 Source Samples she has on hand for 15s. When the Source Samples are active, nearby opponents’ corresponding Elemental RES will decrease. Source Sample effects of the same Elemental Type cannot stack. Xilonen can trigger these effects even when off-field.

Nightsoul’s Blessing: Xilonen: Continuously consume Nightsoul points. When these points are depleted or if used again, this Nightsoul’s Blessing state will end. This state has the following traits:

• Switches to the Blade Roller mode, increasing Xilonen’s Movement SPD and climbing speed, and she can perform high-speed leaps in Ocelot Form while climbing.

• Xilonen’s Nightsoul’s Blessing has the following restrictions: When in this state, Xilonen’s Nightsoul points have a 9s time limit. After this limit passes, her Nightsoul points will immediately expire.

After Xilonen’s Nightsoul points have expired while she is in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, she will no longer be able to generate Nightsoul points via the Passive Talent “Netotiliztli’s Echoes.” Highest Elemental Burst (Ocelotlicue Point!) Activates the Phlogiston Stereo DJ Controller (Portable) at full power, dealing Nightsoul-aligned AoE Geo DMG based on Xilonen’s DEF. Additionally, she will trigger the following effects based on her different Source Samples:

• If she has at least 2 Source Samples that have had their Elemental Types changed, Xilonen will play an Ebullient rhythm, healing nearby active characters at intervals based on her DEF.

• If she has fewer than 2 Source Samples that have had their Elemental Types changed, Xilonen will start up an Ardent rhythm, which will play two additional beats that deal Nightsoul-aligned AoE Geo DMG based on her DEF. High Passive Talent 1 (Netotiliztli’s Echoes) While in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state:

• If Xilonen has at least 2 Source Samples that have had their Elemental Types changed, she gains 35 Nightsoul points when her Normal or Plunging Attacks hit opponents. Can be triggered once every 0.1s.

• If Xilonen has fewer than 2 Source Samples that have had their Elemental Types changed, her Normal and Plunging Attacks deal 30% increased DMG. NA Passive Talent 2 (Unheard Confession) While in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, when Xilonen’s Nightsoul points reach the maximum, she will trigger an effect equal to that of her Nightsoul Burst. This effect can be triggered once every 14s.

Additionally, when nearby party members trigger a Nightsoul Burst, Xilonen’s DEF is increased by 20% for 15s. NA Passive Talent 3 (The Sea Is My Stage) After her Nightsoul points are fully depleted, Xilonen will switch to consuming Phlogiston to maintain her Nightsoul’s Blessing. While in an area with Phlogiston Mechanics within Natlan, she can use Nightsoul Transmission: Xilonen. When the active character is currently sprinting, climbing, in a movement mode caused by certain Talents, or at a certain height in the air, the following will trigger when switching to Xilonen: Xilonen will enter the Nightsoul’s Blessing state and gain 20 Nightsoul points. In this situation, Xilonen’s Nightsoul points have a 4s time limit, after which her Nightsoul points will immediately expire. After she uses Yohual’s Scratch within this time limit, her Nightsoul point time limit will be extended by 9s. Nightsoul Transmission can be triggered once every 10s by your own team.

Additionally, while in Natlan, Xilonen will not consume Stamina when climbing while in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state. NA Passive Talent 3 (Tour of Tepeilhuitl) Triggering Nightsoul Transmission restores 15 Phlogiston. NA

Best Xilonen Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s take a look at all of Xilonen’s Constellations to determine which ones are worth pulling for:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Sabbatical Phrase) Xilonen’s Nightsoul point and Phlogiston consumption in her Nightsoul’s Blessing state is decreased by 30%, and her Nightsoul point time limit is extended by 45%.

Additionally, when Xilonen’s Source Samples are active, she can also increase nearby active characters’ interruption resistance. Medium C2 (Chiucue Mix) While Let the People Rejoice lasts, Xilonen’s Geo Source Samples will always remain active. Additionally, when her Source Samples activate, all nearby party members will gain effects corresponding to the active Source Sample that matches their Elemental Type:

• Geo: DMG dealt +50%.

• Pyro: ATK +45%.

• Hydro: Max HP +45%.

• Cryo: CRIT DMG +60%.

• Electro: Restore 25 Energy, decrease Elemental Burst CD by 6s. High C3 (Tonalpohualli’s Loop) Increases the Level of Yohual’s Scratch by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Suchitl’s Trance) After Xilonen uses Yohual’s Scratch, she will grant all nearby party members the Blooming Blessing effect for 15s.

Characters with Blooming Blessing deal 65% of Xilonen’s DEF as increased Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG. This effect will be removed after triggering 6 times or when the duration ends. When you hit more than one opponent, trigger counts will be consumed based on the number of opponents hit. The counts for each party member with Blooming Blessing are counted independently. Low C5 (Tlaltecuhtli’s Crossfade) Increases the Level of Ocelotlicue Point! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Imperishable Night Carnival) When Xilonen is in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state, when she sprints, leaps, or uses Normal or Plunging Attacks, she will gain Imperishable Night’s Blessing, ignoring the limitations of her Nightsoul’s Blessing state and increasing the DMG dealt by her Normal and Plunging Attacks for 5s.

During this time:

• Her Nightsoul’s Blessing time limit countdown will be paused. Xilonen’s Nightsoul points, Phlogiston, and Stamina will not decrease, and when her Nightsoul points reach the maximum, her Nightsoul’s Blessing state will not end either.

• Xilonen deals 300% of her DEF as increased Normal and Plunging Attack DMG while in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state.

• She heals nearby party members for 120% of her DEF every 1.5s. She can gain 1 Imperishable Night’s Blessing once every 15s. Medium

How and When Can You Get Xilonen in Genshin Impact?

Xilonen’s last in-game appearance was during the 5.5 update on April 15, 2025. Since then, there have been no announcements regarding her eventual return.

Banner History

Banner Version Dates 5.5 Apr 15, 2025, to May 6, 2025 5.1 Oct 9, 2024, to Oct 29, 2024

More information about Xilonen’s return will be updated here when HoYoverse announces it.