Genshin Impact Yae Miko Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Yae Miko is a 5-star Electro Sub-DPS in Genshin Impact. She is a Catalyst user from Inazuma who is the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine in the narrative. By using her Elemental Skill, Yae is capable of dealing considerable off-field Electro DMG to enemies while also triggering elemental reactions. She is quite easy to use and quite versatile in terms of team building. Here is a detailed Yae Miko build guide for Genshin Impact detailing her abilities and constellations, along with the best weapons, artifacts, and team comps for her.

Genshin Impact Best Yae Miko Build Guide

Yae Miko Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Electro Weapon Type Catalyst Role Sub-DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 340 Base DEF (Level 90) 569 Base HP (Level 90) 10372 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24.2% Crit Rate Voice Actors EN: Ratana

JP: Sakura Ayane

CN: Du Mingya

KR: Moon Yoo-jeong Strengths • Off-field Electro DMG.

• Wide Elemental Skill range.

• Easy-to-use gameplay. Weaknesses • High Elemental Burst cost.

• Requires mindfulness when placing totems.

Yae Miko is one of the best Electro Sub-DPS characters in Genshin Impact. While she may seem a bit difficult to build, she provides immense usefulness when it comes to triggering elemental reactions. All you have to do to make the most out of her is use her Elemental Skill thrice to summon three totems on the field that deal Electro DMG at certain intervals. Afterward, you can switch to your other units without worrying about the Electro application.

How to Play Yae Miko

As mentioned above, Yae Miko’s combo is quite simple. Here’s how it works:

Upon taking the field, use Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill thrice to place three Sesshou Sakura totems on the field. Make sure to place them strategically to cover the area. Switch to your DPS and begin dealing damage while Yae’s totems rain down thunderbolts upon enemies.

Should you pull Yae Miko?

Yes, Yae Miko can be a valuable addition to your account if you are looking for a reliable Electro Sub-DPS character. However, if you already own units like Raiden Shogun and Ineffa, it may not be worth it to go for Yae as well since all three focus on doing the same thing.

Best Weapons for Yae Miko Build in Genshin Impact

For the best Yae Miko build, it is advised that you opt for her 5-star signature weapon, Kagura’s Verity. It is a powerful Catalyst that synergizes well with her. Apart from that, there are also a few other weapons that you can equip her:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Kagura’s Verity 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Buffs Elemental Skill DMG.

• Offers Elemental DMG Bonus.

Skyward Atlas 5-star; Gacha • Provides ATK.

• Gives Elemental DMG Bonus.

• Deals additional DMG scaling off ATK.

The Widsith 4-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Buffs ATK, Elemental DMG, or EM.

Oathsworn Eye 4-star; v2.5 Event • Provides ATK.

• Increases ER after using Elemental Skill.

Best Artifacts for Yae Miko Build in Genshin Impact

Golden Troupe is the best artifact set for a Yae Miko build since she heavily relies on her Elemental Skill for her Electro application. Other than that, Gilded Dreams is also a strong option for this character.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Golden Troupe Denouement of Sin Domain, Fontaine • 2-Piece: Elemental Skill DMG +20%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. Additionally, when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25%. This effect will be cleared 2s after taking the field. Gilded Dream Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain, Sumeru • 2-Piece: Elemental Mastery +80.

• 4-Piece: Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and EM is increased by 50 for every member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s and even when not on the field.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : EM / ATK%

: EM / ATK% Goblet : Electro DMG Bonus

: Electro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

EM

ER

Best Team Comps for Yae Miko Build in Genshin Impact

Like most Sub-DPS characters, Yae Miko is quite versatile in terms of team building. You can use her in any party that requires an off-field Electro character to trigger reactions. While she doesn’t see much play in the title’s current meta, she remains an especially strong option for Aggravate teams.

Here are some of her most popular teams in recent times:

Aggravate Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Yae Miko

Nahida

Zhongli

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Tighnari

Yae Miko

Nahida

Kuki Shinobu

Overload Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arlecchino

Yae Miko

Chevreuse

Bennett

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Raiden Shogun

Yae Miko

Chevreuse

Bennett

Apart from these options, you can form several different types of teams depending on the characters you own.

Yae Miko Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Yae Miko’s abilities and talents in the game, along with their level-up priority:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Summons forth kitsune spirits, initiating a maximum of 3 attacks that deal Electro DMG. Low Elemental Skill (Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura) To Yae, such dull tasks as can be accomplished by driving spirits out need not be done personally. Moves swiftly, leaving a Sesshou Sakura behind.

Sesshou Sakura:

• Periodically strikes one nearby opponent with lightning, dealing Electro DMG.

• When there are other Sesshou Sakura nearby, their level will increase, boosting the DMG dealt by these lightning strikes.

• This skill has three charges.

A maximum of 3 Sesshou Sakura can exist simultaneously. The initial level of each Sesshou Sakura is 1, and the initial highest level each sakura can reach is 3. If a new Sesshou Sakura is created too close to an existing one, the existing one will be destroyed. Highest Elemental Burst (Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin) When she uses this skill, Yae Miko will unseal nearby Sesshou Sakura, destroying their outer forms and transforming them into Tenko Thunderbolts that descend from the skies, dealing AoE Electro DMG. Each Sesshou Sakura destroyed in this way will create one Tenko Thunderbolt. High Passive Talent 1 (The Shrine’s Sacred Shade) When casting her Elemental Burst, Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin, each Sesshou Sakura destroyed resets the cooldown for one charge of her Elemental Skill, Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura. NA Passive Talent 2 (Enlightened Blessing) Every point of Elemental Mastery Yae Miko possesses will increase Sesshou Sakura DMG by 0.15%. NA Passive Talent 3 (Meditations of a Yako) Has a 25% chance to get 1 regional Character Talent Material (base material excluded) when crafting. The rarity is that of the base material. NA

Best Yae Miko Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Yae’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Yakan Offering) Each time Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin activates a Tenko Thunderbolt, Yae Miko will restore 8 Elemental Energy for herself. High C2 (Fox’s Mooncall) Sesshou Sakura start at Level 2 when created, their max level is increased to 4, and their attack range is increased by 60%. Highest C3 (The Seven Glamours) Increases the Level of Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Sakura Channeling) When Sesshou Sakura lightning hits opponents, the Electro DMG Bonus of all nearby party members is increased by 20% for 5s. Low C5 (Mischievous Teasing) Increases the level of Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Low C6 (Forbidden Art: Daisesshou) The Sesshou Sakura’s attacks will ignore 60% of the opponents’ DEF. High

How and When Can You Get Yae Miko in Genshin Impact?

Yae Miko last appeared on the Inazuma-themed Chronicled Wish banner of version 5.6 on May 27, 2025. Aside from that, it is unknown when she will return to the title next.

Banner History

Banner Version Dates 5.6 May 27, 2025, to Jun 17, 2025 4.4 Feb 20, 2024, to Mar 12, 2024 3.7 May 24, 2023, to Jun 13, 2023 3.2 Nov 18, 2022, to Dec 6, 2022 2.5 Feb 16, 2022, to Mar 8, 2022

More information about Yae Miko rerun banners will be updated here when HoYoverse announces it.