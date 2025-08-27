Genshin Impact Yaoyao Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Yaoyao is a 4-star Support character from Liyue in Genshin Impact. She is a Polearm user with a Dendro vision who provides a lot of healing to the active character. You can use her in a variety of team comps built around Dendro-related elemental reactions. To help you use this healer to the fullest, we have prepared a detailed Yaoyao build guide for Genshin Impact detailing her talents and constellations, along with the best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Best Yaoyao Build Guide

Yaoyao Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 4-star Element Dendro Weapon Type Polearm Role Support Base ATK (Level 90) 213 Base DEF (Level 90) 751 Base HP (Level 90) 12289 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 24% ATK Voice Actors EN: Kelsey Jaffer

JP: Liu Yinuo

CN: Kadowaki Mai

KR: Yu Hye-ji Strengths • Off-field Dendro application and healing with Yuguei.

• Provides Dendro DMG Bonus with C1. Weaknesses • High Elemental Burst cost.

• Healing is limited to on-field characters.

Yaoyao is a pretty good Dendro Support character in Genshin Impact. You can use her to apply Dendro off-field, heal active characters, and provide Dendro DMG Bonus to her teammates. Her Yuguei summons are responsible for all of her capabilities. While you can summon a single Yuguei with her Elemental Skill, her Burst summons three of them for thrice the power. You can find a list of all Genshin Impact characters here.

How to Play Yaoyao

Here’s how to play her:

As soon as Yaoyao takes the field, cast her Elemental Skill to summon Yuguei. It will heal the active character or attack enemies. Switch to your other characters and use them as needed. When you are running extremely low on HP, you can switch to Yaoyao and use her Elemental Burst. Stay on the field a few seconds and switch away.

Should You Pull Yaoyao?

Yes, Yaoyao is a good healer to summon during the early game. She can be a good Dendro Support for your Aggravate and Hyperbloom teams. However, you should note that she may not be as suitable in the late game, considering she is just a 4-star unit.

Best Weapons for Yaoyao Build in Genshin Impact

Favonius Lance is a great weapon option for a Yaoyao build, as she heavily relies on her Elemental Burst. It provides her with a lot of Energy Recharge and even recovers Energy for her party members. Apart from that, there are also some other Support weapons that you can equip to Yaoyao:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Favonius Lance 4-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Recovers Energy for the whole team.

Dialogues of the Desert Sages 4-star; v4.5 Event • Provides HP.

• Can recover Energy after healing.

Best Artifacts for Yaoyao Build in Genshin Impact

Deepwood Memories is the most suitable artifact set for a Dendro Support Yaoyao build. It can help her reduce the Dendro RES of enemies, so the Main DPS can deal higher damage.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Deepwood Memories Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain, Sumeru • 2-Piece: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : ER / HP%

: ER / HP% Goblet : HP%

: HP% Circlet: Healing Bonus

Sub-Stats Priority

ER

HP%

Crit Rate

EM

Best Team Comps for Yaoyao Build in Genshin Impact

Yaoyao can be a worthwhile ally for several Dendro Main DPS characters like Alhaitham and Tighnari. She can function as a replacement for Nahida and Baizhu, albeit without as much value as they provide. Here are some strong team comps where she can shine:

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Fischl

Kuki Shinobu

Yaoyao

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Tighnari

Yae Miko

Xingqiu

Yaoyao

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Cyno

Nahida

Yelan

Yaoyao

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Clorinde

Nahida

Furina

Yaoyao

Apart from these, you can form a number of different team compositions depending on the characters you own.

Yaoyao Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s take a look at all of Yaoyao’s talents and their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes. Low Elemental Skill (Raphanus Sky Cluster) Calls upon “Yuegui: Throwing Mode,” a special device created by a certain adeptus to help Yaoyao solve her problems. This skill will be used differently in Holding Mode.

Hold Attack: Enter Aiming Mode to adjust the throw direction.

Yuegui: Throwing Mode: Throws out White Jade Radishes that will explode upon contact, dealing Dendro DMG and healing characters within a certain AoE based on Yaoyao’s Max HP. If a radish fails to hit anyone, the radish will remain where it is and explode upon contact, or once it expires.

Yuegui: Throwing Mode will choose its targets.

• If all nearby characters have more than 70% HP, it will throw the radish at a nearby enemy.

• If nearby characters have 70% or less HP, it will throw at the lowest HP. Otherwise, it will throw at random.

Max of 2 instances can exist. High Elemental Burst (Moonjade Descent) Moonjade Descent

At the enjoinment of a certain adeptus, Yuegui’s full potential can be unleashed in an emergency, dealing Dendro DMG to nearby opponents and entering an (in some sense) unsurpassed Adeptal Legacy state.

Adeptal Legacy

• White Jade Radishes generated will heal and deal DMG according to this skill. Explosions will heal all nearby party members and deal Dendro DMG to nearby opponents.

• Summons “Yuegui: Jumping Mode” at intervals until the limit of three has been reached.

• Yaoyao’s Movement SPD is increased by 15%.

• Yaoyao’s Dendro RES will be increased.

The Adeptal Legacy state will end once Yaoyao is off the field, and all remaining Yuegui: Jumping Mode will be cleared once this state ends. High Passive Talent 1 (Starscatter) While affected by the Adeptal Legacy state caused by Moonjade Descent, Yaoyao will constantly throw White Jade Radishes at nearby opponents when she is sprinting, jumping, or running. She can throw 1 White Jade Radish this way once every 0.6s. NA Passive Talent 2 (In Others’ Shoes) If your active character triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction when Oz is on the field, the eWhen White Jade Radishes explode, active characters within their AoE will regain HP every 1s based on 0.8% of Yaoyao’s Max HP. This effect lasts 5s NA Passive Talent 3 (Tailing on Tiptoes) When Yaoyao is in the party, your characters will not startle Crystalflies and certain other animals when getting near them.

Check the “Other” sub-category of the “Living Beings / Wildlife” section in the Archive for creatures this skill works on. NA

Best Yaoyao Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Yaoyao’s constellations in the game, along with their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Adeptus’ Tutelage) When White Jade Radishes explode, active characters within their AoE will gain 15% Dendro DMG Bonus for 8s and have 15 Stamina restored to them. This form of Stamina Restoration can only be triggered every 5s. Highest C2 (Innocent) While affected by the Adeptal Legacy state caused by Moonjade Descent, if White Jade Radish explosions damage opponents, 3 Energy will be restored to Yaoyao. This form of Energy regeneration can occur once every 0.8s. Medium C3 (Loyal and Kind) Increases the Level of Raphanus Sky Cluster on Form by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Winsome) After using Raphanus Sky Cluster or Moonjade Descent, Yaoyao’s Elemental Mastery will be increased based on 0.3% of her Max HP for 8s. The maximum Elemental Mastery she can gain this way is 120. Low C5 (Compassionate) Increases the level of Moonjade Descent by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Beneficent) For every 2 White Jade Radishes Yuegui: Throwing Mode throws out, the next throw will also release a Mega Radish that will have a larger AoE than the standard White Jade Radish and have the following effects upon exploding:

• Deals AoE Dendro DMG based on 75% of Yaoyao’s ATK.

• Restores HP for the active character based on 7.5% of Yaoyao’s Max HP. Highest

How and When Can You Get Yaoyao in Genshin Impact?

Yaoyao was last available on the gacha banners during version 5.7 on July 8, 2025, and will likely return soon in future updates. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding her return.

You should note that since Yaoyao is a 4-star character, you always have a random chance of getting her from any of the gacha banners, including the standard banner.