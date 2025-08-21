Genshin Impact Yelan Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Yelan is a powerful Hydro Sub-DPS from Liyue in Genshin Impact. She is a Bow user who specializes in performing coordinated attacks that deal Hydro DMG and trigger elemental reactions. You can use her in a variety of team compositions where you require a character to apply Hydro efficiently. Equip her with the right gear, and she can be a powerhouse capable of clearing even the toughest of challenges. To help you make the most out of her abilities, we have prepared a comprehensive Yelan build guide for Genshin Impact with recommended weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Yelan Best Build Guide

Yelan Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Details Rarity 5-star Element Hydro Weapon Type Bow Base ATK (Level 90) 244 Base DEF (Level 90) 548 Base HP (Level 90) 14450 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 19.2% Crit Rate Voice Actors EN: Laura Post

JP: Endou Aya

CN: Xu Hui

KR: Min-a Strengths • Easy to play and build.

• Significant off-field damage via Elemental Burst.

• Amazing mobility via Elemental Skill. Weaknesses • Off-field damage only triggers with Normal Attacks.

• High Elemental Burst cost.

Yelan is an amazing HP-scaling Hydro Sub-DPS character in Genshin Impact. She is a Bow-using ranged character who can use her Normal Attacks and Charged Attacks to hit enemies from a distance. As for her Elemental Skill, it allows her to move rapidly while marking enemies with Lifeline. Once the duration of the skill ends, the Lifeline explodes and deals AoE Hydro DMG to all marked enemies. While both of these abilities sound incredible, the main aspect of Yelan’s gameplay is her Elemental Burst. It functions similarly to Xingqiu’s Burst, and allows her to trigger coordinated attacks dealing Hydro DMG when the active characters use their Normal Attacks. This lets Yelan trigger elemental reactions alongside the active character.

Here’s how to efficiently use Yelan in a team composition:

Use Elemental Skill to move quickly across the field and mark enemies with Lifeline and deal damage to them while regenerating Energy. Cast Elemental Burst and switch to your Main DPS to fight off the enemies.

Should you pull Yelan?

Yes, Yelan is definitely worth the investment in Genshin Impact. She is an amazing Hydro Sub-DPS that can pair alongside several of your existing characters. She will help your damage dealers trigger elemental reactions, thus increasing the team’s damage output. However, it is worth noting that she may not be as useful when paired with Main DPS units that do not use their Normal Attacks often.

Best Weapons for Yelan in Genshin Impact

Yelan’s signature 5-star Bow, Aqua Simulacra, is her best weapon in the game and is recommended for the best results. However, if you do not have it, many other alternatives will serve you just fine. Here are Yelan’s recommended weapons:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Aqua Simulacra 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increases HP and buffs DMG.

Elegy for the End 5-star; Gacha • Provides Energy Recharge

• Offers EM and buffs ATK.

Silvershower Heartstrings 5-star; Gacha • Provides HP.

• Buffs Burst Crit Rate.

Favonius Warbow 4-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Recovers Energy for all characters.

Best Artifacts for Yelan in Genshin Impact

To meet Yelan’s Energy requirements and buff her Elemental Burst, the best artifact set for her is going to be Emblem of Severed Fate. However, until you find a proper 4-piece set of it, you can run 2 pieces with Noblesse Oblige.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Emblem of Severed Fate Momiji-Dyed Court Domain, Inazuma • 2-Piece: Energy Recharge +20%.

• 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.

2-Piece Emblem of Severed Fate + 2-Piece Noblesse Oblige Momiji-Dyed Court Domain, Inazuma + Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: Energy Recharge +20%.

• 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : HP or ER

: HP or ER Goblet : Hydro DMG Bonus

: Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit DMG / Crit Rate

Sub-Stats Priority

ER

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

HP

Best Team Comps for Yelan in Genshin Impact

Yelan is a good fit in any team comp missing a Hydro Sub-DPS. As such, there are endless possibilities for her when it comes to team building. However, here are some example teams that will do well for you:

Hyperbloom Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Nahida

Yelan

Kuki Shinobu

Bloom Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Nilou

Nahida

Yelan

Baizhu

Freeze Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Skirk

Furina

Yelan

Escoffier

Vaporize Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Hu Tao

Xingqiu

Yelan

Zhongli

Apart from the ones recommended above, you can use Yelan in any other team instead of Xingqiu.

Yelan Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s look at all of Yelan’s talent abilities and which ones you should prioritize when leveling her up:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal: Performs up to 4 consecutive shots with a bow.

Charged: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, flowing water will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged torrential arrow will deal Hydro DMG.



Breakthrough: Yelan will enter a “Breakthrough” state after spending 5 seconds out of combat, which will cause her next Charged Aimed Shot to have 80% decreased charge time, and once charged, she can fire a “Breakthrough Barb” that will deal AoE Hydro DMG based on Yelan’s Max HP. Low Elemental Skill (Lingering Lifeline) Fires off a Lifeline that allows her to move rapidly, entangling and marking opponents along its path.

When this rapid movement ends, the Lifeline will explode, dealing Hydro DMG to the marked opponents based on Yelan’s Max HP.



Tap: Moves a certain distance forward swiftly.



Hold: Engages in continuous, swift movement, during which Yelan’s resistance to interruption is increased.



During this time, Yelan can control this rapid movement and end it by using this Skill again. Additionally, each opponent marked by the “Lifeline” when it explodes grants Yelan a 34% chance to reset her “Breakthrough” state. High Elemental Burst (Depth-Clarion Dice) Deals AoE Hydro Damage and creates an “Exquisite Throw” which aids her in battle.

Exquisite Throw: This follows the character around and will initiate a coordinated attack under the following circumstances, dealing Hydro DMG based on Yelan’s Max HP:



・This can occur once every second when your active character uses a Normal Attack.

・It will initiate a coordinated attack each time Yelan’s Lifeline explodes and hits opponents. Highest Passive Talent 1 (Turn Control) When the party has 1/2/3/4 Elemental Types, Yelan’s Max HP is increased by 6%/12%/18%/30%. NA Passive Talent 2 (Adapt with Ease) So long as an Exquisite Throw is in play, your own active character deals 1% more DMG. This increases by a further 3.5% DMG every second. The maximum increase to DMG dealt is 50%. The pre-existing effect will be dispelled if Depth-Clarion Dice is recast during its duration. NA Passive Talent 3 (Necessary Calculation) Gain 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Liyue Expedition for 20 hours. NA

Best Yelan Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Yelan’s Constellations and which ones are worth summoning for in the game:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Enter the Plotters) Lingering Lifeline gains 1 additional charge. Medium C2 (Taking All Comers) When Exquisite Throw conducts a coordinated attack, it will fire an additional water arrow that will deal 14% of Yelan’s Max HP as Hydro DMG. This effect can trigger once every 1.8s. Highest C3 (Beware the Trickster’s Dice) Increases the level of Depth-Clarion Dice by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Bait-and-Switch) Increases all party members’ Max HP by 10% for 25s for every opponent marked by Lifeline when the Lifeline explodes. A maximum increase of 40% Max HP can be attained in this manner. Medium C5 (Dealer’s Sleight) Increases the level of Lingering Lifeline by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Winner Takes All) After using Depth-Clarion Dice, Yelan will enter the Mastermind State. In this state, all of Yelan’s Normal Attacks will be special Breakthrough Barbs. These Breakthrough Barbs will have similar abilities to normal ones, and the DMG dealt will be considered Charged Attack DMG, dealing 156% of a normal Breakthrough Barb’s DMG. Mastermind state lasts 20s and will be cleared after Yelan fires 5 arrows. Medium

How and When Can You Get Yelan in Genshin Impact?

It has been a considerable time since Yelan last appeared on the gacha banners during version 4.8. While there is no official confirmation, leaks suggest that she will return to the title in the upcoming version 6.0, set to release on September 10, 2025.

Banner History

Banner Version Dates 4.8 August 6, 2024, to August 27, 2024 4.0 August 16, 2023, to September 5, 2023 3.4 February 7, 2023, to February 28, 2022 2.7 May 31, 2022, to June 21, 2022

If the information holds true and Yelan returns to the title in version 6.0, it will be her fourth rerun banner.