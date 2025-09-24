Genshin Impact Yun Jin Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Yun Jin is a great Support character in Genshin Impact. She is a Geo 4-star character from Liyue, who wields a Polearm in combat. Her main utility lies in her ability to buff the Normal Attack DMG of her teammates. As such, she can be an amazing teammate for any of your Main DPS units that rely on their Normal Attacks to deal damage. To help you make the most out of her, we have prepared a detailed Genshin Impact Yun Jin build guide, which explains how to play her and provides information about her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Yun Jin Build Guide

Yun Jin Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 4-star Element Geo Weapon Type Polearm Role Support Base ATK (Level 90) 191 Base DEF (Level 90) 734 Base HP (Level 90) 10657 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 126.7% Energy Recharge Voice Actors EN: Judy Alice Lee

JP: Koiwai Kotori

CN: He Wenxiao

KR: Sah Moon-young Strengths • Capable of buffing Normal Attack DMG and SPD.

• Can parry incoming damage. Weaknesses • Requires significant Energy Recharge.

• Buff limited to 30 Normal Attacks.

Yun Jin is one of the best Support characters in Genshin Impact for damage dealers relying on their Normal Attacks. Her Elemental Burst is the most important aspect of her gameplay, which provides her with the Flying Cloud Flag Formation effect. Under the influence of this effect, the next 30 Normal Attacks of your active character are buffed. Moreover, upon unlocking Yun Jin’s C6, it will also buff the Normal Attack SPD.

When it comes to Yun Jin’s Elemental Skill, it provides her with defensive capabilities. You can hold it to parry and reduce incoming damage.

How to Play Yun Jin

Here’s how to play Yun Jin within your team rotations:

Upon taking the field with Yun Jin, use either the Tap or Hold version of her Elemental Skill to generate Energy. Follow it up with her Elemental Burst to gain Normal Attack buff. Switch to your DPS to deal increased Normal Attack DMG.

Should you pull Yun Jin?

Yes, Yun Jin is worth summoning in Genshin Impact, especially if you use damage dealers that rely on their Normal Attacks. She can be quite helpful alongside them to increase the team’s damage output.

Best Weapons for Yun Jin Build in Genshin Impact

You can choose between any of the following Polearms for your Yun Jin build, as they will provide her with useful stats like Energy Recharge or DEF:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Engulfing Lightning 5-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Offers additional ATK based on Energy Recharge.

• Increases Energy Recharge after using Elemental Burst.

Favonius Lance 4-star; Gacha • Provides ER.

• Recovers Energy for the whole team.

Footprint of the Rainbow 4-star; Craftable • Provides DEF.

• Buffs DEF after using Elemental Skill.

Best Artifacts for Yun Jin Build in Genshin Impact

We suggest you pick the Husk of Opulent Dreams artifact set for your Yun Jin build since it provides her with significant DEF. Considering this stat directly influences the amount of Normal Attack DMG buff she provides, you must heavily invest in it. Apart from that, you can also equip Yun Jin with the Noblesse Oblige set to increase her overall support capabilities. Let’s look at where to find both artifact sets and what they offer:

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Husk of Opulent Dreams Slumbering Court Domain, Inazuma • 2-Piece: DEF +30%.

• 4-Piece: A character equipped with this Artifact set will obtain the Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, the character gains 1 stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3s. When off the field, the character gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost.

Noblesse Oblige Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern Domain, Liyue • 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%.

• 4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : DEF% / ER

: DEF% / ER Goblet : DEF%

: DEF% Circlet: DEF% / Crit Rate (if using Favonius Lance)

Sub-Stats Priority

DEF%

ER

Crit Rate (if using Favonius Lance)

While DEF is certainly important to maximize Yun Jin’s buffs, you should note that you will have to use your Elemental Burst to activate them. Considering Yun Jin’s Burst Cost and Energy generation, we advise you to build around 200% Energy Recharge to be able to use her Elemental Burst each rotation.

Best Team Comps for Yun Jin Build in Genshin Impact

As a Support character focusing on buffing Normal Attack DMG, you can use Yun Jin alongside any of your Main DPS characters that rely on their Normal Attacks. To provide you with an idea of her potential team compositions, here are some of Yun Jin’s best-performing teams in Genshin’s current meta:

Arlecchino Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Arlecchino

Xingqiu

Yun Jin

Bennett

Ayato Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Kamisato Ayato

Xiangling

Yun Jin

Bennett

Wanderer Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Wanderer

Faruzan

Yun Jin

Bennett

Yoimiya Team

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Yoimiya

Xingqiu

Yun Jin

Bennett

Aside from the above-mentioned teams, you can form several types of team compositions that comprise Yun Jin, as long as they have a Normal Attack-dependent Main DPS leading them, like Arlecchino or Ayato.

Yun Jin Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Here are all of Yun Jin’s talents, along with their level-up priorities:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Performs up to five consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Low Elemental Skill (Opening Flourish) Ms. Yun may just be acting out fights on stage, but her skills with the spear are real enough to defend against her foes.

Tap: Flourishes her polearm in a cloud-grasping stance, dealing Geo DMG.

Elemental Skill Hold: Takes up the Opening Flourish stance and charges up, forming a shield.

Hold Details: DMG Absorption is based on Yun Jin’s Max HP and has 150% effectiveness against all Elemental DMG & Physical DMG. The shield lasts until she finishes unleashing her Elemental Skill.

When the skill is released, when its duration ends, or when the shield breaks, Yun Jin will unleash the charged energy as an attack, dealing Geo DMG.

Based on the time spent charging, it will either unleash an attack at Charge Level 1 or 2. Medium Elemental Burst (Cliffbreaker’s Banner) Deals AoE Geo DMG and grants all nearby party members a Flying Cloud Flag Formation.

Flying Cloud Flag Formation: When Normal Attack DMG hits opponents, Bonus DMG is dealt based on Yun Jin’s Current DEF. The effects of this skill will be cleared after a set duration or after being triggered a specific number of times. When one Normal Attack hits multiple opponents, the effect is triggered multiple times according to the number of opponents hit. The number of times that the effect is triggered is counted independently for each member of the party with Flying Cloud Flag Formation. Highest Passive Talent 1 (True to Oneself) Using Opening Flourish at the precise moment when Yun Jin is attacked will unleash its Level 2 Charge (Hold) form. NA Passive Talent 2 (Breaking Conventions) The Normal Attack DMG Bonus granted by Flying Cloud Flag Formation is further increased by 2.5%/5%/7.5%/11.5% of Yun Jin’s DEF when the party contains characters of 1/2/3/4 Elemental Types, respectively. NA Passive Talent 3 (Light Nourishment) When Perfect Cooking is achieved on Food with Adventure-related effects, there is a 12% change to obtain double the product. NA

Best Yun Jin Constellations in Genshin Impact

Let’s take a look at Yun Jin’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Thespian Gallop) Opening Flourish’s CD is decreased by 18%. Medium C2 (Myriad Mise-En-Scène) After Cliffbreaker’s Banner is unleashed, all nearby party members’ Normal Attack DMG is increased by 15% for 12s.. High C3 (Seafaring General) Increases the Level of Cliffbreaker’s Banner by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. High C4 (Flower and a Fighter) When Yun Jin triggers the Crystallize Reaction, her DEF is increased by 20% for 12s. High C5 (Famed Throughout the Land) Increases the Level of Opening Flourish by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Decorous Harmony) Characters under the effects of the Flying Cloud Flag Formation have their Normal ATK SPD increased by 12%. Highest

How and When Can You Get Yun Jin in Genshin Impact?

Yun Jin was last available as a rate-up 4-star character during the version 4.5 gacha banners on March 13, 2024, and will likely return soon in future updates. As of now, there are no official details regarding her return. However, you should note that you always stand a chance of obtaining her from any of the in-game banners randomly.