Genshin Impact’s Nod Krai Story May Have Four Harbingers as per Leaks (Spoilers)

Following the conclusion of the upcoming version 5.8, Genshin Impact’s narrative will shift towards the Nod-Krai region starting with version 6.0. It is a unique area that isn’t part of the seven nations and worships the Moon Goddesses of Teyvat. While it was already known that one of the Fatui Harbingers is in Nod-Krai, the latest leaks suggest that Travelers may encounter up to four of them during their journey through the region. Read on to learn more about the Nod-Krai story leaks.

Genshin Impact Leaks Suggest Multiple Fatui Harbingers in Nod-Krai

According to information from leakers Team Mew and Sukuna, the Archon Quests of the Nod-Krai region may last up to nine versions in Genshin Impact. It is expected that four Fatui Harbingers will play important roles in the storyline. While Dottore has already been confirmed to be in the region by Mavuika after the events of the Natlan Archon Quest, the identities of the three remain unknown.

Leaks suggest that Columbina and Sandrone might be two of them. While the former is the third amongst the Fatui Harbingers, the latter has been ranked as the seventh. Both of them have yet to appear in the narrative, and not much is known about them. However, rumors suggest that Columbina may be one of the three Moon Goddesses of Teyvat and have a far more important role.

Considering Nod-Krai is set to explore more about the three Moons, it would make sense for Columbina to have an integral role due to her leaked identity. This hypothesis is also supported by Sukuna, as they have claimed that there will be three animated short videos about her in the future.

As for the fourth Fatui Harbinger expected to make an appearance in Nod-Krai, it is unclear who it could be at the moment. However, based on the information from Team Mew, which suggested that many playable characters will also be part of the Nod-Krai arc, and Skirk‘s release in version 5.7, it is possible that the fourth Harbinger may be one of the playable ones. This would mean either Childe or Arlecchino could appear in the future Archon Quests.

It is important to note that all of the information is based on leaks and speculation and is subject to change. Consume them with a grain of salt.