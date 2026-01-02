If you are stuck on the crossword clue: German Stock Market Index, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

German Stock Market Index – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: German Stock Market Index.

3 letters – DAX

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: German Stock Market Index. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters DAX, DOW, HSI 4 Letters SENG, FTSE, ODDS, UTER, AMEX, PESO 5 Letters SANDP, POORS 6 Letters NIKKEI, NASDAQ, THEDOW, SENSEX, LARDER 7 Letters FOOTSIE, WINDOWS, TRADEIN 8 Letters DOWJONES, DOWNWARD, HANGSENG, DOWNCAST 9 Letters DHOWJONES, JOHNBOGLE 10 Letters CHARLESDOW, DOUBLEDOWN 12 Letters PROPAGATECCU, FLOORMANAGER 14 Letters WINDOWDRESSING

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.