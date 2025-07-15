How to Get All Secret Skins in Forsaken- Roblox

While skins in Forsaken might not help you outrun the killer, it is still better to die looking dashing. Now, most of the regular skins can be purchased from the shop; others, like the Secret Skins in Forsaken, require you to go through certain steps before they become available. This article not only lists all these skins but will also tell you precisely how to unlock them.

List of All the Secret Skins in Forsaken

Below, we have a list of all the currently available Secret Skins that can be obtained in Forsaken.

Skin Image Skin Name How to Obtain Parlor Gubby Elliot – Can be purchased from the shop for $900

– The skin has 5 secret variants Mr. WorldWide Chance – Can be purchased from the shop for $800

– This skin has 25 secret variants Spy 007n7 – Can be purchased from the shop for $750

– This skin has 2 secret variants Cosplayer C00lkidd – Can be purchased from the shop for $900

– This skin has 3 secret variants Engineer Builderman – Must complete the ‘Put Dispenser Here!’ achievement to unlock it

– The skin has 2 secret variants Ghost Two Time Obtain the Fallen or the Champion Badge from The Isle to unlock this skin Gunner Guest 1337 Obtain the Predator Badge from The Isle to unlock this skin Juggernaut Guest 1337 Obtain the Facing Doom Badge from Doomed To Die to unlock this skin Hacklord Shedletsky Get the ‘For the outcome is already decided’ achievement to unlock this skin Wayward Taph Get the ‘Years in the future, but not many…’ achievement to unlock this skin

Breaking down all the Secret Skins in Forsaken

1) Parlor Gubby Elliot

The Parlor Gubby Elliot is an interesting skin since you can directly purchase it from the shop. Once you do, simply equip it at the start of a round and watch it change color with each round. The skin colors are related to ice cream flavors hence you can get white, green, brown, etc, each representing flavors like vanilla, mint, and chocolate.

2) Mr. WorldWide Chance

The Mr. WorldWide Chance is the skin with the most variants currently. Each represents the hat and theme of a specific country that was added to Roblox. You can randomly get a variant when you start a match with this skin. So, you need to play a lot of matches to see all the variants.

3) Spy 007n7

The Spy 007n7 is also one of the skins that can be directly purchased from the shop. Once you do, equip it and head over to a match. The skin will gradually change its color to blue, which is one of the secret variants.

4) Cosplayer C00lkidd

Cosplayer C00lkidd is the only killer skin with a variant. Once you obtain it from the shop for $900, jump into a round and wait for yourself to become a killer. The face on the paper bag will change each round, allowing you to cosplay different killers in the game. You can randomly get the following faces when using this skin:

Jason variant

1x1x1x1 variant

John Doe variant

5) Engineer Builderman

As stated, you must get the ‘Put Dispenser Here!’ achievement. This can be done by building a Dispenser and ensuring that it doesn’t get destroyed for at least two minutes. To get its variant, you must equip this skin and play a round. The game will randomly give you the blue version.

6) Ghost Two Time

Getting the Champion or the Fallen badge is a crucial task if you wish to obtain this skin. To get the Fallen badge, you must stay alive after 100 Frogspawns are killed. On the other hand, you must kill the group of Elite Mercenaries to get the Champion badge.

7) Gunner Guest 1337

Getting the Predator badge to unlock this skin is very simple. You must head over to the Isle and simply kill the first group of mercenaries. Then, you should load Forsaken again and equip the Gunner Guest 1337 skin.

8) Juggernaut Guest 1337

Getting the Juggernaut Guest 1337 skin can be a hassle. To get it, you must first get the Facing Doom Badge. This can be done by going to Doom To Die, selecting the Juggernaut Class, and completing any chapter on the hard difficulty. Once you do this, head back to Forsaken and equip the skin.

9) Hacklord Shedletsky

Getting the Hacklord Shedletsky is going to be tiresome. This is because you must get the ‘For the outcome is already decided’ achievement to unlock it. This achievement can be obtained by playing as the 1x1x1x1 and killing 100 Shedletskys in total. Once you do this, the skin will automatically be unlocked.

10) Wayward Taph

You can unlock this skin by obtaining the ‘Years in the future, but not many…’ achievement. To get this achievement, you must play as Taph and survive an entire round. If you are the last one standing, you will unlock the achievement and the skin.

This brings us to the end of the guide. We will further update it if the developer adds more Secret Skins to the game. So, make sure to bookmark the page and check back later.