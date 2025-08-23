How To Get Brainrot Mutation Without Weather Event – Grow a Garden

The Grow a Garden vs Steal a Branrot Admin Abuse War was the highlight for both games. Jandel, the Grow a Garden’s developer, unleashed a ton of amazing Admin Abuses, Brainrot Patrol being one of them. This weather event has a chance of applying the Brainrot Mutation in Grow a Garden, which boosts the sale value of the crop. Do you wish to know if there is a way to get brainrot mutation without the special weather event? Well, keep reading the article to find the answer.

How to Get Brainrot Mutation in Grow a Garden

As stated, you can get the Brainrot Mutation during the Admin Abuse event held previously in the game. The developer initiated the Brainrot Patrol weather event, where huge brainrots from Steal a Brainrot rampaged around the map, applying the special mutation to random plants. However, there is another way to find this mutation without having to wait for the weather event.

Use the Lemon Lion Pet

Currently, the easiest way to get the Brainrot Mutation for your plants in Grow a Garden is by using the Lemon Lion Pet. This special pet arrived with the Grow a Garden vs Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse War update and was rewarded to everyone present in Grow a Garden throughout the event. Unfortunately, if you were absent during that time, you won’t be able to get this pet.

Your only option is to trade for Lemon Lion with another player. However, this would only work if you have something of equal value to offer. Once you have this pet in your inventory, simply equip and let it loose in your garden.

How Does Lemon Lion Give Brainrot Mutation in Grow a Garden

Lemon Lion offers two passive abilities, one of which has a chance to apply the Brainrot Mutation to random plants in your garden. We have listed all the details below:

Type Details Image Name Lemon Lion Rarity Mythical Abilities – Brain-Roar: Roars and mutates a random fruit with Brainrot mutation

– Citrus Roar: Occasionally grants bonus experience to a random pet

This also brings us to the end of this article. We hope that you found it useful.