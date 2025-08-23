Home » Gaming » How To Get Brainrot Mutation Without Weather Event – Grow a Garden

How To Get Brainrot Mutation Without Weather Event – Grow a Garden

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

The Grow a Garden vs Steal a Branrot Admin Abuse War was the highlight for both games. Jandel, the Grow a Garden’s developer, unleashed a ton of amazing Admin Abuses, Brainrot Patrol being one of them. This weather event has a chance of applying the Brainrot Mutation in Grow a Garden, which boosts the sale value of the crop. Do you wish to know if there is a way to get brainrot mutation without the special weather event? Well, keep reading the article to find the answer.

Brainrot Mutation in Grow a Garden

How to Get Brainrot Mutation in Grow a Garden

As stated, you can get the Brainrot Mutation during the Admin Abuse event held previously in the game. The developer initiated the Brainrot Patrol weather event, where huge brainrots from Steal a Brainrot rampaged around the map, applying the special mutation to random plants. However, there is another way to find this mutation without having to wait for the weather event.

Use the Lemon Lion Pet

Brainrot Mutation in Grow a Garden

Currently, the easiest way to get the Brainrot Mutation for your plants in Grow a Garden is by using the Lemon Lion Pet. This special pet arrived with the Grow a Garden vs Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse War update and was rewarded to everyone present in Grow a Garden throughout the event. Unfortunately, if you were absent during that time, you won’t be able to get this pet.

Your only option is to trade for Lemon Lion with another player. However, this would only work if you have something of equal value to offer. Once you have this pet in your inventory, simply equip and let it loose in your garden.

Also read:

How Does Lemon Lion Give Brainrot Mutation in Grow a Garden

Brainrot Mutation in Grow a Garden

Lemon Lion offers two passive abilities, one of which has a chance to apply the Brainrot Mutation to random plants in your garden. We have listed all the details below:

TypeDetails
ImageBrainrot Mutation in Grow a Garden
NameLemon Lion
RarityMythical
AbilitiesBrain-Roar: Roars and mutates a random fruit with Brainrot mutation
Citrus Roar: Occasionally grants bonus experience to a random pet

This also brings us to the end of this article. We hope that you found it useful.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

How to Get and Use Can of Beans in Grow...

How to Get Gnomed Mutation in Grow a Garden

Today’s Octordle #1308 Hints And Answers – August 24, 2025

All New Pets in Grow a Garden Admin War Update

How to Get Giant Bean Pet Mutation in Grow a...

All Beanstalk Crafting Recipes in Grow a Garden

How to Get Alien Trait in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get Rot Mutation in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden: How to Remove Pet Mutation and Get...

All New Seeds in Grow a Garden Admin War Update