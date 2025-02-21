Get MagSafe on iPhone 16e: 5 Best Magnetic Cases to Buy

Remember that satisfying snap when your MagSafe charger or wallet attaches to your iPhone? It’s a feature many iPhone users have come to love. So, it was disappointing to find out that the new iPhone 16e doesn’t have MagSafe built-in. But don’t worry, you can still enjoy the convenience of MagSafe on your iPhone 16e with the right case!

Image: dbrand Grip Case for iPhone 16e

Best Third-Party MagSafe Cases for iPhone 16e

The iPhone 16e doesn’t officially support MagSafe, so there’s no mention of it on the iPhone 16e specs page. However, it still supports Qi wireless charging at 7.5W. While Apple offers some pretty silicone cases for the model, it doesn’t sell a MagSafe one yet.

Fortunately, plenty of third-party iPhone 16e cases with built-in magnets are already available online.

These cases allow you to attach MagSafe chargers, power banks for wireless charging, and magnetic wallets to keep your cards. Just don’t expect MagSafe-level charging speeds, efficiency, or magnetic strength.

1. ESR Magnetic Case for iPhone 16e

If you’re fine with how the iPhone 16e looks already and want the pure vanilla white or black look, this ESR transparent case would be perfect for you. It comes with a Military-grade shockproof design with raised lips around the screen and camera ring for drop protection.

This case has a strong magnetic ring on the back to use MagSafe-compatible accessories with the phone. However, note that it will turn yellow over time.

Weight: 39.9 grams

39.9 grams Claimed Magnet Strength: 1500 g

1500 g Price: $12.99

$12.99 Check on Amazon: ESR Magnetic Case

2. Spigen Nano Pop Fit Magnetic Case for iPhone 16e

Nano Pop Fit is one of my favorite cases for iPhone 16e. It comes with a bold navy and yellow two-tone design, although you can also buy it in a more muted black and grey combination.

The case comes with integrated magnets to hold and align your phone with MagSafe accessories. It’s certified to offer military-grade protection and has nice and tactile buttons. The dotted grip on the sides means good grip when holding the phone, even with sweaty hands.

Weight: 42 grams

42 grams Claimed Magnet Strength: Not specified

Not specified Price: $18.99

$18.99 Check on Amazon: Spigen Nano Pop Fit Magnetic Case

3. Spigen Rugged Armor Magfit Case for iPhone 16e

Want a more rugged option? The Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit case for iPhone 16e offers Military-grade protection while also doubling up as a MagSafe cover. It has a magnetic ring inside, just like the Pop Fit case.

The air cushion on the edges protects against bumps and drops. And there’s carbon fiber detailing, which, along with the case’s textured matte black design, makes it look really premium and grippy.

Weight: 36 grams

36 grams Claimed Magnet Strength: Not specified

Not specified Price: $17.99

$17.99 Check on Amazon: Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit Case

4. Casetify Impact MagSafe Cases for iPhone 16e

Casetify offers its Impact series of cases for the iPhone 16e, featuring unique designs on the back and MagSafe compatibility. These cases are Military Graded certified and provide drop protection of up to 8.2 feet. There are hundreds of designs to choose from, created by the L.A.-based creative studio designlovefest.

However, these cases are a bit pricey at $70. Also, they aren’t yet available on Amazon, so you’ll have to buy them from the brand’s website. But if you want something unique and want to treat yourself, go ahead and grab one.

Weight: Not specified

Not specified Claimed Magnet Strength: Not specified

Not specified Price: $70

$70 Check on Official Site: Casetify Impact Series Cases

5. DBrand Grip Case for iPhone 16e (MagSafe Compatible)

DBrand’s infamous Grip Case is now available for the iPhone 16e. It is Military Grade certified, pretty thin at 2mm, and has a textured dot design for maximum grip. There are also liquid black-colored grip strips on the sides to help prevent drops.

The case has chamfered lips upfront to protect your display and raised lips on the rear to protect the camera lens. However, these will be most effective when the phone falls on flat surfaces, such as indoors.

It also has a built-in magnetic ring to let you attach and use MagSafe chargers and accessories. You can buy it in different design options, including the Teardown and X-Ray (with iPhone 16e internals showing on the case), and Glow Circuit with phosphorescent vinyl that glows in the dark.

Weight: Not specified

Not specified Claimed Magnet Strength: Not specified

Not specified Price: $49.90-$65.95

$49.90-$65.95 Check on Official Site: DBrand Grip Case

We want to be transparent: This article uses affiliate links. This means we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase. Rest assured, this does not affect the price you pay. Our reviews and recommendations are based on our own research and experience, and are not influenced by any affiliate relationships.