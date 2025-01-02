Home » Gaming » Get Marvel Rivals Lunar New Year Skins: Moon Knight and Squirrel Girl Bundle

Get Marvel Rivals Lunar New Year Skins: Moon Knight and Squirrel Girl Bundle

by Shida Aruya
The Lunar New Year celebration in Marvel Rivals is bringing two exciting bundles featuring Moon Knight and Squirrel Girl. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get these Marvel Rivals Lunar New Year skins, from exact bundle contents and pricing details.

Marvel Rivals Lunar New Year Skins Release Date

Players initially thought these seasonal-themed skins would be released closer to Chinese New Year in February. But Marvel Rivals surprised everyone with an announcement on their official X account. The Moon Knight Lunar General and Squirrel Girl Cheerful Dragoness bundles will launch much earlier on January 3rd, 2025.

This early release seems to be part of their strategy before Season 1 begins with some other exciting content. They don’t want to wait for the traditional holiday period. These bundles will be available for a limited time, though the exact end date hasn’t been shared yet.

Marvel Rivals Lunar New Year Skins Bundle Details

Here is the breakdown for both the upcoming Lunar New Year bundles. Both bundles include a complete set of matching cosmetics, making them excellent value for fans of either hero:

1. Moon Knight – Lunar General Bundle

The Lunar General bundle transforms Moon Knight into a majestic K’un Lun warrior, complete with amazing dragon scales. The entire set maintains a theme of celestial guardianship, from the MVP animation to the spray. The Moon Knight Lunar General Bundle is currently priced at 2,200 units, down from its original price of 3,300 units, offering a 33% discount. This bundle includes 5 items:

Lunar General CostumeGeneral from the Heavens MVP AnimationLunar Blessing EmoteLunar General NameplateLunar General Spray

2. Squirrel Girl – Cheerful Dragoness Bundle

The Cheerful Dragoness collection reimagines Squirrel Girl as a forest deity commanding dragon-tailed squirrels. The Cheerful Dragoness Bundle is available for 1,600 units, down from the original price of 2,200 units – a 27% discount. This bundle includes:

Cheerful Dragoness CostumeCuju Tackler MVP AnimationNew Player EmoteCheerful Dragoness NameplateCheerful Dragoness Spray

How to Purchase Marvel Rivals Lunar New Year Skins

  1. Launch Marvel Rivals.
  2. Navigate to the in-game store.
  3. Look for the Lunar New Year costumes.
  4. Select your preferred bundle.
  5. Complete the purchase using units.

You can earn units in the game through several methods. Some examples include regular gameplay rewards, completing achievements, converting Lattice, and participating in seasonal events.

The Lunar New Year bundles represent some of Marvel Rivals’ most creative cosmetic designs yet, combining traditional lunar themes with each hero’s unique characteristics. If you are a fan of Moon Knight or Squirrel Girl, these bundles offer excellent value with their complete set of themed cosmetics at discounted prices!

