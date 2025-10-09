How to Get More Luck in Plants vs Brainrots

Defeating and obtaining better brainrots is a crucial element of Plants vs Brainrots. However, spawning better ones is not a simple task. You must go through certain steps, including increasing your luck. But, how do you get more luck in Plants vs Brainrots? Well, there are a couple of ways to do so. This guide goes through each one and provides accurate information to help you out.

Why Do You Need More Luck in Plants vs Brainrots

Having more luck in the game means better brainrots spawn on the map. You can then defeat them and add them to your collection to farm money. This is absolutely necessary if you wish to obtain rarer brainrots and generate a fortune without having to wait forever. You also might want to go forward with this, since you need money if you want to purchase higher rarity plants, better weapons, unlock the other island, or rebirth.

How to Increase Your Luck in Plants vs Brainrots

There are multiple ways to boost your Luck in Plants vs Brainrots. These include both free and paid methods, which raises the number to a total of four. Below, we have listed all these methods for you to check out.

1. The x10 Luck Bonus

The first and probably the easiest way to increase your luck is by defeating 100 brainrots. Each time you defeat the 200th brainrot, the game will give you a temporary x10 Luck Bonus. You can check your progress by watching the board right about the brainrot’s spawn entrance. Note that this is a temporary boost that disappears once you leave the game or disconnect. However, this boost is stackable, allowing you to quickly increase your luck by a lot without having to do anything unusual.

2. Rebirth

The next way to increase your luck is by rebirthing in Plants vs Brainrots. This is another crucial step that you must take in the game to progress through everything and get all the benefits, one of them being getting more Luck. While this is a permanent boost, you do lose all your brainrots and money upon each rebirth, making it a tough decision, especially if you have high-rarity brainrots in your possession.

This happens each time you rebirth, but you also get +50% Luck, +50% Money, and boosted weapon damage, making it worth the hassle. This is a good long-term method to get ahead in the game and have multiple boosts. However, you should weigh the advantages and disadvantages of both before proceeding.

3. Use Lucky Potions

Another method to boost your luck in the game is by using Lucky Potions. Each potion doubles your chance of obtaining rare brainrots for thirty minutes. However, you must spend 179 Robux a piece to add them to your inventory. Alternatively, you can also use active Plants vs Brainrots Codes to redeem some Lucky Potions for free.

It is worth noting that the boost from the Lucky Potions is temporary. However, you can stack them with other bonuses. Hence, we recommend using your potions during Admin Abuse events or when you have stacked the x10 Luck Boost by defeating enemies, allowing you to farm better brainrots.

4. The Server Luck Gamepass

Your final option to get a Luck boost in Plants vs Brainrots is by purchasing the Server Luck Gamepass. This can be done via the in-game Shop and by spending Robux. Spending 499 Robux on it will give you a 4x luck multiplier, which can further be stacked with other ongoing boosts.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. We hope that you found it helpful.