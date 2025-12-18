Home » Puzzles » Ghastly – Crossword Clue Answers

Ghastly – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Ghastly, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

Ghastly – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Ghastly.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersBAD, DIM, WAN
4 LettersGRIM, ASHY, AWRY, FOUL, GORY, MEAN, PALE, WEAK, WORN, BLUE, DEAD, DIRE, DULL, EVIL, FELL, FLAT, GRAY, GREY, SICK, UGLY, VILE, WARD
5 LettersAWFUL, LURID, BOWED, FADED, ASHEN, ASKEW, QUEER, GAUNT, LIVID, FAINT, SCARY, WEIRD, WHITE, LIGHT, DINGY, DRAWN, DREAD, EERIE, GRAVE, GROSS, MEALY, MUDDY, NASTY, PASTY, WAXEN
6 LettersHORRID, GRISLY, ODDWAN, CREEPY, ALBINO, CURVED, HOOKED, KNOTTY, SPOOKY, DISMAL, WASTED, PALLID, ANEMIC, GLOOMY, MORBID, ENDING, AILING, DEADLY, DIMMED, FALLOW, KNURLY, LEADEN, MARRED, ODIOUS, SALLOW, SHADOW, SICKLY, WARPED, WICKED
7 LettersMACABRE, HIDEOUS, CHARNEL, DIREFUL, DEATHLY, GHOSTLY, VICIOUS, ABYSMAL, FEARFUL, BIZARRE, UNCANNY, HAGGARD, BEASTLY, ANAEMIC, AWESOME, AWFULLY, BENDING, CRAMPED, CROOKED, CURVING, DEVIANT, DREADED, DWARFED, GALLING, GNARLED, HUELESS, KNOTTED, NEUTRAL, SHADOWY
8 LettersHORRIFIC, GRUESOME, DREADFUL, GHOULISH, HORRIBLE, ABNORMAL, ATYPICAL, SPECTRAL, SPITEFUL, FUNEREAL, MORTUARY, HOPELESS, SHOCKING, TERRIBLE
9 LettersFRIGHTFUL, APPALLING, REPULSIVE, REVOLTING, GHOSTLIKE, GROTESQUE, MALFORMED, COLORLESS, SICKENING, REPELLENT, ABHORRENT, BLOODLESS, DEATHLIKE, OFFENSIVE, INSULTING, UNNATURAL, LOATHSOME, UNEARTHLY
10 LettersHORRENDOUS, CADAVEROUS, ACHROMATIC, COLOURLESS, CORPSELIKE, DEPLORABLE, DISFIGURED, DISGUSTING, TERRIFYING, NAUSEATING, WRAITHLIKE, SEPULCHRAL, DEFUNCTIVE, HORRIFYING, OUTRAGEOUS, UNPLEASANT
11 LettersDISPLEASING, DISTASTEFUL, DISTRESSING, FRIGHTENING, INCONGRUOUS
12 LettersSUPERNATURAL
13 LettersPRETERNATURAL

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

