Ghost of Yotei is arriving on October 2nd, 2025, and if you are going to play the game, you will want to know who you’re playing as and who you’re hunting down. The game puts you in the shoes of Atsu, a determined warrior with a serious score to settle. Her targets? A group of deadly outlaws called the Yotei Six. Let me break down everything you need to know about all the characters in Ghost of Yotei.

List of All Characters in Ghost of Yotei

Character Icon Location Weapon Atsu Various Uchigatana, Nodachi, Kusarigama, and Grappling Hook Lord Saito Various Katana The Snake Yotei Grasslands Katana The Kitsune Teshio Ridge Kusarigama The Oni Ishikari Plain Odachi The Spider Tokachi Range Tanegashima (Gun) The Dragon Tokachi Range Tanegashima (Gun)

1. Atsu

You are going to spend the whole game as Atsu, so it helps to know her backstory. She’s around 28-30 years old and has been carrying a massive weight on her shoulders for 16 years. Back then, the Yotei Six attacked her family and killed everyone. Lord Saito himself pinned her to a burning gingko tree with a sword, probably thinking she was dead.=

However, Atsu survived. She pulled out that same sword and kept it as a reminder of what happened. Now, you are going to help her hunt down every single member of the Yotei Six. She’s written all their names on what she calls “the Onryo’s List.” In Japanese folklore, an onryo is a vengeful spirit.

In the game, you’ll have access to multiple weapons, including the uchigatana (standard katana), nodachi (longer sword), and kusarigama (chain weapon). The game also gives you a grappling hook, which opens up new ways to move around and fight.

2. Lord Saito

This is the guy you’re really after. Lord Saito leads the entire Yotei Six crew and serves as the game’s main antagonist. He promises his followers freedom and power, which is how he built up such a dangerous group. Lord Saito is the one who personally tried to kill Atsu 16 years ago. He probably regrets not checking if she was actually dead, because now she’s coming for him and everyone who rode with him.

3. The Snake

The Snake is one of the more unpredictable members of the Yotei Six. You will find him hanging around the Yotei Grasslands, where he’s been doing whatever vices he is into lately. The game describes him as “silver-tongued,” which means he’s good with words and probably talks his way out of trouble a lot. His appearance in the game looks like a complete bandit. Don’t let the dirty appearance fool you, though. This guy is a master with the katana or might also be the yari (a long Japanese blade).

4. The Kitsune

Out of all the Yotei Six members, the Kitsune might be the hardest to pin down. This character leads a group called the Nine Tails up in Teshio Ridge, which is toward the icy northern part of Ezo. Until now, we don’t know if this person is male or female. They wear a kitsune mask (that’s a fox mask in Japanese culture) and dress in pure white clothes with a white fox-fur cloak. Their weapon is the kusarigama. That’s the chain-and-sickle weapon you might have seen in ninja movies. It gives them range and versatility in combat.

5. The Oni

If you’re looking for a straight-up power fight, the Oni is your guy. He’s described as towering and proud and leads a group called the Oni Raiders in the Ishikari Plain. This is probably going to be one of those battles where you feel the most damage.

The Oni wears traditional samurai armor and covers his face with an oni mask. In Japanese folklore, oni are demon-like creatures known for their strength. His weapon is the odachi, which is a very long sword. It’s like the heavier, longer version of the regular katana. It requires serious strength to use properly, so that means the Oni is actually very powerful.

6. The Spider

The Spider is Lord Saito’s firstborn son, and he’s described as eager to please his father. You’ll find him and his brother in the Tokachi Range, where they command a whole force of gunners together. The Spider wears dark armor with gold and midnight blue accents. His mask has four eyes like an actual spider, which fits his name perfectly. Unlike some of the other Yotei Six members who stick to swords, The Spider uses a tanegashima, which is an old Japanese matchlock gun.

7. The Dragon

Where The Spider is eager to please, The Dragon is described as unruly. He’s Lord Saito’s second-born son and The Spider’s younger brother. The two of them work together commanding gunners in the Tokachi Range, but their personalities seem pretty different.

The Dragon wears lighter armor decorated with red and white. He also wears an onryo mask, the same type of vengeful spirit that Atsu herself represents. That’s an interesting detail because it creates this parallel between the villain and the hero. Like his brother, The Dragon uses a tanegashima gun in combat.

That’s the full list of Ghost of Yotei characters. When you play Ghost of Yotei, which is going to be released tomorrow, you’re working through Atsu’s personal journey from survivor to hunter. Each member of the Yotei Six represents another step toward finally getting justice for what was taken from her. Alternatively, each hunt for them might also unlock a new weapon for Atsu. Are you excited for it?