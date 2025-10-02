All Cinematic Modes in Ghost of Yotei and How to Use Them

Ghost of Yotei isn’t just fun to play, but it also lets you watch your journey unfold like you’re in a real Japanese movie. The game has three different cinematic modes, and each one completely changes how everything looks and feels. They’re inspired by famous Japanese filmmakers, so you are basically getting three different movie experiences in one game. Here are all the cinematic modes in Ghost of Yotei and how to use them.

All Cinematic Modes in Ghost of Yotei

Sucker Punch really went in this time. They added multiple cinematic modes that totally change the game’s visuals. You can pick whichever style you want and make the game look however it feels right to you. It’s pretty awesome! Here are all the cinematic modes you can use:

Kurosawa Mode

Remember this one from Ghost of Tsushima? It’s back and it’s still incredible. Kurosawa Mode turns everything black and white with this grainy old-film look. It literally feels like you’re playing through a classic samurai movie from the 1950s. Even the wind picks up more, and there’s this special audio filter that makes everything sound like vintage cinema.

It’s named after Akira Kurosawa, the guy who made some of the greatest samurai films ever. Sucker Punch even worked with his estate to make sure they got it right.

Miike Mode

This one’s for when you want things brutal. Miike Mode is inspired by Takashi Miike, a director famous for intense, violent movies like 13 Assassins and Crows Zero. Turn this on, and the camera zooms way closer during fights. Combat feels way more in-your-face and personal. You’ll see more blood, more mud flying everywhere. It’s quite gory and rough. If blood and gore aren’t your thing, maybe skip this one.

Watanabe Mode

This mode is all about the soundtrack. Shinichiro Watanabe, the guy behind Samurai Champloo and Cowboy Bebop, actually made original lo-fi tracks just for Ghost of Yotei. When you turn on Watanabe Mode and explore Ezo, you get those chill hip-hop beats that made Samurai Champloo so good.

Also Read:

How to Turn On Cinematic Modes in Ghost of Yotei

Switching between these modes is super easy. Here’s how to do it:

Hit the Options button to pull up your menu. Go to Settings, then click on Display. You’ll see all three modes right there, just toggle whichever one you want.

You can switch between them whenever you want, so try them all out. Different modes hit different depending on what you’re doing in the game.