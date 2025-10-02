Home » Gaming » All Cinematic Modes in Ghost of Yotei and How to Use Them

All Cinematic Modes in Ghost of Yotei and How to Use Them

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Ghost of Yotei isn’t just fun to play, but it also lets you watch your journey unfold like you’re in a real Japanese movie. The game has three different cinematic modes, and each one completely changes how everything looks and feels. They’re inspired by famous Japanese filmmakers, so you are basically getting three different movie experiences in one game. Here are all the cinematic modes in Ghost of Yotei and how to use them.

Cinematic Modes Ghost of Yotei

All Cinematic Modes in Ghost of Yotei

Sucker Punch really went in this time. They added multiple cinematic modes that totally change the game’s visuals. You can pick whichever style you want and make the game look however it feels right to you. It’s pretty awesome! Here are all the cinematic modes you can use:

Kurosawa Mode

Remember this one from Ghost of Tsushima? It’s back and it’s still incredible. Kurosawa Mode turns everything black and white with this grainy old-film look. It literally feels like you’re playing through a classic samurai movie from the 1950s. Even the wind picks up more, and there’s this special audio filter that makes everything sound like vintage cinema.

Cinematic Modes Ghost of Yotei

It’s named after Akira Kurosawa, the guy who made some of the greatest samurai films ever. Sucker Punch even worked with his estate to make sure they got it right.

Miike Mode

This one’s for when you want things brutal. Miike Mode is inspired by Takashi Miike, a director famous for intense, violent movies like 13 Assassins and Crows Zero. Turn this on, and the camera zooms way closer during fights. Combat feels way more in-your-face and personal. You’ll see more blood, more mud flying everywhere. It’s quite gory and rough. If blood and gore aren’t your thing, maybe skip this one.

Ghost of Yotei Cinematic Modes

Watanabe Mode

This mode is all about the soundtrack. Shinichiro Watanabe, the guy behind Samurai Champloo and Cowboy Bebop, actually made original lo-fi tracks just for Ghost of Yotei. When you turn on Watanabe Mode and explore Ezo, you get those chill hip-hop beats that made Samurai Champloo so good.

Cinematic Modes Ghost of Yotei

Also Read:

How to Turn On Cinematic Modes in Ghost of Yotei

Switching between these modes is super easy. Here’s how to do it:

  1. Hit the Options button to pull up your menu.
  2. Go to Settings, then click on Display.
  3. You’ll see all three modes right there, just toggle whichever one you want.

You can switch between them whenever you want, so try them all out. Different modes hit different depending on what you’re doing in the game.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Ghost of Yotei Storyline: Is It Connected with Ghost of...

Roblox Adopt Me Halloween Update Countdown and Release Date

Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List (October 2025)

Ghost of Yotei Playtime: How Long to Beat and Complete...

Ghost of Yotei – How to Get All Trophies and...

Ghost of Yotei – List of All Characters

All Copper Tools in Minecraft 1.21.9 & How to Craft

All Copper Armor in Minecraft 1.21.9 & How to Craft

Ghost of Yotei Global Release Date and Time Countdown

How to Make Copper Chain in Minecraft 1.21.9?