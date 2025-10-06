Home » Gaming » Ghost of Yotei Icons and Symbols Meaning

Ghost of Yotei uses different icons in the game to help players navigate and understand mechanics. These symbols show up in gameplay, menus, shops, and special modes, each with its own purpose to make the game easy to follow. This guide explains the meaning of all Ghost of Yotei icons and symbols, to make it even easier for you. Check them out!

Ghost of Yotei Icons

Ghost of Yotei Gameplay Icons

During gameplay, you will encounter several icons that provide important information about your character’s status, abilities, and objectives.

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
1. Ginkgo leaf iconAtsu’s Family Story – This marks Atsu’s Family Story Content. Be on the lookout for gold leaves and gold trees in the world and in menus.
2. Touch pad iconPast Memories – This icon shows that you can travel to Atsu’s past memories.
3. Bamboo iconYoung Bamboo – The amount of bamboo you collected after doing Bamboo Strike activities.

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
4. Gold circle iconSpirit Meter – Draw on your Spirit to heal and perform other special abilities. Earn Spirit by killing enemies, parrying, or using other advanced techniques.
5. Red gauge iconHealth Meter – It shows how much health you have remaining.
6. Weapon iconCurrent Weapon – This displays which weapon you currently have equipped.

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
7. Yellow diamond iconWeapon Strike – The number of weapon strikes landed on enemies.
ghost of yotei icons

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
8. Musical tone iconShamisen – Click this to start playing the Shamisen song.
9. Wind icon“The Undying Samurai” Quest – It’s a visual cue from the Guinding Wind, which can point you towards the Wind Chimes.
10. Atsu holding katana iconAttack – Click this to prepare Atsu for a combat stance.
11. Atsu bowing iconBowing – Atsu will bow down if you click this. You can do it in front of any shrines.

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
12. Horse iconCall Your Horse – Use this to summon your mount.
13. Telescope iconPeriscope – A binocular you can use to look around the environment from a distance.
14. Camera iconPhoto Mode – Use it to capture stunning screenshots.
15. Plus iconHeal – You can use this icon to restore your health.

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
16. Long red gaugeEnemy’s Health – It displays how much health your opponent has remaining.

Ghost of Yotei Shop Icons

The shop interface uses specific icons to represent different items and resources you can purchase from Ran the Bowyer. These icons help you quickly identify what’s available for sale.

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
1. Small bow iconHankyu – Ranged weapon that has moderate damage and draw speed.
2. Long bow iconYumi – A heavy bow that is known for its one-shot potential.

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
3. Folded fabric iconSilk Fibers – You can bring these to an armorer to upgrade your armor or ammo crafting.
4. Powder iconBlack Powder – A substance used to craft powerful ammo at campsites.

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
5. Bamboo iconYoung Bamboo – A material for bow upgrades and can be crafted into ammo, too.

Ghost of Yotei Menu Icons

The menu system has numerous icons that help you navigate different categories and equipment types. These icons organize everything from cosmetics to character stats.

ghost of yotei icons

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
1. Flower iconFlowers – You can collect these flowers and use them for dyeing armors, helmets, masks, and weapon kits.
2. Square in a circle iconCoin – Shows the in-game currency.
3. Tree iconCore Skill Tree – This establishes the foundation of Atsu’s moveset.
4. Half mask iconOnryo – All attacks you can learn at Altar of Reflection. From attacks, assassinations, and survival.
5. Sword iconMelee – The skill tree that improves the different weapons in the game.
6. Atsu iconTechniques – Atsu’s skill and abilitites techniques to learn.
7. Wolf iconWolf – The wolves ability and skill options.
8. Three bamboo iconsActivities – List of all 12 activitites you can do in the game.

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
9. Hat iconHelmet – Opens up your hat and helmet customization options.
10. Mask iconMask – It lets you change your facial coverings.
11. Kimono iconArmor – The armor options you can use for Atsu.
12. Guitar iconShamisen – It shows your shamisen instrument options.
13. Lock iconLocked Charms – It shows charms you haven’t unlocked yet.
14. Saddle iconHorse Saddle – Opens your horse customization options.
ghost of yotei icons

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
15. Mask and two blades iconOnryo Stats – These charms enhance your core abilities. They provide buffs to general skills like assassinations.
16. Two crossing swords iconMelee Stats – Charms that boost damage to your Katana, Odachi, Dual Katanas, and Yari.
17. Three bows iconRanged Stats – The charms to increase damage or add special properties to your Bow and Firearm weapons.
18. Nodowa iconDefense Stats – The charms that increase your durability and add properties to your parries or dodges.
19. Three circle iconUtility – These charms make gathering more plentiful or reduce resource consumption.
20. Rice Plant iconStealth – Charms that make you harder to detect and more lethal with assassination techniques and the Kusarigama.

Also Read:

Ghost of Yotei Photo Mode Icons

Photo Mode includes a detailed set of icons for adjusting your screenshots. These tools give you complete control over camera settings, environment, and visual effects in the game.

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
1. Camera icon with a line and a dotTracking Shot – This one allows the camera to follow a movement for a maximum of 15 spots.
2. An image in a frame iconFocal Length – Adjusts the camera’s zoom and perspective.
3. Camera icon with two arrows around itRotate Camera – Lets you rotate the camera angle.
4. Three flowers iconDepth of Field – It controls the blur effect for backgrounds and foregrounds.
ghost of yotei icons

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
5. Circular icon with divided lines and a triangle in the middleColor Grading – Adjusts the overall color palette of your photo.
6. Circular icon with continuous line and a triangle in the middleColor Grading Intensity – Controls how strong the color grading effect is.
7. A square with two black and white triangle iconsExposure Bias – Adjusts the brightness of your photo.
8. A circle with two black and white half-circle iconsContrast – Adjusts the difference between light and dark areas.
9. Leaves iconParticles – It adds particle effects like leaves, flowers, or snow to your photo.
10. Flying leaves iconParticles Intensity – It controls how many particles appear in your photo.

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
11. Three wind iconsWind Speed – If you want to adjust how fast environmental elements move.
12. Two wind iconsWind Direction – Changes the direction that the wind blows in your photo.
13. Cloud iconClouds – Adjusts cloud coverage in the sky.
14. Circle icon divided in half in the middleTime of Day – Changes the lighting to different times of day.

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
15. Moon with clouds iconWeather – If you want to change the weather conditions in your photo, click this icon.
16. Rice field with wind iconAnimated Environment – Toggles whether environmental elements move or stay still.
17. Atsu’s half-face iconAtsu Face Textures – Adjusts the detail level of Atsu’s facial features – with blood or soil.
ghost of yotei icons

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
18. Atsu’s full face iconEmote – Changes Atsu’s facial expression.
19. Atsu’s half face icon with arrow on topShow/Hide Helmet or Mask – Toggles the visibility of headgear.
20. Katana with diamond iconSword Glint – Adds a shine effect to your sword.
21. Two-line iconAspect Ratio – It changes the dimensions of your photo.

Ghost of Yotei Map Icons

The map uses various icons to mark important locations and points of interest. These symbols help you navigate Yotei and find specific activities or collectibles.

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
1. Big shrine iconMountain Reliquary – Mountain Reliquaries are the locations where you can solve statue-turning puzzles.
2. Two bamboo iconsBamboo Strike – Locations where you can practice cutting bamboo.
3. Person sitting down iconAltar of Reflection – A place for meditation and bonuses.
4. Bamboos tied in a circle iconHot Spring – A location where you can rest and recover.
5. Ginkgo leaf iconFamiliar Location – The locations that are related to Atsu’s Family Story.
6. Fox iconInari Shrine – Shrine locations dedicated to the fox deity.
ghost of yotei icons

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
7. Tiger iconOccupied Location – It indicates an area controlled by enemies.
8. Two pillars iconPillar of the Fallen – These are hidden locations in Ezo that reward Atsu with Vanity Gear.
9. Stack of coins iconZeni Hajiki Game – The locations where you can play a coin game. You must flick a coin into another one on the table, and do it consistently before your opponent wins a game.
10. Small shrine iconShrine – You can find Shrine locations whenever you spot Japanese Torii gates under a hill. You can follow them, bow in front of them, and get a new Charm.
11. Brush iconSumi-e Painting – Spots where Atsu can do painting with black ink (sumi) and meditation. You can do it for rewards, too.
12. Wolf head iconWolf Den – These are the locations where you can find the beast lairs.
ghost of yotei icons

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
13. Japanese charm iconCharm – These special accessories give useful effects for Atsu. Some help in battles, while others are handy when you’re exploring.
14. Shield iconArmor – Armor that gives three perks based on playstyle, like archery or parrying, and can be upgraded by Ginji the Armorer.
15. Target iconAinu Findings – Ainu Items can be used upgrade the Robes for Sitturaynu armor.
16. Paper scroll iconLord Saito Missive – Places where you can find logs from Lord Saito that were sent to his followers.

Ghost of Yotei IconsDescription
17. Warrior helmet and swords iconVanity Gear – A customization area for changing the style and color of your weapons, armors, or saddles.
18. Wooden box iconPuzzle Box – You will only find these puzzles in one of the final regions of Ghost of Yotei.
19. Guitar iconShamisen Song – List of locations where you can find the Shamisen Songs in the game.

This guide explains the key icons in Ghost of Yotei. Learning what they mean will help you understand the game’s mechanics and explore Ezo more easily.

