Ghost of Yotei Icons and Symbols Meaning

Ghost of Yotei uses different icons in the game to help players navigate and understand mechanics. These symbols show up in gameplay, menus, shops, and special modes, each with its own purpose to make the game easy to follow. This guide explains the meaning of all Ghost of Yotei icons and symbols, to make it even easier for you. Check them out!

Ghost of Yotei Gameplay Icons

During gameplay, you will encounter several icons that provide important information about your character’s status, abilities, and objectives.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 1. Ginkgo leaf icon Atsu’s Family Story – This marks Atsu’s Family Story Content. Be on the lookout for gold leaves and gold trees in the world and in menus. 2. Touch pad icon Past Memories – This icon shows that you can travel to Atsu’s past memories. 3. Bamboo icon Young Bamboo – The amount of bamboo you collected after doing Bamboo Strike activities.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 4. Gold circle icon Spirit Meter – Draw on your Spirit to heal and perform other special abilities. Earn Spirit by killing enemies, parrying, or using other advanced techniques. 5. Red gauge icon Health Meter – It shows how much health you have remaining. 6. Weapon icon Current Weapon – This displays which weapon you currently have equipped.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 7. Yellow diamond icon Weapon Strike – The number of weapon strikes landed on enemies.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 8. Musical tone icon Shamisen – Click this to start playing the Shamisen song. 9. Wind icon “The Undying Samurai” Quest – It’s a visual cue from the Guinding Wind, which can point you towards the Wind Chimes. 10. Atsu holding katana icon Attack – Click this to prepare Atsu for a combat stance. 11. Atsu bowing icon Bowing – Atsu will bow down if you click this. You can do it in front of any shrines.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 12. Horse icon Call Your Horse – Use this to summon your mount. 13. Telescope icon Periscope – A binocular you can use to look around the environment from a distance. 14. Camera icon Photo Mode – Use it to capture stunning screenshots. 15. Plus icon Heal – You can use this icon to restore your health.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 16. Long red gauge Enemy’s Health – It displays how much health your opponent has remaining.

Ghost of Yotei Shop Icons

The shop interface uses specific icons to represent different items and resources you can purchase from Ran the Bowyer. These icons help you quickly identify what’s available for sale.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 1. Small bow icon Hankyu – Ranged weapon that has moderate damage and draw speed. 2. Long bow icon Yumi – A heavy bow that is known for its one-shot potential.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 3. Folded fabric icon Silk Fibers – You can bring these to an armorer to upgrade your armor or ammo crafting. 4. Powder icon Black Powder – A substance used to craft powerful ammo at campsites.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 5. Bamboo icon Young Bamboo – A material for bow upgrades and can be crafted into ammo, too.

Ghost of Yotei Menu Icons

The menu system has numerous icons that help you navigate different categories and equipment types. These icons organize everything from cosmetics to character stats.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 1. Flower icon Flowers – You can collect these flowers and use them for dyeing armors, helmets, masks, and weapon kits. 2. Square in a circle icon Coin – Shows the in-game currency. 3. Tree icon Core Skill Tree – This establishes the foundation of Atsu’s moveset. 4. Half mask icon Onryo – All attacks you can learn at Altar of Reflection. From attacks, assassinations, and survival. 5. Sword icon Melee – The skill tree that improves the different weapons in the game. 6. Atsu icon Techniques – Atsu’s skill and abilitites techniques to learn. 7. Wolf icon Wolf – The wolves ability and skill options. 8. Three bamboo icons Activities – List of all 12 activitites you can do in the game.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 9. Hat icon Helmet – Opens up your hat and helmet customization options. 10. Mask icon Mask – It lets you change your facial coverings. 11. Kimono icon Armor – The armor options you can use for Atsu. 12. Guitar icon Shamisen – It shows your shamisen instrument options. 13. Lock icon Locked Charms – It shows charms you haven’t unlocked yet. 14. Saddle icon Horse Saddle – Opens your horse customization options.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 15. Mask and two blades icon Onryo Stats – These charms enhance your core abilities. They provide buffs to general skills like assassinations. 16. Two crossing swords icon Melee Stats – Charms that boost damage to your Katana, Odachi, Dual Katanas, and Yari. 17. Three bows icon Ranged Stats – The charms to increase damage or add special properties to your Bow and Firearm weapons. 18. Nodowa icon Defense Stats – The charms that increase your durability and add properties to your parries or dodges. 19. Three circle icon Utility – These charms make gathering more plentiful or reduce resource consumption. 20. Rice Plant icon Stealth – Charms that make you harder to detect and more lethal with assassination techniques and the Kusarigama.

Ghost of Yotei Photo Mode Icons

Photo Mode includes a detailed set of icons for adjusting your screenshots. These tools give you complete control over camera settings, environment, and visual effects in the game.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 1. Camera icon with a line and a dot Tracking Shot – This one allows the camera to follow a movement for a maximum of 15 spots. 2. An image in a frame icon Focal Length – Adjusts the camera’s zoom and perspective. 3. Camera icon with two arrows around it Rotate Camera – Lets you rotate the camera angle. 4. Three flowers icon Depth of Field – It controls the blur effect for backgrounds and foregrounds.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 5. Circular icon with divided lines and a triangle in the middle Color Grading – Adjusts the overall color palette of your photo. 6. Circular icon with continuous line and a triangle in the middle Color Grading Intensity – Controls how strong the color grading effect is. 7. A square with two black and white triangle icons Exposure Bias – Adjusts the brightness of your photo. 8. A circle with two black and white half-circle icons Contrast – Adjusts the difference between light and dark areas. 9. Leaves icon Particles – It adds particle effects like leaves, flowers, or snow to your photo. 10. Flying leaves icon Particles Intensity – It controls how many particles appear in your photo.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 11. Three wind icons Wind Speed – If you want to adjust how fast environmental elements move. 12. Two wind icons Wind Direction – Changes the direction that the wind blows in your photo. 13. Cloud icon Clouds – Adjusts cloud coverage in the sky. 14. Circle icon divided in half in the middle Time of Day – Changes the lighting to different times of day.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 15. Moon with clouds icon Weather – If you want to change the weather conditions in your photo, click this icon. 16. Rice field with wind icon Animated Environment – Toggles whether environmental elements move or stay still. 17. Atsu’s half-face icon Atsu Face Textures – Adjusts the detail level of Atsu’s facial features – with blood or soil.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 18. Atsu’s full face icon Emote – Changes Atsu’s facial expression. 19. Atsu’s half face icon with arrow on top Show/Hide Helmet or Mask – Toggles the visibility of headgear. 20. Katana with diamond icon Sword Glint – Adds a shine effect to your sword. 21. Two-line icon Aspect Ratio – It changes the dimensions of your photo.

Ghost of Yotei Map Icons

The map uses various icons to mark important locations and points of interest. These symbols help you navigate Yotei and find specific activities or collectibles.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 1. Big shrine icon Mountain Reliquary – Mountain Reliquaries are the locations where you can solve statue-turning puzzles. 2. Two bamboo icons Bamboo Strike – Locations where you can practice cutting bamboo. 3. Person sitting down icon Altar of Reflection – A place for meditation and bonuses. 4. Bamboos tied in a circle icon Hot Spring – A location where you can rest and recover. 5. Ginkgo leaf icon Familiar Location – The locations that are related to Atsu’s Family Story. 6. Fox icon Inari Shrine – Shrine locations dedicated to the fox deity.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 7. Tiger icon Occupied Location – It indicates an area controlled by enemies. 8. Two pillars icon Pillar of the Fallen – These are hidden locations in Ezo that reward Atsu with Vanity Gear. 9. Stack of coins icon Zeni Hajiki Game – The locations where you can play a coin game. You must flick a coin into another one on the table, and do it consistently before your opponent wins a game. 10. Small shrine icon Shrine – You can find Shrine locations whenever you spot Japanese Torii gates under a hill. You can follow them, bow in front of them, and get a new Charm. 11. Brush icon Sumi-e Painting – Spots where Atsu can do painting with black ink (sumi) and meditation. You can do it for rewards, too. 12. Wolf head icon Wolf Den – These are the locations where you can find the beast lairs.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 13. Japanese charm icon Charm – These special accessories give useful effects for Atsu. Some help in battles, while others are handy when you’re exploring. 14. Shield icon Armor – Armor that gives three perks based on playstyle, like archery or parrying, and can be upgraded by Ginji the Armorer. 15. Target icon Ainu Findings – Ainu Items can be used upgrade the Robes for Sitturaynu armor. 16. Paper scroll icon Lord Saito Missive – Places where you can find logs from Lord Saito that were sent to his followers.

Ghost of Yotei Icons Description 17. Warrior helmet and swords icon Vanity Gear – A customization area for changing the style and color of your weapons, armors, or saddles. 18. Wooden box icon Puzzle Box – You will only find these puzzles in one of the final regions of Ghost of Yotei. 19. Guitar icon Shamisen Song – List of locations where you can find the Shamisen Songs in the game.

This guide explains the key icons in Ghost of Yotei. Learning what they mean will help you understand the game’s mechanics and explore Ezo more easily.