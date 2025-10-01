Ghost of Yotei Global Release Date and Time Countdown

Sony has confirmed the release date and time of the highly anticipated Ghost of Yotei. The PS5-exclusive title will be available to most people on October 2, 2025. However, some regions will get their hands on the game slightly earlier. Do you know the Ghost of Yotei release date and when it will be available in your region? Well, this article sheds more light on this topic and provides the accurate release date and time, along with a countdown timer to help you keep track.

Ghost of Yotei Release Date and Time

For those unaware, the Ghost of Yotei release date has been set for October 1, 2025, at 9 PM PDT. However, most other regions will get the game a day later, on October 2, 2025. Since these timings can be confusing, we have the complete list with all the major regions to help you further.

Region Timing MT (Mountain Time) Wednesday, October 1, 2025 – 10:00 PM United States (PDT) Wednesday, October 1, 2025 – 9:00 PM CT (Central Time) Wednesday, October 1, 2025 – 11:00 PM EDT (Eastern Time) Wednesday, October 2, 2025 – 12:00 AM Central Europe (CEST) Wednesday, October 2, 2025 – 6:00 AM India (IST) Wednesday, October 2, 2025 – 9:30 AM Japan (JST) Wednesday, October 2, 2025 – 1:00 PM Australia (AEST) Wednesday, October 2, 2025 – 2:00 PM

It is also worth noting that Ghost of Yotei will receive a Day 1 Patch to fix various existing issues and further add new things to the game. All those who get the disk version of the game will need to download the patch manually. You must ensure that you are on Version 1.006 before jumping into Ghost of Yotei. We have also added a countdown timer to help you keep track of when the update rolls out.

Will Ghost of Yotei Come to PC and Xbox?

Currently, neither Sony nor Sucker Punch, the studio behind Ghost of Yotei, has confirmed if the game will be coming to either PC or Xbox. This is to be expected since most Sony games remain console-exclusive for at least a year before being available on any other platform. This was the case for Ghost of Tsushima as well, the sequel to Ghost of Yotei, which was massively praised for its story, characters, combat, and more.

So, anyone who doesn’t have a PlayStation 5 might want to either invest in the console or patiently wait for the game to roll out for their platform.

Is Ghost of Yotei a Direct Sequel to Ghost of Tsushima?

Unfortunately, Ghost of Yotei is not a direct sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. While it shares the same thematic, it is a separate story set around a completely different protagonist, Atsu, and her circumstances. The game does further expand on the world and explores more possibilities of the “Ghost”. However, it cannot be considered a sequel since you won’t be seeing Jin Sakai or his struggles from the past.

However, Atsu promises to deliver a thrilling storyline, along with more brutal combat and various new skills. The trailers have showcased new and advanced use of skills along with an improved combat system, allowing you to hack and slash through enemies. More details will be revealed since Ghost of Yotie is finally available.