Ghost of Yotei Storyline: Is It Connected with Ghost of Tsushima?

Many players loved Ghost of Tsushima, and if you were one of them, you might be wondering about the new game, Ghost of Yotei. Does it continue Jin Sakai’s story? Is the new hero, Atsu, connected to him in some way? Here’s a look at the Ghost of Yotei storyline and how it ties to Ghost of Tsushima—if at all.

Is Ghost of Yotei Storyline Connected with Ghost of Tsushima?

The short answer is no. Ghost of Yotei and Ghost of Tsushima are not directly connected. The developers at Sucker Punch Productions made this crystal clear. Atsu, the new protagonist, has never heard of Jin Sakai. She’s not his descendant, and the game won’t reference any events from the first game.

Creative director Nate Fox answered this question with a simple “No” when asked if Atsu is related to Jin. He gave the same answer when asked if she’s even heard of Jin Sakai. So, if you’re hoping for a family tree connection, you’re out of luck.

The biggest reason for this disconnect is time. Ghost of Tsushima takes place in 1274 during the Mongol invasion of Japan. Meanwhile, Ghost of Yotei jumps forward to 1603, which is over 300 years later. That’s a massive timeline gap. Imagine you went back 300 years from today, you’d land in the early 1700s. A lot changed in that time. Jin Sakai would be long gone, and his direct influence on the world would have faded into history, too.

While the games aren’t connected story-wise, they do exist in the same world. Both happen in Japan’s history, just many years apart. Ghost of Yotei takes place in a different area and time, letting you explore new places.

Differences Between Ghost of Yotei and Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Yotei isn’t a sequel in the traditional sense. The developers call it a “spiritual successor”. This means it shares the same core ideas and gameplay feel as Ghost of Tsushima, but tells a completely new story. Here’s what carries over and what doesn’t:

What’s Similar

You play as a wandering warrior exploring beautiful landscapes.

The game focuses on Japanese history and culture.

Combat and exploration mechanics feel familiar.

Both games celebrate the beauty of their settings.

What’s Different

Atsu is the new protagonist with her own story.

The setting is Ezo (modern-day Hokkaido) instead of Tsushima.

The story centers on “underdog vengeance” and hunting the Yotei Six.

No references to Jin Sakai or the Mongol invasion.

So, Ghost of Yotei gives you a fresh start. While it shares the spirit and gameplay style of Ghost of Tsushima, Atsu’s story has nothing to do with Jin Sakai. You don’t need to have played Ghost of Tsushima to understand what’s happening (although, I would highly recommend it because it’s an absolutely incredible game in its own right).

Atsu’s journey is completely independent, with its own cast of characters, villains, achievements, and storyline. The only thing these games share is Sucker Punch’s cinematic quality and the setting of feudal Japan. Have you played both of them? Which one do you think is better?