Ghost of Yotei – How to Get All Trophies and Achievements

As someone who has chased down every trophy in similar open-world games, you might also want to get the Platinum trophy in Ghost of Yotei. The thing is, getting all the trophies and achievements in Ghost of Yotei strikes a nice balance. It’s challenging enough, but it doesn’t throw in any annoying grinding. Let me walk you through every trophy so you know exactly what you’re working toward.

How Many Trophies Are in Ghost of Yotei?

Ghost of Yotei comes packed with 54 trophies total. This is pretty similar to the first game, Ghost of Tsushima, which had 52 trophies. If you’re going for 100% completion, expect to spend around 50 to 60 hours hunting down everything. That’s a lot of time, but the journey through Ezo as Atsu is totally worth it.

Plus, most of it comes naturally while you’re exploring Ezo and taking down the Yotei Six. Almost nothing is missable in this game. You can go back after finishing the story to mop up collectibles and side activities.

How to Get All Trophies and Achievements in Ghost of Yotei

Here is the complete breakdown of all trophies in Ghost of Yotei:

Platinum Trophy

Trophy Name How to Get Legendary Onryo Obtain all trophies in the game

Gold Trophies

Trophy Name How to Get The Onryo Rests Find a future beyond the hunt Master Bounty Hunter Complete all bounties

Silver Trophies

Trophy Name Description Way of the Yari Help Sensei Takahashi defend his dojo Way of Kusarigama Help Master Enomoto confront his grandson Way of the Odachi Help defend Master Yoshida’s dojo in the final battle For All Occasions Acquire all Armor Body, Mind, and Spirit Complete all Bamboo Strikes, Shrine Climbs, and Hot Springs Moments of Reflection Find 30 Altars of Reflection For the Living Rid Ezo of all Yotei Six Camps

Bronze Trophies (Story Related)

These trophies follow Atsu’s main quest to take down the Yotei Six. You can’t miss most of these if you’re playing through the story. The first five are for defeating each character of the Yotei Six.

Trophy Name Description The Snake Cross the first name off your sash The Oni Extinguish the fire of a cruel warlord The Kitsune Send Saito’s spymaster back to the shadows The Dragon Cut down the favored firstborn The Spider Defeat the son of a tyrant The Woman Behind the Mask Show mercy to the innkeeper’s daughter Twin Wolves Reunited with a ghost from the past Wrath of the Onryō Relive the Night of the Burning Tree From One Ghost to Another Acquire the blade of a legendary hero

Bronze Trophies (Story Related)

Side quests are where you will spend a good chunk of your time. Make sure you talk to every NPC you meet and check your map regularly for new quest markers.

Trophy Name Description Sitturaynu Share a meal with Huci A Moment to Breathe Get a perfect score in ku-e-shinok Unrivaled Defeat Takezo the Unrivaled on the peak of Mount Yotei Kunai Defender Help Hana protect her farms Gift for Destruction Help Ina fend off the Oni Raiders

Bronze Trophies (Combat Skills)

These trophies want you to try different combat moves. Some are pretty straightforward, but others need specific setups.

Trophy Name Description From the Hip Perform a Pistol Parry during a Standoff The Owl’s Talon Use a Kusarigama Assassination to kill an enemy from a distance Sayonara Shoulder Charge or Typhoon Kick an enemy off a cliff to their death You Dropped This Disarm and kill an enemy with their own weapon The Horror Make 20 enemies collapse in fear using Onryo’s Howl Wolf Bait Use an empty Sake jar to trigger a Wolf kill Two as One Complete a successful Standoff or Assassination with a companion Brush Fire Kill an enemy by catching grass on fire

Bronze Trophies (Collections)

Collection trophies need you to explore every corner of the map. The weapon trophies come naturally as you progress, but the vanity gear and sake bottles are hidden in random spots. Keep your eyes open when exploring the game.

Trophy Name Solve all the Nine-Tails’ puzzle boxes Naming a Friend Pick a name for your horse Sake Flight Collect 10 full jars of Sake Very Persuasive Interrogate 10 enemies Charming Upgrade 10 charms at least once Like Father, Like Daughter Fully upgrade the Wolf Blade Purely Decorative Acquire 30 pieces of Vanity Gear Tools of a Warrior Acquire all Melee weapons Take Aim Acquire all Ranged weapons Quick Draw Acquire all Quickfire weapons Inheritance Acquire your parents’ charms from the peak of Mount Yōtei Gifts for a Ghost Collect 8 offerings left for the Onryo Trickster Fox Solve all the Nine Tails’ puzzle boxes

Bronze Trophies (Exploration and Activities)

These trophies reward you for taking your time with the game. The Fox Dens are back from the first game, and following those cute foxes is always fun. The photo mode trophy is super easy, just open photo mode and change any setting.

Trophy Name Description An Artist’s Eye Complete all sumi-e paintings Memento Personalize a scene in Photo Mode Guardian of Inari Receive the Fox Mask after completing all Fox Dens Like Mother, Like Daughter Learn all the shamisen songs Wolves of Ezo Complete all the Wolf Dens Spear Fishing Spear 5 fish with the yari Child of the Mountain Solve all Mountain Reliquary puzzles Good with Coins Win a charm from playing Zeni Hajiki Fireside Performance Play a shamisen song while camping Speaking with the Land Bow or play your shamisen at 10 special places throughout Ezo

Tips for Getting the Platinum Trophy

Start with the story, but don’t rush through it. Many trophies unlock naturally as you play, so enjoy the journey.

Use your map filters. The game marks most collectibles once you find question marks on the map. Clear these areas first to avoid backtracking later.

Play on Normal difficulty if you’re just going for trophies. The harder modes don’t give extra trophies, so save yourself the stress unless you want the challenge.

Getting all the trophies in Ghost of Yotei is a fun challenge that doesn’t feel like work. So grab your weapons, hop on your horse, and start your journey through Ezo. Take your time, though, because the game is gorgeous, and the story deserves your full attention.