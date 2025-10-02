Home » Gaming » Ghost of Yotei – How to Get All Trophies and Achievements

Ghost of Yotei – How to Get All Trophies and Achievements

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

As someone who has chased down every trophy in similar open-world games, you might also want to get the Platinum trophy in Ghost of Yotei. The thing is, getting all the trophies and achievements in Ghost of Yotei strikes a nice balance. It’s challenging enough, but it doesn’t throw in any annoying grinding. Let me walk you through every trophy so you know exactly what you’re working toward.

Ghost of Yotei Trophies

How Many Trophies Are in Ghost of Yotei?

Ghost of Yotei comes packed with 54 trophies total. This is pretty similar to the first game, Ghost of Tsushima, which had 52 trophies. If you’re going for 100% completion, expect to spend around 50 to 60 hours hunting down everything. That’s a lot of time, but the journey through Ezo as Atsu is totally worth it.

Plus, most of it comes naturally while you’re exploring Ezo and taking down the Yotei Six. Almost nothing is missable in this game. You can go back after finishing the story to mop up collectibles and side activities.

How to Get All Trophies and Achievements in Ghost of Yotei

Here is the complete breakdown of all trophies in Ghost of Yotei:

Platinum Trophy

Trophy NameHow to Get
Legendary OnryoObtain all trophies in the game

Gold Trophies

Trophy NameHow to Get
The Onryo RestsFind a future beyond the hunt
Master Bounty HunterComplete all bounties

Silver Trophies

Trophy NameDescription
Way of the YariHelp Sensei Takahashi defend his dojo
Way of KusarigamaHelp Master Enomoto confront his grandson
Way of the OdachiHelp defend Master Yoshida’s dojo in the final battle
For All OccasionsAcquire all Armor
Body, Mind, and SpiritComplete all Bamboo Strikes, Shrine Climbs, and Hot Springs
Moments of ReflectionFind 30 Altars of Reflection
For the LivingRid Ezo of all Yotei Six Camps

Bronze Trophies (Story Related)

These trophies follow Atsu’s main quest to take down the Yotei Six. You can’t miss most of these if you’re playing through the story. The first five are for defeating each character of the Yotei Six.

Trophy NameDescription
The SnakeCross the first name off your sash
The OniExtinguish the fire of a cruel warlord
The KitsuneSend Saito’s spymaster back to the shadows
The DragonCut down the favored firstborn
The SpiderDefeat the son of a tyrant
The Woman Behind the MaskShow mercy to the innkeeper’s daughter
Twin WolvesReunited with a ghost from the past
Wrath of the OnryōRelive the Night of the Burning Tree
From One Ghost to AnotherAcquire the blade of a legendary hero

Bronze Trophies (Story Related)

Side quests are where you will spend a good chunk of your time. Make sure you talk to every NPC you meet and check your map regularly for new quest markers.

Trophy NameDescription
SitturaynuShare a meal with Huci
A Moment to BreatheGet a perfect score in ku-e-shinok
UnrivaledDefeat Takezo the Unrivaled on the peak of Mount Yotei
Kunai DefenderHelp Hana protect her farms
Gift for DestructionHelp Ina fend off the Oni Raiders

Bronze Trophies (Combat Skills)

These trophies want you to try different combat moves. Some are pretty straightforward, but others need specific setups.

Trophy NameDescription
From the HipPerform a Pistol Parry during a Standoff
The Owl’s TalonUse a Kusarigama Assassination to kill an enemy from a distance
SayonaraShoulder Charge or Typhoon Kick an enemy off a cliff to their death
You Dropped ThisDisarm and kill an enemy with their own weapon
The HorrorMake 20 enemies collapse in fear using Onryo’s Howl
Wolf BaitUse an empty Sake jar to trigger a Wolf kill
Two as OneComplete a successful Standoff or Assassination with a companion
Brush FireKill an enemy by catching grass on fire

Bronze Trophies (Collections)

Collection trophies need you to explore every corner of the map. The weapon trophies come naturally as you progress, but the vanity gear and sake bottles are hidden in random spots. Keep your eyes open when exploring the game.

Trophy NameSolve all the Nine-Tails’ puzzle boxes
Naming a FriendPick a name for your horse
Sake FlightCollect 10 full jars of Sake
Very PersuasiveInterrogate 10 enemies
CharmingUpgrade 10 charms at least once
Like Father, Like DaughterFully upgrade the Wolf Blade
Purely DecorativeAcquire 30 pieces of Vanity Gear
Tools of a WarriorAcquire all Melee weapons
Take AimAcquire all Ranged weapons
Quick DrawAcquire all Quickfire weapons
InheritanceAcquire your parents’ charms from the peak of Mount Yōtei
Gifts for a GhostCollect 8 offerings left for the Onryo
Trickster FoxSolve all the Nine Tails’ puzzle boxes

Bronze Trophies (Exploration and Activities)

These trophies reward you for taking your time with the game. The Fox Dens are back from the first game, and following those cute foxes is always fun. The photo mode trophy is super easy, just open photo mode and change any setting.

Trophy NameDescription
An Artist’s EyeComplete all sumi-e paintings
MementoPersonalize a scene in Photo Mode
Guardian of InariReceive the Fox Mask after completing all Fox Dens
Like Mother, Like DaughterLearn all the shamisen songs
Wolves of EzoComplete all the Wolf Dens
Spear FishingSpear 5 fish with the yari
Child of the MountainSolve all Mountain Reliquary puzzles
Good with CoinsWin a charm from playing Zeni Hajiki
Fireside PerformancePlay a shamisen song while camping
Speaking with the LandBow or play your shamisen at 10 special places throughout Ezo

Tips for Getting the Platinum Trophy

  • Start with the story, but don’t rush through it. Many trophies unlock naturally as you play, so enjoy the journey.
  • Use your map filters. The game marks most collectibles once you find question marks on the map. Clear these areas first to avoid backtracking later.
  • Play on Normal difficulty if you’re just going for trophies. The harder modes don’t give extra trophies, so save yourself the stress unless you want the challenge.

Getting all the trophies in Ghost of Yotei is a fun challenge that doesn’t feel like work. So grab your weapons, hop on your horse, and start your journey through Ezo. Take your time, though, because the game is gorgeous, and the story deserves your full attention.

