The Grow a Garden Admin Abuse update didn’t just add various new seeds and pets to the game, but also featured a brand-new mutation for your pet. The Giant Bean pet mutation allows your pet to grow faster and helps them reach maturity quickly. However, do you know how to get the Giant Bean pet mutation in Grow a Garden? If not, then this article provides all the answers that you might be looking for.

How to Get Giant Bean Pet Mutation in Grow a Garden

Players looking to get the Giant Bean pet mutation in Grow a Garden must first obtain the Pet Shard GiantBean. You require this item to successfully apply the mutation and thus reap the benefits. Now, you might be wondering how to get the Pet Shard GiantBean in the game. Well, there are two ways to do so.

1. Buy It From the Friendship Shop

The first and easiest method to get the Pet Shard GiantBean is via the Friendship Shop. You can spend Sheckles to make the transaction and add this item to your inventory. Simply follow these instructions to do so:

Use the Grow a Garden Cooking recipes to prepare delicious treats and offer them to the Giant NPC. Keep repeating until you unlock the Friendship tab in the Beanstalk Shop. Feed the giant more food to reach friendship level 5. Check if the shard is in stock. If it is, you can spend 15,000,000 Sheckles to buy it.

2. Use the Beanstalk Crafting Table

The next way to get your hands on the Pet Shard GiantBean is through the Beanstalk Crafting Table. However, you must first acquire these three items to complete the crafting process:

3x Beanstalk

1x Clensing Pet Shard

15k Sheckles

Once you have everything, it is time to check out the crafting table. Just follow these instructions:

Head over to the Beanstalk Crafting Table. Click on the Pet Shard GiantBean option. Click the Craft option. Open your inventory and equip all the crafting ingredients one by one and press E to submit them. Wait for the timer to run out and collect the crafted item.

Also read:

How to Use the Pet Shard Giantbean in Grow a Garden

Now that you have the Pet Shard GiantBean in your possession, it is time to use it. All you need to do is follow these steps to enhance your favorite pet in Grow a Garden:

Head over to your garden. Open your inventory and equip the shard. Go near the pet you wish to use the item on. Left-click the pet to apply the Giant Bean mutation.

It is worth noting that applying the Giant Bean mutation to a pet with an existing mutation will remove the previous one. So, make sure you wish to move forward with it before hitting the button.

Giant Bean Mutation’s Effects and Is It Worth Getting

The Giant Bean is a handy mutation for your pet. It instantly turns it into a giant bean and increases its hunger rate by 15%. On top of that, the pet also gets 50 XP per second for each Beanstalk tree that you have in your garden. This makes the Giant Bean pet mutation a great mutation for your pets, mainly because of that sweet 50 XP per second. Since Beanstalk is relatively easy to get, compared to other Prismatic seeds, you can plant multiple of them in your garden to reap the rewards.

The only downside to this mutation is that it increases the hunger rate by 15%. This means you must feed your pet more often.