How to Get Giant Pinecone Grow a Garden – Roblox

The Giant Pinecone is a new prismatic crop that was added to Grow a Garden on July 12th, 2025, as part of the Pet Mutation Update. This seed is another high-tier addition to the game’s collection of rare crops. Here’s everything you need to know about getting and growing the Giant Pinecone.

What is the Giant Pinecone?

The Giant Pinecone is a prismatic rarity crop that is a multi-harvest crop. It produces large pinecones that you can harvest multiple times without replanting. The seed has a twisted shape with alternating brown and darker brown layers, while the final product looks like a somewhat twisted pinecone.

Giant Pinecone Stats

Stat Value Rarity Prismatic Type Multi-harvest crop Seed Price 65,000,000 coins or 929 Robux Base Value 90,000 coins

How to Get Giant Pinecone Seeds

Getting Giant Pinecone seeds is straightforward. You can buy them directly from Sam’s Seed Shop for 65,000,000 coins or 929 Robux. Since it is a high-tier crop, you might not see it often, but when you do, and if you have the money, you can simply go to the seed shop and buy Giant Pinecone seeds whenever you want.

Is the Giant Pinecone Worth It?

The Giant Pinecone has mixed value depending on your situation. At 65 million coins for a seed that gives 90,000 coins per harvest, it would take over 700 harvests just to break even on your investment. This makes it a poor choice from a pure profit perspective, especially since there are much cheaper crops that give better returns on investment.

However, the Giant Pinecone could become valuable if you get good mutations on it. High-value mutations can significantly increase the worth of any crop, potentially making your investment worthwhile.

For beginners, the Giant Pinecone is definitely not recommended. You should focus on cheaper crops that will give you steady profits and help you build up your coin collection. The 65 million coin price tag is simply too high when you’re starting out.

Experienced players with tens of millions of coins might consider the Giant Pinecone if they’re looking to complete their collection or try for valuable mutations. Since it’s regularly available in the shop, you don’t have to worry about missing out if you decide to buy it later.