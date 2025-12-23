Home » Puzzles » Give Off – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Give Off, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for thiscrossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Give Off.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 11 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersAXI, AMS, EMI
4 LettersEMIT, OMIT, OOZE, SHED, FLOW, GLOW, VENT, VOID, POUR, BEAM, BURN, BURP, STEM, PASS, SEND, RISE, EXIT, NARY, IRON
5 LettersEXUDE, EMITS, EGEST, ISSUE, GLEAM, SWEAT, BIRTH, SHINE, EMPTY, LETGO, YIELD, REEKS, OOZES, RINGS, GLOWS, SCENT, AROMA, STEAM, BOILS, ANODE
6 LettersEXHALE, EFFUSE, EVOLVE, RAMBLE, DISPEL, EGRESS, RAMIFY, SPRING, EXUDES, YIELDS, SMELLS, STEAMS, SPARKS, SHINES
7 LettersRADIATE, EMANATE, SECRETE, RELEASE, LIGHTUP, GLITTER, EXTRUDE, DIFFUSE, SENDOUT, EXCRETE, SMELLOF, PROCEED, PRODUCE, DIVERGE, GIVEOUT, EMITTER, REEMITS, ELEMENT
8 LettersPERSPIRE, SHOOTOUT, SPRINKLE, ILLUMINE, THROWOUT, EMANATES, SECRETES, STINKPOT, RADIATES, REFLECTS
9 LettersDISCHARGE, COMEFORTH, ORIGINATE, PROPAGATE, GIVEFORTH, SPREADOUT, BRANCHOUT, IRRADIATE, SENDFORTH, STINKBALL, STINKBOMB
10 LettersBREATHEOUT, RIDOFWASTE, TUNINGFORK
11 LettersEXTRAVASATE, ODOROUSBOMB

