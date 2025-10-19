Glen Powell in Talks to Play a Major Character in Avengers: Doomsday

Summary:

Avengers: Doomsday co-writer Michael Waldron wants Glen Powell as Nova in the MCU.

The long-delayed Nova project could finally move forward after Avengers: Doomsday.

Here’s everything you need to know about how Glen Powell could play Nova in the MCU.

Marvel fans, get ready, as Glen Powell might be heading for the stars. The Twisters and Top Gun: Maverick actor has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, and Avengers: Doomsday scriptwriter Michael Waldron thinks he’s the perfect choice to play Richard Rider, better known as Nova. Let’s take a closer look at what makes him a strong contender.

Could Glen Powell Be the Perfect Choice to Play Nova in the MCU?

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ writer Michael Waldron wants Glen Powell to play Nova in the MCU.



"He'd be a pretty good Nova.”



In a recent interview with The Playlist, Michael Waldron, who is known for writing Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, shared his opinion on which hero Powell should play in the MCU. “He’d be a pretty good Nova,” he said, grinning.

Waldron co-created the Hulu show Chad Powers with Powell and spoke highly of him. He noted that Powell has a good understanding of storytelling, is disciplined, and has a strong screen presence. To Waldron, these qualities are perfect for the intergalactic Nova Corps hero.

Is Nova Finally Set to Join the MCU?

Nova | Credits: Marvel Comics

Fans have been waiting for Nova to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for almost ten years now. We first saw the Nova Corps force back in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). However, the director, James Gunn, purposefully didn’t introduce Richard Rider because he wanted Peter Quill to be the only human character in the story.

By 2022, Marvel had greenlit a Disney+ series for the character, with Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada on board. Later, Criminal Minds alum Ed Bernero stepped in as showrunner after Marvel’s creative reshuffle in 2024.

Production was subsequently halted as the studios were restructuring. While Kevin Feige confirmed that Nova remains in development, no official release window has been announced.

How Avengers: Doomsday Connects to Nova’s Future

Nova as seen in comics | Credits: Marvel Comics

Waldron is co-writing the script for Avengers: Doomsday with Stephen McFeely, which gives him the authority to shape Nova’s entry into the MCU. And what better time to introduce Nova than Doomsday, where the whole universe will be at stake?

With Xandar decimated in the Earth-616 universe, we can hope to see a Nova from another timeline. Or they could come with a story where Richard Rider managed to survive Thanos’ rampage on Xandar.

Given the movie’s cosmic scale, Avengers: Doomsday could easily set up Nova’s arrival, either through a cameo, post-credit tease, or setup for the long-awaited solo project.

If Marvel decides to make a Nova movie instead of a Disney+ series, casting Glen Powell is the perfect way to kick off the next big phase of their space stories. His box office draw and established working relationship with Waldron make him an ideal choice to lead Marvel’s next wave of heroes.

Final Thoughts on Glen Powell as Nova

Avengers: Doomsday releases on December 18, 2026, so you don’t have much time to wait to see if Nova finally joins the MCU’s growing group of cosmic heroes. If the rumors are true, Powell’s debut could mark the beginning of a new era for Marvel, giving us a new hero to rally behind once the current Multiverse story ends.