Go to Bat For – Crossword Clue Answers

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters AID, REP, HER 4 Letters HELP, GOTO, ISUP, BAIT, GIRL, BACK 5 Letters VOUCH, PITCH, CAPES, HELPS, BATHE 6 Letters DEFEND, BACKED, FILLIN, HITFOR, OUTHIT, MAMMAL, ASSIST 7 Letters SUPPORT, STOODUP, RACQUET, ENDORSE, INDORSE 8 Letters PINCHHIT, TEAMMATE, ADVOCATE, CHAMPION 9 Letters ADVOCATED, TAILENDER 10 Letters STANDINFOR 11 Letters PINCHHITTER 13 Letters NIGHTWATCHMAN, SUBSTITUTEHIT

