Goalbound: Best Style and Ego Combinations

Dribbling the ball and getting it past the opponents is the crucial mechanic in Goalbound. However, you must have the right skills, perfect timing, and the support of your teammates to execute the goal. While most of this can be achieved with training, you must also have the right combination of Style and Ego to boost your effectiveness in the match. Here are our best Goalbound Style and Ego combination recommendations that will help you secure victory in the game.

Note: The recommendation is subjective and based on the writer’s opinion.

Best Goalbound Style and Ego Combination Recommendations

1. Chigiri and Dribbler

Anyone looking to pass their opponent in style and exceptional speed must focus on getting Chigiri and Dribbler. Combined, they offer the best movement speed bonus and dribbling prowess, allowing you to move swiftly and reach the opponent’s goalpost in a blink.

Below, we have provided the complete details of both the Chigiri Style and Dribbler Ego.

Style+Ego ComboBuffs/Advantages
Chigiri– Has incredible shooting skills
– Offers good movement and dribbling moves
– It is a great Style considering its rarity
Dribbler– 110% Kick Power
– 107% Walk Speed
– 60% Stamina Drain
– Lower Dribble cooldown
2. Shidou and Genius

If you like taking a shot from far away or simply like the aggressive playstyle, then the Shidou+Genius is one of the best Golbound Style and Ego combinations that you can adopt. It offers great shooting power along with fake-outs, allowing you to deceive your opponents while having enough power to score goals from a good distance.

Below are all the details about this style and ego combination that you should check out.

Style+Ego ComboBuffs/Advantages
Shidou– Dragon Drive is a strong dash skill
– It is one of the best shooting styles in the game
– Dragon Header and Reflex Shot give you an advantage during matches
Genius– 125% Kick Power
– 106% Walk Speed
– 65% Stamina Drain
– Successful feints reset cooldown

Also read:

How to Get More Styles and Egos in Goalbound

To get a new Style or Ego in Goalbound and try our different Goalbound Style and Ego combinations, you can follow these steps:

  1. Load Goalbound on Roblox.
  2. Click on either Style or Ego options at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Once in the new window, click on the Spin Style option.
To check which Style or Ego you possess, check the Current Style/Ego option at the top of the screen when in the Style or Ego spin window.

