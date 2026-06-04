God of War Laufey was announced at PlayStation's State of Play on June 2, 2026, and it is confirmed for PlayStation 5. PC players have been asking whether the game will eventually make its way to Steam, which is a fair question given that several previous God of War titles did eventually arrive on the platform. However, Sony has made some significant changes to how it handles PC ports over the past year, and those changes have real implications for this game specifically. Here is everything we know about the chances of God of War Laufey coming to PC.

Sony Is Moving Away From PC Ports

Earlier this year, PlayStation Studio business CEO Hermen Hulst reportedly told staff that all future single-player PlayStation games will remain exclusive to PS5. This was not a vague hint. It was a deliberate shift in strategy after six years of gradually bringing first-party titles to Steam.

The reason behind it is not hard to understand. Spider-Man 2 sold around 6 million copies on PS5 but managed just 270,000 players at launch on PC. The numbers across multiple titles told the same story. Porting single-player games to PC was expensive, took time, and did not generate returns that justified the effort. So Sony stopped. God of War Laufey is a single-player narrative game, which is exactly the category Hulst was referring to. Under the current strategy, it will stay on PS5.

It Would Not Be the First Time PlayStation Kept PC Waiting

It is worth putting this in context. Even before Sony's formal shift back to exclusivity, PC players were never treated as a priority. Here is how the God of War series has handled PC releases historically:

Game PS Release PC Release Wait God of War (2018) April 2018 January 2022 Nearly 4 years God of War Ragnarok November 2022 September 2024 Nearly 2 years God of War Laufey TBC Not announced Unknown

The same pattern played out with Ghost of Tsushima, which launched on PS4 in 2020 and only reached PC in 2024. Spider-Man followed a similar multi-year gap. Even when Sony was actively supporting PC, it was always a secondary consideration that came years after the console launch.

So Will God of War Laufey Come to PC?