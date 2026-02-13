God of War Trilogy Remake Confirmed: Original Kratos Voice Actor Returns for An Epic Adventure

Sony is reimagining the classic God of War trilogy with a remake of the original game.

It will feature the original Kratos voice actor, T.C. Carson.

God of War fans have plenty to look forward to, including the upcoming TV series and a new 2D platformer.

At Sony’s State of Play event last night, God of War fans got a pleasant surprise. While many were hoping for a successor to 2022’s Ragnarok, we got something even better. Sony’s Santa Monica Studio is remaking the original God of War trilogy. Now, we can finally follow Kratos’s adventures once again, just in time for the franchise’s 20th anniversary. Here’s everything you need to know about the God of War Trilogy remake.

God of War Trilogy Remake to Feature Original Kratos Voice Actor

Sony hasn’t divulged many details regarding the gameplay or graphics, but there’s one thing we know for sure. The original GoW voice actor, T.C. Carson, is confirmed to make a comeback as Kratos in the remake. This classic Greek saga, which includes God of War (2005), God of War II (2007), and God of War III (2010), shows Kratos taking on the Greek gods.

Also Read:

Although Sony has released HD remasters of these games, they have yet to receive a full-fledged remake. It would be interesting to see a reimagining of these titles with gameplay mechanics and combat borrowed from the modern GoW series. While the original games featured a fixed camera angle and combo-based combat, the remake could include a third-person camera angle, optional side quests, and engaging boss fights.

This could be huge since younger God of War fans are mostly familiar with the journey of Kratos and Atreus. Many have yet to explore Kratos’s past and the reasons behind his protective yet aggressive nature.

God of War Trilogy Remake Release Date and Platform Availability

While we don’t have a release date for the remake yet, the God of War trilogy remake is likely to be exclusive to the PS5 and PS5 Pro. Although fans can expect a PC release in the future, it’s likely to remain a PlayStation exclusive for a while. Given that it’s a proper remake, not a remaster, expect to shell out around $60 to $70, in line with The Last of Us Part I.

To keep fans engaged in the meantime, Sony has also dropped a 2D pixel-styled platformer, God of War: Sons of Sparta. Created as a collaboration between Santa Monica Studio and indie developer Mega Cat Studios, it follows the story of a young Kratos training in the Spartan agoge camp and exploring his ties with his brother, Deimos.

With the upcoming Amazon God of War TV series and the remake of the classic trilogy, fans of the franchise will certainly have an exciting time ahead.