God of War TV Series: Plot, Cast and Crew

Amazon is officially working on a live-action God of War TV series.

The series will begin filming in 2026 at the earliest.

Emmy-winning Director, Frederick E.O. Toye, known for Shogun will direct the first two episodes of God of War.

Amazon and Sony Pictures are partnering to develop a TV series on PlayStation’s cult hit phenomenon, God of War. The God of War games are one of the highlights of PlayStation’s gaming catalog and have continued to be the highlight of every PlayStation console ever since the first game’s release on PlayStation 2. With FX developing a Far Cry series, the 2020s seem to be the decade of video game adaptations, so here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s God of War series’ plot, cast, and crew.

What Will be the Plot of God of War TV Series

Details on Amazon's 'God of War' series



• Will adapt the Norse era games

• Focuses on Kratos and Atreus

• Shows tone will 'emulate the tone of the game'

• Game director Cory Barlog is actively involved

• 2 seasons are greenlit

• S1 is 10 episodes

• Scripts are still… pic.twitter.com/FamXVSASww — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 28, 2025

The latest God of War game, simply titled God of War, served as a soft reboot to the series. While the first three games focused on Greek mythology, the 2018 reboot focused on Norse mythology, with Kratos travelling to a different land and starting a new life.

God of War 2018 is widely regarded as one of the best GOW games, and Amazon’s GOW series will use this very game as the template. It’s unclear as of writing how the series will convey the events of the first three games, but it has been confirmed that the series will be adopting the Norse saga.

What is the Cast of God of War Series

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson ('Severance') is reportedly in talks to play Thor in the 'GOD OF WAR' live-action series



(via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/27oQpq7lmk — ScreenTime (@screentime) December 5, 2025

The series is still very much in its early production stage, and none of the cast has been revealed as of writing. However, rumors suggest that Ólafur Darri Ólafsson from Severance is being eyed to play the iconic character of Thor. Max Parker, on the other hand, is being rumored to play the role of Baldur, Thor’s brother.

Casting Kratos has been far more contentious, with many fans wanting Christopher Judge, the acclaimed voice and motion-capture actor from the 2018 God of War, to reprise the role. Winston Duke and Dave Bautista are also two other fan favorites who have the physicality and dramatic presence needed to portray the Ghost of Sparta. For now, though, nothing has been confirmed.

Who is the Showrunner for God of War

The live-action 'GOD OF WAR' series has been greenlit for 2 seasons at Prime Video.



Showrunner Ronald D. Moore said he couldn't figure out how to play the game — "I'm not a gamer"



(Source: https://t.co/7UbGJnrlLc) pic.twitter.com/5h6x77ZjMV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 18, 2025

Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby were brought in as screenwriters in 2024, who had worked on movies like Children of Men, Iron Man, and The Expanse TV series. However, owing to creative differences, the two left the project, and Amazon had to hit restart on the project.

Rafe Judkins, known for The Wheel of Time, was originally set to serve as the showrunner but quit the project too. Since then, Ronald D. Moore has been confirmed to be the showrunner for the series. He has previously served as the showrunner for Battlestar Galactica and has penned the script for multiple Star Trek movies and Mission Impossible II.

Additionally, Frederick E.O. Toye, known for directing episodes of Shogun, The Boys, Fallout, and Watchmen series, is confirmed to be directing the first two episodes of the series.

When Will the God of War Series Release

As of writing, the God of War series does not have a confirmed release date. However, reports suggest that filming is scheduled to begin “as early as 2026.” This could mean that the series could be released by late 2027 or early 2028.