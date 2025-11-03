How to Get God’s Chalice in Blox Fruits

God’s Chalice in Blox Fruits is one of the many items that serve various purposes. You can use it to summon rip_indra_True Form Raid Boss and craft Sweet Chalice. There are multiple ways to obtain this special item. In this article, we provide a comprehensive guide to getting God’s Chalice in Blox Fruits.

A Complete Guide to Obtaining God’s Chalice in Blox Fruits

There are three ways to get a God’s Chalice in Blox Fruits: Defeat an Elite Pirate, Gravestone, and Open a Chest. However, you can obtain it only in the Third Sea. If you’re yet to unlock that area, it requires reaching the 1500 level, defeating Don Swan, and assisting King Red Head NPC to subdue rip_indra. Here are the details of each method to obtain a God’s Chalice:

1. Defeat an Elite Pirate

Elite Pirates are special NPC enemies that spawn only in the Third Sea. There are three Elite Pirates: Diablo (left), Urban (centre), and Deandre (right). You can obtain God’s Chalice by defeating one of them. They are of level 1750, have 60,000 HP, and spawn every eight minutes and 45 seconds in these islands: Port Town, Great Tree, Floating Turtle, and Hydra Islands.

However, it’s not that easy since the drop rate of God’s Chalice in Blox Fruits is unknown. So, you must keep defeating the pirates until you obtain one. You can also take a quest to defeat any of the three Elite Pirates from the Elite Hunter NPC. The quest will become available only if the Elite Pirate has spawned. The quest rewards 15,000 Beli and 60,000,000 EXP upon completion. If you want to obtain a God’s Chalice, why not take the quest and earn extra income too?

2. Gravestone

The Gravestone, a Misc. NPC is located at the Haunted Castle in Third Sea. You can interact with it once a night. It displays two action prompts upon interaction: Try your luck and Pray. Tap the Pray action prompt, and the Gravestone will give you certain rewards. However, if you “Pray” during a full moon, the Gravestone gives you an option to complete the Skull Guitar puzzle.

After praying, there is a 1% chance to obtain a God’s Chalice. In addition to the God’s Chalice, you can get Hallow Essence, 100,000 Beli, 1,000 Fragments, and a Blox Fruits title: The Devil’s Luck. Since the chances are slim, try your luck every night if you don’t want to defeat an Elite Pirate.

3. Opening a Chest

You can find several Chests on all the Islands of First Sea, Second Sea, and Third Sea. They give free rewards, such as Beli and Fragments, when you interact with them. They also grant God’s Chalice if you open it at a certain interval. Silver (left), Gold (center), and Diamond (right) are the Chests you want to open if you need one.

The item becomes available in these Chests every four hours. However, you must open these Chests only in the Third Sea if you want a God’s Chalice in Blox Fruits. These Chests also grant Beli and have a fixed respawn time. The Silver respawns every three minutes, the Gold respawns every six minutes, and the Diamond Chest respawns every 12 minutes.

How to Use God’s Chalice in Blox Fruits?

You can use a God’s Chalice for two purposes: summoning rip_indra_True Form and crafting the Sweet Chalice. Here are the details:

1. Summoning rip_indra_True Form

rip_indra_True Form is a Raid Boss whom you can summon with a God’s Chalice in Blox Fruits. You can perform this action only in the Third Sea. First, collect three Legendary Aura colors: Snow White, Pure Red, and Winter Sky. Then, go to the Castle on the Sea island in Third Sea and find and press Snow White, Pure Red, and Winter Sky buttons.

After that, find a pedestal to the right of the castle’s entrance. Place the God’s Chalice on it to summon the rip_indra_True Form. The Riad Boss appears for ten minutes, and you can obtain various rewards upon defeating it. The drops include a Legendary rarity Dark Dagger Sword, and a Valkyrie Helm Accessory.

2. Crafting Sweet Chalice

You can use Sweet Chalice to spawn the Third Sea Raid Boss, Dough King. In addition to the Sweet Chalice, you must defeat 500 NPCs on the Cake Land island and interact with the drip_mama, a Misc. NPC. The Raid Boss drops four items: a Mythical rarity Mirror Fractal, a Legendary Sword Spikey Trident, a Legendary Accessory Pale Scarf, and a Red Key.

God’s Chalice is one of the required items to craft the Sweet Chalice, the other being ten Conjured Cocoa. After obtaining these items, visit the Chocolate Island and interact with the Sweet Crafter to craft the Sweet Chalice.