Google Announces New OS, Android XR, for VR and AR Devices

Google has introduced Android XR at a developer event in New York, a new operating system designed specifically for VR headsets and AR glasses. In collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm, Google also unveiled Samsung’s new mixed-reality headset, codenamed Project Moohan, set to launch in 2025. Additionally, Google revealed they also have a Project Astra AR glasses. That’s a lot to take in and here’s everything you need to know.

Android XR: Google’s OS for Extended Reality (XR) Devices

Google first hinted at its XR ambitions in February while announcing its partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm. Now, with the official announcement of Android XR, more details have been shared.

Android XR is described as the first operating system designed with Gemini AI at its core. Gemini offers real-time assistance, answering questions about objects you’re pointing at, translating conversations into subtitles, pulling up directions via voice commands, and more. It also integrates seamlessly with apps, enabling features like summarizing emails or navigating through applications using voice.

Google also shows off how a few Google apps work with it like Google Maps, Google Photos, Google TV, Google Translate, Circle to Search, etc.

The system builds on the existing Android framework, meaning apps from the Play Store can run on Android XR devices. Google also started supporting introduced tools such as ARCore, Android Studio, Jetpack Compose, Unity, and OpenXR for Android XR, making it easier to create apps and games for developers. Tools like the Android XR Emulator enable developers to test and optimize existing apps for XR devices.

Samsung’s Project Moohan Headset

The first major device powered by Android XR will be Samsung’s Project Moohan. This mixed-reality headset will offer immersive VR experiences alongside AR overlays, enabling users to switch between fully virtual environments and augmented views of the real world. Key features of Project Moohan include:

A lightweight design with an external battery to reduce bulk, similar to Apple’s Vision Pro.

Advanced hand and eye tracking for intuitive navigation.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip with 4.3K resolution per eye support

While Project Moohan is set to launch in 2025, details about pricing and availability remain undisclosed.

Other Hardware Devices

Beyond Project Moohan, Google has ambitious plans for AR glasses. The company is currently testing Prototype Astra glasses, part of Project Astra, which uses a multimodal model to process text, audio, images, and photos at the same time.

Google also plans to collaborate with other hardware partners, including Lynx, Xreal, and Sony, who are expected to launch Android XR-compatible devices in the near future.

Revival of Google Glass

Google’s earlier foray into wearable glasses with Google Glass faltered due to limited functionality and insufficient software support. Now with advancements in ARCore, Google Lens, Live View in Maps, Gemini AI, and Project Astra, Google is re-entering the VR and AR space to compete with the Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro, and PlayStation VR.