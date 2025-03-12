Google Chrome Cracks Down on Shady Affiliate Extensions like Honey

Chrome has approximately 130,000 plus extensions. Some of them sneakily add their affiliate links without providing any tangible benefit to the user. That’s exactly what we got to know from the Honey Scam. To combat shady affiliate extensions like these, Google just updated its Chrome extension policy with a few changes. Here’s what’s changing.

What’s Changing in Chrome Extension Update?

Extensions can no longer insert, modify, or replace affiliate links unless they provide a clear benefit to the user. That means no more sneaky tactics like adding an affiliate link just because you visited a website or clicked on an extension.

Extensions must now meet three key rules:

They must clearly disclose their use of affiliate programs before installation, on the Chrome Web Store, and within the extension itself. User permission is required before any affiliate link, code, or cookie is applied. The affiliate link must be directly tied to a benefit, like a discount or cashback.

Why Google is doing this you ask? The biggest reason is abuse. Some extensions, like Honey, were caught hijacking affiliate codes without users knowing. Instead of just finding coupons, Honey was inserting its own affiliate code—even when no coupon was used. This lets Honey earn commission on purchases while blocking other legitimate affiliates from getting credit.

Last year, MegaLag exposed Honey to this exact practice. The backlash was huge, and Honey lost around 3 million users. Google’s new policy effectively bans this behavior, forcing extensions to be more transparent and use affiliate links with permission and only when they provide value.

The policy update also provides specific examples of violations, such as:

Updating shopping-related cookies without the user’s knowledge.

Appending or replacing affiliate codes in URLs without user action or consent.

Applying promo codes or affiliate links without explicitly informing the user.

How Will This Affect Extensions?

Extensions that rely on hidden affiliate tactics will need to change how they operate or risk being removed from the Chrome Web Store. If they don’t provide a real benefit—like an actual discount or cashback—they can’t inject affiliate links anymore.

Google now also requires that extensions disclose their use of affiliate programs in their Chrome Web Store listing. Many extensions, including Honey, have used affiliates behind the scenes for years without disclosure, which led to backlash. This new rule ensures users know exactly how these extensions are making money.

This also means that Chrome users will have a more honest browsing experience. No more extensions silently making money off your purchases without your knowledge.

Also Read:

For now, Honey is still available on the Chrome Web Store, with around 17 million users, down from 18 million earlier this year. But with these new rules, its business model may need to change. If it continues to inject affiliate links unfairly, Google could take action against it.

This is a big win for Chrome users and a warning to shady extensions. Google’s update ensures that affiliate links are only used fairly, protecting users from silent tracking and unfair monetization. If you use coupon extensions, it’s worth checking if they comply with these new rules. Otherwise, you might not be getting the deal you think you are.