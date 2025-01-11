Home » AI » Google’ Daily Listen Can Turn Your Discover Feed Into AI-Generated Podcast

by Ravi Teja KNTS
Building on the success of the Audio Overviews feature in NotebookLM, Google has rolled out a new experimental feature called Daily Listen. Think of it as your Google Discover page but in audio podcast format.

In simple terms, Daily Listen takes all the topics you follow on Google Discover and turns them into bite-sized podcast episodes, roughly five minutes long, every day. Like NotebookLM, the podcast features two AI hosts having a conversation about the latest news, articles, or stories. An interesting take on how you catch up on your favorite topics.

How to Get Started with Daily Listen

Right now, Daily Listen is available in Search Labs for Android and iOS users in the US. Here’s how you can get it:

  • Open the Google app and tap the Search Labs icon in the top-left corner. Enable Daily Listen.
  • You’ll find Daily Listen under the Space carousel just below the search bar in the Google app.

Within a day, you’ll get your first personalized podcast episode. It’s marked with the Made for you label and features the Gemini AI sparkle icon. Tap on it, and you’ll see a full-screen player where you can listen to your personalized podcast.

The interface is user-friendly. It shows a complete text transcription of the podcast, playback controls (play, pause, rewind, skip), and links to related stories. Found an interesting topic? You can open it here and dig deeper into it. There is an option to give feedback using the thumbs up or down button.

Final Thoughts on Google Daily Listen

Google isn’t the only one working in this space. Microsoft’s Copilot Daily offers a similar AI-powered audio feature that shows daily news summaries. But Microsoft’s approach feels more like a news briefing (to the point), whereas Google’s Daily Listen leans toward creating a more engaging podcast experience.

You should try Daily Listen once if you’re in the US and already using the Google app. AI conversations between two bots is pretty interesting and sounds very humane.

