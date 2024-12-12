Google Gemini 2.0 Flash Model: 6 Points You Should Know

Google has started rolling out its next-generation AI model, Gemini 2.0, starting with Gemini 2.0 Flash. As per Google, Gemini 2.0 Flash can natively generate images and audio alongside text – multimodal but that’s not all. It is also reported to be twice as fast as the current flagship model-Gemini 1.5 Pro, while maintaining efficiency.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Gemini model.

What’s New With Gemini 2.0 Flash

The Gemini 2.0 Flash introduces significant upgrades catering to regular and advanced users.

Gemini 2.0 is a multimodal model. That means it can handle text, images, audio, and even video. It can natively generate images and audio in multiple languages. To address ethical concerns, Google is using its SynthID technology to watermark all generated audio and images. Gemini 2.0 Flash is also twice as fast as the Gemini 1.5 Pro model, offering substantial improvements in efficiency. It also supports tool integration with third-party apps and can interact with Google Search and Maps. It can even perform code execution. Gemini 2.0 Flash outperforms its predecessors namely Gemini 1.5 Flash and Gemini 1.5 Pro in most aspects including benchmarks. There are significant improvements in coding, math, and reasoning.

Speaking of reasoning, paid Gemini Advanced users gain access to a feature called Deep Research. This feature breaks down complex questions and solves them using step-by-step reasoning, similar to OpenAI’s advanced reasoning models.

How to Access Gemini 2.0 Flash Model

Gemini 2.0 Flash is currently available to all users (free and paid) through the Gemini web app. Go to the Gemini website and select Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental model from the drop-down menu in the top-left corner.

At this time, it’s not available on the Android and iOS apps, though Google plans to expand access in the coming weeks. Additionally, except for some early access partners, the image and audio generation features are not yet available to everyone. A wider rollout is expected in January.

What’s Next for Gemini

So far, only the Gemini 2.0 Flash model has been released. It’s the first in the Gemini 2.0 lineup, with Google planning to release additional versions of Gemini 2.0 in the future.

According to Google, the 2.0 model will also power features like AI Overviews in Google Search. Most probably, this capability is set to launch early next year. These overviews will provide advanced math-solving capabilities, coding support, and improved handling of complex queries. Additionally, future models in the Gemini 2.0 family are expected to include customizable audio generation with voices optimized for different accents and languages.