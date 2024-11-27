Home » News » Google Gemini Now Plays Spotify Music and Podcasts on Android

by Ravi Teja KNTS
Google’s Gemini AI is making music listening even smoother for Android users. Gemini can now directly access Spotify, allowing you to request songs or playlists through natural language commands — all without opening the Spotify app.

Spotify is the second third-party service to receive a Gemini extension, following WhatsApp. Now, you can ask Gemini to play, search, or browse music seamlessly. Whether it’s a specific song, album, playlist, or podcast, Gemini enables full control via Spotify. Additionally, you can search for music based on mood, genre, or activity, or even find a song by quoting its lyrics. Previously, this capability was exclusive to YouTube Music.

How to Set Up Spotify with Gemini

The setup is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

  1. Open the Gemini app, tap your profile picture, navigate to Extensions, and enable the toggle next to Spotify.
  2. Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your Spotify account.
  3. Once linked, try simple commands like “play some jazz.”
Source: Android Police

If you have multiple music service extensions enabled, Gemini defaults to the one you last used. Else you can also specifically mention to use Spotify for Gemini to prefer it. Here are some example prompts you can use with Gemini and Spotify:

  • Play [album name] on Spotify
  • Play [song name] by [artist name] on Spotify
  • Play my Spotify playlist called
  • Play music for [activity] on Spotify
  • Play latest podcast episode of [podcast channel name]
  • Search for [artist name] songs
  • Search for the song that goes [lyrics]
  • Find a Spotify playlist with [genre, mood, activity] music

Things to Keep in Mind

  • The Spotify extension is only available on Android, and Gemini must be set to English.
  • This is a server side update and feature will be rolling out slowly to all users. Incase if you do not see the Spotify extension, just wait until the feature is available to you.
  • This feature is not supported on the Gemini web app, iPhones, or Gemini within Google Messages.
  • A Spotify Premium subscription is required to play specific songs, although browsing playlists works without it.

Also Read:

More Gemini Extensions Coming Soon

This feature is part of a growing lineup of Gemini extensions, including support for Google Home, Messages, and Utilities. With Google continuing to expand Gemini’s capabilities, it’s clear they aim to make it a versatile AI assistant for nearly everything.

Ready to try it? Link your accounts, give it a command, and let Gemini handle the rest — simplifying your life, one song request at a time.

