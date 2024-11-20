Google Gemini Now Remembers Your Preferences in Memory Like ChatGPT

Google Gemini gets Memory which can now save your preferences and interests, tailoring its responses accordingly.

You can add, edit, and delete your info in Gemini settings.

Currently, this feature is only available for Gemini Advanced users and accessible via the web app.

Google Gemini gets Memory – a new feature for Advanced subscribers. Now, Gemini can remember your preferences and interests. This makes its responses more helpful and tailored, similar to ChatGPT’s Memory feature that we tested a few days ago.

For instance, if Gemini knows you take your dog for a walk daily at a specific time, it can automatically include those details when creating a daily schedule for you. Similarly, if Gemini knows you’re a Python developer, it will reply with Python code directly when you ask for a solution—without needing to specify the programming language each time.

Another example can be when Gemini knows you’re a vegetarian, it will prioritize suggesting vegetarian restaurants when you ask for dining recommendations in a new city.

You can add your preferences in two ways:

Naturally during conversations. Go to the Gemini settings > Saved info to add them.

Editing or deleting saved information is also easy. Go to Settings > Saved info on gemini.google.com. You can view, edit, or delete any details here from the memory. Whenever you need a break from personalized responses, you can turn off the toggle beside Info you asked Gemini to save and turn it on again when needed.

Must Read:

See When Gemini Uses Your Saved Info

If Gemini uses your saved info, it shows “Your saved info” under Sources and related content at the bottom of the response. This way, you know when your preferences have influenced the answer. This is better than ChatGPT’s implementation as it does not indicate when the answer was modified based on your preference.

Right now, Google Gemini’s memory feature is available only in English. It’s exclusive to Gemini Advanced subscribers (part of Google One AI Premium). Also, it’s only available on the web version as of now. But it’s gradually rolling out to Android and iOS apps.