Google Gemini’s Deep Research: What is it and How to Use it?

Google Gemini recently released a new feature called Deep Research. Think of it as your research assistant who can sift through vast amounts of information online and compile reports in an easily digestible format. Google Gemini’s Deep Research is good for studying PhD, learning about a new topic, and so on. Here’s how Google Gemini’s Deep Research works.

What is Gemini’s Deep Research Feature

Deep Research uses the Gemini 1.5 Pro model to do in-depth research on a topic. Then, it puts all that information into an easy-to-understand report. It’s similar to AI apps like Perplexity and ChatGPT Search but on steroids. Instead of scanning a few sources, Gemini’s Deep Research reviews dozens or even hundreds of sources sometimes to create a comprehensive report.

What makes this feature particularly impressive is its ability to go beyond surface-level information. It doesn’t just analyze the topic as a whole—it also explores relevant subtopics to provide a complete picture. For example, if you ask it to research chess openings, it would also explore other details like popular openings, how to play them, the best resources to learn them, how chess openings have evolved, and even how to choose the right opening for your playing style.

How to Use Deep Research on Google Gemini

First of all, Deep Research is only available with a Gemini Advanced subscription, which is part of the Google One AI Premium Plan and costs $20/month, along with other benefits. Second, it’s currently accessible only through the Gemini web app. Support for the Gemini app on Android and iOS is expected to arrive in early 2025.

How to access Deep Research:

Open the Google Gemini website. Click Gemini Advanced at the top. Select 1.5 Pro with Deep Research from the model dropdown. Enter your research question in the text box and click Submit. Gemini will create a research plan and list all the subtopics it will research. You can modify this plan by clicking the Edit Plan option. Just give a prompt to add, remove, or change any subtopics. Once the research plan is ready, click the Start research button. The process can take 2–10 minutes, depending on the depth of the topic. After the research is complete, Gemini generates a detailed report that is organized with clear headings, bullet points, tables, and more. It also includes links to original sources throughout the report for reference.

Gemini’s Deep Research is a time-saver. It doesn’t just search a broad topic; it also does more focused searches based on the information it gathers along the way. The feature uses Gemini’s 1 million token context window, which lets it process tons of information—equivalent to 1,500 pages of text. Even better, there’s no limit on how many Deep Research searches you can do in a day.

It’s important to remember that while Deep Research is usually accurate, it can sometimes get things wrong. AI has come a long way but it is far from perfect. This might happen if it pulls information from a source with outdated or false data. There’s also a chance Gemini might misinterpret information or even hallucinate. In our testing, Gemini provided accurate information on most topics. However, it struggled with topics where information is dynamic and changes quickly like the stock market. It made several errors there.

Also Read:

After generating the report, you can ask Gemini various follow-up questions about the topic using the left sidebar. You also have the option to open the entire report in Google Docs. From there, you can save it or download it as a PDF. Though not common, I like to upload that PDF file into NotebookLM, where I can create an AI-generated podcast based on the report.