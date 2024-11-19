Google is Making a Pixel Laptop That Runs Android

Google has done it all: Pixel phones, Pixel tablets, and Pixel Fold. And now it’s time for a Pixel Laptop. Google did make laptops earlier, in fact, with the “Pixelbook” name running ChromeOS. The last Pixelbook it launched was in 2019. However, it never really took off. This time, Google seems to be making an Android laptop called Pixel laptop.

As per a report by AndroidHeadlines, an internal email suggests Google is working on a laptop with the codename “Snowy.” Internally, it is being compared with several high-end laptops on the market, including the MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface Laptop, Dell XPS, and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

The project has already been approved and has moved past the concept to the development stage, with the Google team already working on it. The laptop will sport top build quality to compete in the premium market, judging by the names it has been compared with in the internal document.

However, there’s one major change this time. Unlike the Pixelbooks, this Pixel laptop won’t run ChromeOS. Instead, it will probably run Android. This is because of Google’s decision to transition ChromeOS into Android and build something competitive like an iPad on the market. Google may also give it a new name.

To recall, Google released the Chromebook Pixel, the first Chromebook and also the first Google product with Pixel branding, back in 2013. It cost $1,300 and shipped with an Intel Core i5-3427U, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB/64GB SSD. Google then released a second Chromebook Pixel in 2015, the Pixelbook in 2017, and finally the Pixelbook Go in 2019. No model was launched thereafter.

Those machines used Intel processors, but this time, we’re expecting Google to use the latest Snapdragon X Elite processor on its laptop. We’ll have to wait for more concrete information to arrive, as currently only the laptop’s existence is known, and not what it will offer. One thing is for sure: it won’t be a budget device.