Google Is Shutting Down ChromeOS in Favor of Android

After over a decade, Google appears to be sunsetting ChromeOS by merging it with Android. According to reports, we’ll soon be seeing an Android laptop from Google. But why? Is Google shutting down ChromeOS and Chromebooks? Let’s discuss this in detail.

ChromeOS and Android: A Tale of Two Operating Systems

Google has had two operating systems up until now: Android for smartphones and ChromeOS for laptops. However, there’s no doubt Android is also used on other devices, including smartwatches, folding phones, and tablets. In fact, even ChromeOS runs on both laptops and tablets.

With both operating systems overlapping each other on target devices and even in features, it seems Google now plans to maintain only one of them. Yes, according to a report from AndroidHeadlines, Google could phase out ChromeOS in favor of Android.

Future Google laptops could run Android, in fact, Google’s already working on one.

The Convergence: Why is Google Merging ChromeOS and Android?

Google’s decision to transition ChromeOS into Android seems to be due to the success of iPadOS. It’s very similar to iOS visually but can do a lot more on an iPad. At the same time, ChromeOS was originally intended for low-end notebooks and has many limitations. While Android was powerful, it had limitations when it came to multitasking and productivity.

Hence, Google may ship its laptops with a user interface similar to a desktop operating system but running Android with enhanced multitasking capabilities.

A Gradual Merger: The Path to a Unified OS

For those unaware, Google had already blurred the lines between the two operating systems by bringing support for Android apps to ChromeOS. It also recently announced that it would use an Android Linux kernel and other Android frameworks for future versions of ChromeOS. So yes, it’s not a one-day decision but rather a long-term approach to merging ChromeOS into Android.

Google may then give a new name to the version of Android that runs on its laptops. Google hasn’t done anything like that yet, except for when it launched Android Go for budget devices and Android 12L which was a feature drop released in early 2022 specifically optimized for large-screen devices like tablets and foldables. The “L” stood for “large screen.” It introduced UI improvements, better multitasking, and app compatibility optimizations for larger displays.

Let us see what Google has in store for this new unified OS. We will keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.