Google Maps Drops Speed Traps for a Broader ‘Police’ Option

If you’ve been using Google Maps to avoid speed traps, there’s a change you should know about. Google Maps has quietly swapped out the Speed trap option in its incident reporting feature for a more generic Police category. Here’s what this means for users.

What’s Happening to Beloved Speed Traps on Google Maps?

Since 2019, Google Maps has allowed users to report Speed traps, giving drivers a heads-up about areas where police might be monitoring speed. This feature, similar to Waze, helped avoid speeding tickets. However, it didn’t account for all scenarios where police might be present. Officers could be managing traffic, responding to an incident, or simply patrolling the area.

To make reporting more versatile, Google has replaced Speed trap with a broader Police option. This new category applies to any police presence, regardless of the reason, giving drivers a clearer picture of road conditions. The Police option has also been moved higher in the incident report menu, making it easier for users to access while driving.

If you’ve got the latest version of Google Maps on your phone, you might already see this change. For those using Android Auto or CarPlay, the update might take a little longer to show up, but it’s likely coming soon.

Bottom Line

Some drivers may like the new “Speed trap” alert as it comes across as less targeted. But in the end, knowing about any police presence paints a more complete picture of what’s happening on the road. This change has its pros and cons, but ultimately, it enhances situational awareness for drivers by reporting all types of police presence.