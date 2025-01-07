Google Maps Wrapped: How to See Your 2024 Travel Recap

It’s that time of year again! Just like Spotify Wrapped and YouTube Music Recap, Google Maps is getting in on the end-of-year fun with its “2024 Timeline updates.” These personalized emails offer a nostalgic look back at all your travels throughout the year. Here’s what they include and how to see your Google Maps Wrapped.

What’s Inside Your Google Map Travel Recap?

Based on screenshots shared by Android Police, Google is putting together a pretty cool summary of your journeys right in your email, giving you some interesting stats. The recap also includes some visual highlights, such as:

Total Travel Time: How much time you spent on the move.

How much time you spent on the move. Total Distance Covered: How far you traveled overall.

How far you traveled overall. Fun Facts: Comparing your distance to the Earth’s circumference.

Comparing your distance to the Earth’s circumference. City/Country Photos: Images of the places you visited.

Images of the places you visited. Map View: A map marked with dots showing all your destinations and how far you traveled from home.

The images of places you visited are sourced from the web, not your personal photos. If you want to dive deeper into your trips, you can tap the ‘Explore Timeline’ button in the email. This will take you directly to your Timeline in the Google Maps app.

How to See Your Travel Recap and Timeline

Google Maps sends the personalized ‘2024 Timeline update’ to the email address associated with your Google account. So, you can check your inbox (and maybe your spam folder, just in case). You can also search ‘Google Maps 2024 Timeline’ in your mail.

Make sure your Location History is turned on in Google Maps settings to ensure your Timeline is accurately capturing your travels.

Alternatively, to explore your full travel history and see the details behind the recap, you can dive into your Google Maps Timeline. To check your Timeline on the Google Maps App:

Open Google Maps on your phone Tap on your profile picture or initial in the top right corner. Select Your Timeline.

Here, you can browse your past trips, see where you’ve been on specific days, and get more in-depth information about your travels. This is where the Explore Timeline button in the email brings you for a detailed access.

If You Haven’t Received Your Recap

Google rolls these emails out gradually, so it may take a few days or weeks for yours to arrive. Don’t worry if you don’t see it right away. However, if you’re concerned about a delay, here are a few things to check:

Location History: Make sure your Location History is turned on in your Google account settings. This allows Google Maps to track your travels and create your Timeline.



Make sure your Location History is turned on in your Google account settings. This allows Google Maps to track your travels and create your Timeline. Multiple Devices: If you use multiple devices, ensure you’re logged into the same Google account on all of them. Timeline data is device-specific, so your recap is based on the device you’re currently using.



If you use multiple devices, ensure you’re logged into the same Google account on all of them. Timeline data is device-specific, so your recap is based on the device you’re currently using. Auto-Delete: If you’ve set your location history to auto-delete after a certain period (like three months), your recap will only include data from the time that hasn’t been deleted.

That’s everything you need to know about the Google Maps 2024 Timeline update. Go ahead and check your email and your Timeline.