Home » News » Google May Have Accidentally Deleted Your Maps Timeline: Here’s How to Get It Back

Google May Have Accidentally Deleted Your Maps Timeline: Here’s How to Get It Back

by Ritik Singh
written by Ritik Singh 0 comment
  • A technical glitch deleted Google Maps Timeline data for some users, erasing weeks or even years of location history.
  • Google has acknowledged the issue and notified affected users via email.
  • Users with backups enabled can restore their data through Google Maps by accessing and importing the backup.
Google May Have Deleted Your Maps Timeline: Here’s How to Get It Back

Imagine losing years of travel history on Google Maps without warning. That’s exactly what happened to some users due to a recent glitch. Google admitted that a technical error accidentally deleted Maps Timeline data earlier this month and has emailed affected users with recovery steps—but only if they had backups enabled.

Users Report Missing Timeline Data

Google accidentally deletes Google Maps timelines data

The issue surfaced when a Reddit user, sweepernosweeping, shared an email from Google stating that the company had “experienced a technical issue that caused the deletion of Timeline data for some people.” This user lost two weeks of data, while others in the comments reported losing years’ worth.

If you were affected, you may have received an email from Google. If your Maps Timeline data is missing, you might still be able to recover it.

What Exactly Happened to Your Google Maps Timeline Data?

Google’s Timeline history feature, previously known as Location History, helps you revisit past locations and track where you’ve been. It automatically saves your visits and routes across your devices. Recently, Google transitioned from storing this data in the cloud to on-device storage, meaning your location history is now saved directly on your smartphone for improved privacy.

Unfortunately, a technical issue erased some users’ Timeline data, with some losing years of travel history. The exact cause remains unclear.

How to Restore Your Google Maps Timeline Data

If you had backups enabled, you might be able to restore your Maps Timeline data with these steps:

1. Open Google Maps and tap your profile icon on the top right corner.

2. Choose Your Timeline.

3. On the next screen, tap the cloud icon on the top right corner.

Restore lost Google Maps timeline data using backup

4. Tap the three dots next to the backup you want to restore and select Import.

5. Tap Import again to confirm.

Restore lost Google Maps timeline data using backup

Even if your backup shows a recent date, such as yesterday or just a few moments ago, you might assume that the deleted data has already been overwritten. However, it’s still worth trying. Several users have reported that despite their backups having a recent timestamp, they were able to recover years of data using these steps.

Unfortunately, if you did not enable backups, you won’t be able to recover your lost data. Many users have reported that they couldn’t restore anything because no backups were available. However, if you believe you lost important data due to this issue, you may want to check Google support forums or contact Google directly for assistance.

With over 7 years of experience in tech, Ritik currently heads content at Techwiser.com. His journey began by sharing his knowledge and helping other people in online communities. This passion led him to a career in tech journalism, fueled by a formal education in Electronic Media. He then went on to roles at GadgetsToUse and PC-Tablet, where he honed his skills as an editor. He's also contributed to popular publications like HowToGeek and TheWindowsClub. With a portfolio of over 2,000 how-tos, reviews, and in-depth guides, Ritik has helped millions of readers navigate their tech, from smartphones to smart homes.

You may also like

Android 16 Finally Fixes One of the Most Annoying Pixel...

Get Ready: Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-orders Could Drop Next Week

OnePlus 13 Mini Spotted With iPhone 16-Like Design: Specs and...

Samsung to Launch Smart Glasses Alongside Moohan Headset This Year

Apple Watch Is Getting Cameras—Here’s What They’ll Do

iPhone 18 Series Could Be the First iPhones to Ship...

Gemini on Android Can Now ‘See’ the World Around You

Google Quietly Opens Gemini to Everyone — No Account Needed

Threads Now Lets You Add Topics to Your Profile

YouTube Might Soon Allow Changing Audio Quality Too — But...