Google May Have Accidentally Deleted Your Maps Timeline: Here’s How to Get It Back

A technical glitch deleted Google Maps Timeline data for some users, erasing weeks or even years of location history.

Google has acknowledged the issue and notified affected users via email.

Users with backups enabled can restore their data through Google Maps by accessing and importing the backup.

Imagine losing years of travel history on Google Maps without warning. That’s exactly what happened to some users due to a recent glitch. Google admitted that a technical error accidentally deleted Maps Timeline data earlier this month and has emailed affected users with recovery steps—but only if they had backups enabled.

Users Report Missing Timeline Data

The issue surfaced when a Reddit user, sweepernosweeping, shared an email from Google stating that the company had “experienced a technical issue that caused the deletion of Timeline data for some people.” This user lost two weeks of data, while others in the comments reported losing years’ worth.

If you were affected, you may have received an email from Google. If your Maps Timeline data is missing, you might still be able to recover it.

What Exactly Happened to Your Google Maps Timeline Data?

Google’s Timeline history feature, previously known as Location History, helps you revisit past locations and track where you’ve been. It automatically saves your visits and routes across your devices. Recently, Google transitioned from storing this data in the cloud to on-device storage, meaning your location history is now saved directly on your smartphone for improved privacy.

Unfortunately, a technical issue erased some users’ Timeline data, with some losing years of travel history. The exact cause remains unclear.

How to Restore Your Google Maps Timeline Data

If you had backups enabled, you might be able to restore your Maps Timeline data with these steps:

1. Open Google Maps and tap your profile icon on the top right corner.

2. Choose Your Timeline.

3. On the next screen, tap the cloud icon on the top right corner.

4. Tap the three dots next to the backup you want to restore and select Import.

5. Tap Import again to confirm.

Even if your backup shows a recent date, such as yesterday or just a few moments ago, you might assume that the deleted data has already been overwritten. However, it’s still worth trying. Several users have reported that despite their backups having a recent timestamp, they were able to recover years of data using these steps.

Unfortunately, if you did not enable backups, you won’t be able to recover your lost data. Many users have reported that they couldn’t restore anything because no backups were available. However, if you believe you lost important data due to this issue, you may want to check Google support forums or contact Google directly for assistance.