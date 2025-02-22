Google Meet Just Changed: Here’s What You Need to Know

Google Meet’s new update with emoji reactions are easier to find and hand raise has been moved to a new spot.

The app’s menus are cleaner now, and host controls are moved to settings, but everything still works the same.

There is an additional update in iOS where the end call button is moved from left to right.

Google Meet is getting a new updated design for your phone. If you’ve found those controls a bit scattered and not easily accessible, then finding them will be easier now. Think of it as a mini-makeover for your Meet app, with emoji reactions front and center and a cleaner look overall. Let’s dive into what’s changing and how it’ll make your meetings smoother.

Emoji Reactions Take Center Stage

If you are a person who loves sending a quick emoji in the Meet app, then you’ll be happy to know that they’re now easier to find. Google is moving the emoji reaction button right down to the bottom bar so you don’t have to go searching through menus anymore.

Before After

It’s like they’re saying, ‘Hey, we know you love these!’ Google is putting those fun little reactions right at your fingertips. Before, you had to tap the three dots to find them but now they are right there on the main screen.

Hand Raise Gets a New Home

The hand raise button has also moved. You won’t find it on the bottom bar anymore on your phone. Google’s shifted it away from the bottom bar into the three-dot menu. So, if you want to raise your hand in a meeting, you need to tap on those three dots, and it’ll be right at the top.

Before After

Keep in mind that this change is just for phones. If you’re using a tablet or a bigger screen, the hand raise button will stay right where it is. It seems Google’s trying to make room for those popular emoji reactions on the main screen.

Host Controls and Settings Get a New Home

If you’re the one running the show in your Google Meet meetings, you’ll notice a change to where the host controls live. They’ve been moved out of that three-dot menu and into the main settings. So, if you need to manage things like muting participants or controlling who can share their screen, you’ll find those options in the settings menu now.

Before After

Think of it as Google tidying things up, putting all the important settings in one place. Google essentially integrated these controls into a preference of what controls are used more. It’s a way to keep things organized and simplify the meeting experience for hosts.

Reporting a Problem? It’s Now Easier to Find

If you ever run into a glitch during a Google Meet call and need to report it then Google’s made that a bit simpler too. The ‘Report a problem’ option used to be available in the three-dot menu, but now it’s been shifted to the other settings.

Before After

This means you won’t have to search in-depth for it anymore. If something goes wrong, just head over to the settings menu, and you’ll find it right there. This is a good step by Google toward making their app more user-friendly and simple.

iPhone Users Get a Button Shift

If you’re using Google Meet on an iPhone, you’ll notice one small but potentially handy change: the end call button has moved. It’s now on the right side of the screen just like it is on Android. Google is doing this to keep things consistent across different devices.

Before After

So if you’re switching between an iPhone and an Android phone or just used to how other apps work then ending your calls should feel more natural. It’s a subtle tweak but it’s looking like Google is making the Meet experience smoother, no matter what device is being used.

To put it simply, Google is refining the Meet interface by gathering less frequently used options into settings, while bringing the most commonly accessed features, such as emoji reactions, directly to the main screen tab.

When Will You See These Changes?

Google’s rolling them out in phases. Android users will get them first, starting on February 20, 2025, and then iOS users will see the changes from February 24, 2025. Keep in mind that these rollouts will take some time, potentially over 15 days, so don’t be surprised if it doesn’t show up on your device right away.

The good news is that these updates are coming to everyone who uses Google Meet, whether you’re a Google Workspace customer or using a personal Google account. Just make sure you’re running the latest versions of the Meet and Gmail apps to get the full experience.

Minimum Build Requirements

Android:

Google Meet: 291.0.722438190.duo.android_20250202.14

Gmail: 2025.02.02.722438226

iOS:

Google Meet: 294.0

Gmail: 6.0.250209

And that’s all about Google Meet’s new look! Stay tuned for future updates and share your opinion on our X.